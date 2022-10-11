Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
These Cryptocurrencies Surged 50% in 3 Days Despite Bear Market, Here's Detailed Insight
$100,000,000 Emptied From Solana-Based Crypto Trading Platform Mango Markets in DeFi Attack
A decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, Mango Markets, says an attacker took off with crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars following an exploit on the platform. Mango Markets claims that an attacker manipulated the price of its utility token, Mango (MNGO), upwards within minutes before...
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
Ripple CTO Sums up Cardano Founder v. XRP Community Beef
David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and a sort of cult hero to the XRP community, has finalized the beef of the past few days between Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and that exact community. According to Schwartz, he has a lot to say, but will limit himself to saying that the...
Safe and secure crypto is closer than we think
For many companies, mining Bitcoin no longer means making a profit. Photo illustration by Fortune; original photos by Getty Images. Blockchain is reinventing financial services, with digital assets and “programmable money” innovations that offer real utility and new approaches for reducing systemic risks. But customers have lost billions of dollars due to cyber hacking, scams, and unregulated products—and if we can’t trust it, we won’t scale it. It’s time to hardwire security into this emerging system.
Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
SHIB Burn Rate Adds 590% as SHIB Token Hits Major Milestone
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
Crypto Market Is ‘The Tail Being Wagged by a Very Sick Dog’: Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin
The years-anticipated Ethereum merge from proof of work to proof of stake finally happened on September 15, and it went off without a hitch. The Ethereum network now uses 99% less energy. The merge went "what seems to be flawlessly," Joe Lubin, CEO of crypto software giant ConsenSys and a...
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Accepted by Google Cloud via Coinbase Commerce
Technology giant Google has announced a partnership with Coinbase to let Google Cloud customers pay for services in 10 cryptocurrencies. This includes top cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but also both popular dog-themed tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB). Hence, the popular dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might just receive the boost it needs to get back to winning ways.
PETS・
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
Softnotes are a revolutionary new Bitcoin scaling solution network and have the power to finally transform Bitcoin into the ‘Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System’ that Satoshi envisioned. October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El...
Sovryn Secures $5.4 Million, General Catalyst Led Round
The latest funding round is set to supercharge the progress and adoption of Zero, Sovryn's lending protocol for 0% loans with Bitcoin (BTC) as a collateral. According to the official announcement shared by the Sovryn team, its latest strategic funding round has been completed successfully. A total of $5,400,000 was secured from a clutch of reputable Web3 investors.
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
Hedera, Quant, And BudBlockz Enable Investors to Remain Calm During The Crypto Storm
2022 has been a roller coaster year for the cryptocurrency market. The year began with a sharp decline in prices that caused a liquidity crisis among investors and lenders. The liquidity crisis led to the bankruptcy of crypto lenders Celsius and Voyager Digital and crypto hedge fund, Three Arrows. Over...
Cardano Will Thrive in Next Bull Cycle: Crypto Capital Venture Founder
Here Are Next Key Dates in Ripple-SEC Lawsuit, BTC Just Broke New Record, Ripple Expands ODL to France and Sweden: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day’s crypto events with the top four news stories. XRP: here are next key dates in Ripple-SEC lawsuit. Earlier in September, James K. Filan, a defense lawyer who is closely following the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, pinned a tweet with a scheduling update regarding the motions for summary judgment, and here i’s what to look for on the remaining days of October. Filan recently wrote that "if the SEC decides to file a motion for reconsideration of Judge Torres’s ruling on the SEC objections regarding the Hinman documents, that would be due October 13." On Oct. 18, parties are expected to file all materials relating to oppositions to summary judgment under seal. On Oct. 20, the parties will confer to identify redactions sought by each side in the opposition briefs. Oct. 24 remains a key date as the parties are expected to file publicly redacted versions of the opposition briefs.
