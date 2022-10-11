Read full article on original website
Tschabalala Self’s Poetic New Paintings Explore the Meaning of Home
With rounded bouncy thighs, pointy elbows and splayed rubbery fingers, a woman in a lemon yellow slip dress, knee-high boots and a wide-brimmed hat sits on a turquoise chair that is only half solid. She is one of Harlem-born visual artist Tschabalala Self’s Black bodies: this time a bronze sculpture brightening the grey new-build backdrop of Coal Drops Yard in London’s St Pancras. The chair – with flimsy scribbled legs that defy perspective and a curved ironwork frame with unfinished lines that engulf its sitter – resembles more of a hasty sketch than a three-dimensional object. The body, too, follows the line of the hand: the twisted neckline on the dress, the impossibly pointed toes – yet it is fleshy and corporeal. Unlike the chair, the body is unmistakably solid.
Damien Hirst to Burn His “The Currency” Art at Frieze London
Damien Hirst to Burn His “The Currency” Art at Frieze London. Pulling a stunt or making a statement? Artist Damien Hirst has given his buyers the choice to purchase his art, The Currency, as an NFT or a physical artwork – but with a shocking consequence. You...
'It's like stumbling across a cult whose members are waiting reverently to worship their deity': DAVID LEAFE witnesses the bizarre moment Damien Hirst, 57, sets light to thousands of his paintings in front of fans inside his £36m London showroom
Parked outside a trendy south London art gallery on a crisp October afternoon, there is a sleek, black Mercedes limousine and it’s a fair bet that it is waiting for one Damien Hirst – one of the world’s richest artists. This is Newport Street Gallery, a Victorian...
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
The Private Nightclub of Costa Palmas Shows Off an Immersive Mosaic
When designing for nightlife, Martin Brudnizki explains, it’s not just about setting the mood, “it’s about establishing a powerful sense of place.” The AD100 talent has threaded that nocturnal needle in hot spots around the world, from Annabel’s in London to the Britely in Los Angeles. And now he’s deftly done so at the private nightclub of Costa Palmas, a luxury development on the East Cape of Mexico’s Baja California Sur peninsula. Here he collaborated with the artist Celso to conceive an immersive mosaic, with astrological and zoomorphic motifs inspired by Mexican alebrijes folklore. Notes Brudnizki, “We wanted to create something that had a very strong local identity in terms of color and pattern.” That kaleidoscopic corridor ushers revelers from bar to dance floor to lounge, its star-shaped sconces bouncing light across the glass fragments. Brudnizki calls the effect “almost psychedelic,” comparing it to the hallucinogenic properties of Mexico’s hikuri, or peyote plant. Well, Martin, you’re making us.
Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities Link, Veronica Beard Shows in London, a Studio at Printemps
VIRGIL AND MICKEY: The Walt Disney Co. is jumping onto the Virgil Abloh bandwagon. Starting Thursday, Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities, the late designer’s creative company, have teamed up to offer never-before-seen artwork of Mickey Mouse as reimagined by Abloh.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech OpeningLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening Event Abloh’s artwork features the designer’s unique interpretation of the famous rodent printed in various colorways on a select assortment of products including sweatshirts and tees for both adults and children. Prices range from $30 to $120 and...
Designer India Mahdavi Brings Her Penchant for Bold Color to a Condo at NYC’s One High Line
Iranian-French interior designer and architect India Mahdavi is known for her signature bright color palette, showcased through her furniture collections, high-profile collaborations and worldwide hospitality and residential projects. She’s responsible for the Monaco-based luxury hotel Monte-Carlo Beach; Ladurée in Los Angeles and Tokyo; The Gallery at Sketch in London, the most Instagrammable space in the world; and so much more. The Paris-based designer’s style is both eclectic and contemporary with impossibly bright, almost cartoonish color and shapes, and she has a gift for infusing tasteful pops of color into nearly every project she works on. For the highly anticipated Manhattan residential...
Damien Hirst burns the first of thousands of his paintings as part of NFT project
Damien Hirst has burned some of his artworks. The artist burned pieces from his first NFT collection, The Currency, on Tuesday (11 October). It was the first burning session to take place at Newport Street Gallery, Vauxhall, London. The remaining artworks will be burned at a specified time each day for the rest of the exhibition until it concludes on 30 October.
This Small DC Apartment Pays Homage to a Life of Travel
Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I like to call [my apartment] “Haus on a Hill.” Seated at the top of the hill in the quiet northwest neighborhood of Kalorama, my home is more than an apartment and encompasses everything I love about DC. It serves as an oasis from long shifts at the State Department’s 24/7 crisis management center. It’s a time machine with different treasures I’ve collected from living around the world — China, Italy, Vietnam, and Spain to name a few. It’s a gathering point where all friends scattered across the world come back to meet up.
