The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Predicts Crypto Markets Will Decouple Into Their Own Economy

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson predicts cryptocurrencies will decouple from traditional markets within two or three years. In a new interview with Fox Business News, Hoskinson says he initially thought people would use cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investment during global economic downturns, but instead it has experienced a price correlation with other risk assets and the S&P 500 (SPX).
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

These Cryptocurrencies Surged 50% in 3 Days Despite Bear Market, Here's Detailed Insight

u.today

Ripple CTO Sums up Cardano Founder v. XRP Community Beef

David Schwartz, CTO of Ripple and a sort of cult hero to the XRP community, has finalized the beef of the past few days between Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson and that exact community. According to Schwartz, he has a lot to say, but will limit himself to saying that the...
Fortune

Safe and secure crypto is closer than we think

For many companies, mining Bitcoin no longer means making a profit. Photo illustration by Fortune; original photos by Getty Images. Blockchain is reinventing financial services, with digital assets and “programmable money” innovations that offer real utility and new approaches for reducing systemic risks. But customers have lost billions of dollars due to cyber hacking, scams, and unregulated products—and if we can’t trust it, we won’t scale it. It’s time to hardwire security into this emerging system.
cryptopotato.com

Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Adds 590% as SHIB Token Hits Major Milestone

dailycoin.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gets Accepted by Google Cloud via Coinbase Commerce

Technology giant Google has announced a partnership with Coinbase to let Google Cloud customers pay for services in 10 cryptocurrencies. This includes top cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), but also both popular dog-themed tokens Dogecoin (DOGE) & Shiba Inu (SHIB). Hence, the popular dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might just receive the boost it needs to get back to winning ways.
u.today

Sovryn Secures $5.4 Million, General Catalyst Led Round

The latest funding round is set to supercharge the progress and adoption of Zero, Sovryn's lending protocol for 0% loans with Bitcoin (BTC) as a collateral. According to the official announcement shared by the Sovryn team, its latest strategic funding round has been completed successfully. A total of $5,400,000 was secured from a clutch of reputable Web3 investors.
binbits.com

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
u.today

Cardano Will Thrive in Next Bull Cycle: Crypto Capital Venture Founder

u.today

Here Are Next Key Dates in Ripple-SEC Lawsuit, BTC Just Broke New Record, Ripple Expands ODL to France and Sweden: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today provides you with an overview of the past day’s crypto events with the top four news stories. XRP: here are next key dates in Ripple-SEC lawsuit. Earlier in September, James K. Filan, a defense lawyer who is closely following the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, pinned a tweet with a scheduling update regarding the motions for summary judgment, and here i’s what to look for on the remaining days of October. Filan recently wrote that "if the SEC decides to file a motion for reconsideration of Judge Torres’s ruling on the SEC objections regarding the Hinman documents, that would be due October 13." On Oct. 18, parties are expected to file all materials relating to oppositions to summary judgment under seal. On Oct. 20, the parties will confer to identify redactions sought by each side in the opposition briefs. Oct. 24 remains a key date as the parties are expected to file publicly redacted versions of the opposition briefs.