Cerith Wyn Evans brings his neon-lit art home to Wales
Hepworth prize winner’s works have been shown around the world and now arrive in Llandudno
Bold Art and Commanding Colors Wow in This Milan Adobe
Milan is a city known for its dizzying speed. Amidst a country of relative peace and quiet, Milan holds its place on the global stage as a style and design capital, the economic engine of Italy. Though this is true, the heart of the city is found in its people. It was in this unique city, under the gaze of the iconic Madonnina statue atop the city’s cathedral, that Alessandra Straccamore and Matteo Mazza met almost 10 years ago.
Sabyasachi Heads West to Create a Global Luxury Brand
NEW YORK — However far-off the western end of Christopher Street is from the buzzier designer-dense shopping neighborhoods of Manhattan, that is where Sabyasachi is opening his first U.S. store. A Brinks Security truck parked in front of the front door signaled not only the store’s address but also the value of the ultra-luxe jewels, fashion, accessories and antiques that adorn the 5,800-square-foot space. Floor-to-ceiling, there are thousands of items in the multiroom ornate space that magnifies Indian craftsmanship, heritage and design at every glance. With 22-foot ceilings, 31 chandeliers, oak-paneled ceilings and an abundance of Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s own designs, the...
UK artist burns thousands of paintings and gives buyers NFT replacements
A U.K. artist burned 1,000 pieces of artwork on Tuesday, giving the buyers nonfungible token replicas.
African contemporary art enjoying a surge in interest
Sokari Douglas Camp laughs as she says she is "amazed that there is still money being spent on my work". The Nigerian-born artist is one of the world's most-prominent sculptors, and her giant steel creations have dominated spaces in leading galleries, museums and collections around the world. Her pieces has...
Dimoremilano Brings Italian Glamor to London Mews House
The Invisible Collection‘s London residence is looking distinctly Italian of late, thanks to a takeover from Dimoremilano. The Milan-based decorative design label, an offshoot of the wider Dimorestudio founders Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci, has set up camp on Marylebone Mews, creating a “sultry, cinematic escape from the frenetic streets of the city”.
Iconic Oscar Niemeyer Building Plays Host to Surreal Installation
Paris’ Espace Niemeyer has been used by plenty of high-profile designers in recent years, from Stella McCartney, to Ye, when he presented Yeezy Season 8 there back in 2020. Now, it has been transformed into a playground of towering exhibitions and playful installations from Greek artist Andreas Angelidakis. The...
On Both Coasts, Loro Piana Celebrated the Launch of Its Cocooning Collection
It is well-known that Loro Piana is a luxury brand that whispers rather than shouts. Nearly a century old, the fine Vicuña wools, delicate cashmere, and neutral color palettes remain emblems of the label. Their Cocooning collection exemplifies this best. In fact, the latest series of fine cashmere clothing is so gorgeous that the craftsmanship had to be celebrated in not one but two American cities.
‘I never want to leave’: the immersive exhibition where art breaks free
Art experience Frameless is winning over audiences with its dazzling displays of animated masterpieces
Meet Six South Asian Designers Challenging Stereotypes by Returning to Their Roots
For Rahemur Rahman’s third collection, tailored jackets and sharp yet easy trousers were crafted from block-printed fabrics bearing swirl motifs in hues of soothing sea blue, grass green, and black that overlap and diverge. It reminds me of Bangladesh’s sustaining network of rivers: Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna are just a few. This collection, titled Children of the Rag Trade, is inspired by people like Rahman’s parents, South Asian immigrants who worked tirelessly for years as tailors for clothing manufacturers in East London. To me, Rahman’s designs feel like home, a kind of belonging I’d been yearning for but one that has been hard to come by in the fashion industry in the West until recently. They combine the beautiful craftsmanship and natural resources of Bangladesh—where both our families are from—with silhouettes that embrace modernity and are accepting of all.
Art Made from Recycled Materials Symbolizes Hope for Two Artists from Across the Globe
Recycling is on the rise in the US, where paper and paperboard make up 66.54% of materials recycled, followed by metals, then rubber, leather, and textiles. Although most recycled materials are used in manufacturing, artists are also playing a vital role in giving new life to unwanted items, converting them from nothing into everything. Two artists from across the globe—Szymon Kot from Chorzów (in Southern Poland) and Simon Peter Sai (from Gulu in Northern Uganda) are both showing the extent to which waste can be a symbol of hope and new life. Of course, both work in very different media—one in fashion and the other in portraiture.
