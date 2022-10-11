Read full article on original website
Binance Pool Unveils $500M Lending Project to Support Bitcoin Mining Industry
Binance believes the move will help maintain a healthy digital asset ecosystem. With the bear market taking a heavy toll on the crypto mining industry, Binance has announced a new lending project. The development follows the founder of Bitmain, Jihan Wu’s announcement of establishing a $250 million fund to purchase...
Cardano (ADA) Drops 13% Weekly, Bitcoin Flat at $19K (Weekend Watch)
While HT is up by almost 80% for the past week, ADA is down by about 13%. After the enhanced volatility at the end of the working week, bitcoin has calmed and stands firm at $19,000. Most altcoins are also quite stagnant now. On a weekly scale, though, there’re some...
Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster Towards $20K, Inflation Numbers, and Google’s Foray into Crypto: This Week’s Recap
The past week saw the total cryptocurrency market lost about $30 billion in the past seven days, where most of the action took place yesterday. This was somewhat expected, given the US Bureau of Labor Statistics published the CPI numbers then. Let’s dive in. Bitcoin spent the majority of...
BTC Eyes $20K After Dropping to 3-Week Low Amid CPI-Induced Volatility (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap briefly dipped below $900 billion yesterday, but today’s gains have helped it reclaim that line. Bitcoin went through a rollercoaster of a trading day, dumping to just over $18,000 before shooting back up to $20,000. Most altcoins are well in the green on a daily...
Bitcoin Dips to $18K on CPI Data, Here Are The Targets if Selling Continues (BTC Price Analysis)
Today, BTC went through some massive volatility. Accordingly, the trading volume on Binance increased exponentially. The price is struggling to hold above the $18K level, and the potential for further correction is causing fear across the market. Technical Analysis. The Daily Chart:. On the daily chart, Bitcoin is trading slightly...
Only the Smartest (and Most Foolish) Investors Own Bitcoin: Bank of Canada
A Bank of Canada survey showed that average literacy investors were the least likely to buy Bitcoin. A new report from the Bank of Canada has unearthed some intriguing facts about the state of Bitcoin ownership across the country. The report found that about 13% of Canadians owned Bitcoin in...
Justin Sun Says He’s One of the Biggest Holders of Huobi Token (HT)
TRON’s Founder – Justin Sun – said he started purchasing HT in 2013 and is currently among the largest holders of the asset. The Chinese entrepreneur and Founder of TRON Foundation – Justin Sun – claimed he holds “tens of millions” of Huobi Tokens.
Bitcoin Sharply Rejected at $20K Following Friday’s Wall Street Collapse (Weekend Watch)
The largest US stock indexes dropped hard on Friday, and bitcoin followed suit after being rejected at $20K. Bitcoin tried its hand at taking down $20,000 but was stopped in its tracks once more and has retraced by almost a grand. The altcoins are back in red after yesterday’s massive...
Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run Will Start in 2023 According to Bitwise CEO
Hunter Horsley joined the list of people who think the best time to invest in bitcoin is during the ongoing crypto winter. Hunter Horsley – CEO of the technology solutions provider Bitwise – believes bear markets are a great period when investors could increase their exposure to bitcoin.
Crypto Price Analysis Oct-14: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and SOL
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. After a very volatile week, Ethereum has managed to remain within its existing channel, closing the past seven days with a 1.4% loss. ETH found good support at $1,250 despite a long wick that violated this level briefly on Thursday. The resistance remains at $1,400.
Metamask to let U.S. Users Buy Cryptocurrencies Directly From Their Bank Accounts
Now Metamask users in the US will have an easier way to purchase their crypto thanks to its integration with ACH. Metamask continues to push for leadership in the cryptocurrency wallet industry, offering new tools that make it easier for its users to purchase crypto. On October 13, Sardine, a...
Erth Points Trading on P2B
The world’s first evolved cryptocurrency with a genuinely productive global use has successfully completed several test projects and is poised to take its native Australia by storm. And with the third La Nina weather event in a row announced for the region – and the increasing concern about Bitcoin’s environmental impact – it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Stablecoin Issuer Tether Now Holds Zero Commercial Paper
Tether has fully replaced its commercial paper holdings with U.S. Treasury bills. Stablecoin issuer Tether has revealed that it now holds zero commercial paper after months of gradually reducing its commercial debt holdings for its reserve assets. The development comes less than two weeks after the company announced that it...
The Girles Token Project Successfully Raised Over $1.2 Million in Presale
[PRESS RELEASE – Hrodna, Belarus, 14th October 2022]. The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million and continues to delight investors. Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token created on the Ethereum platform, which is available for presale right now for every investor. Early-stage investors have more attractive terms of up to 200% than later-stage inventors. Girles Token is the main product of Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and Staking Contracts.
Michael Saylor’s Wish for Bitcoin Accounting Changes Has Arrived
Institutional holders of Bitcoin will be able to mark up the value of their holdings within their earnings statements when the coin’s price goes up. The Bitcoin-loving billionaire Michael Saylor has spent months pushing for rule changes surrounding cryptocurrencies and their accounting procedures. On Wednesday, was finally granted his wish.
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
Bitcoin is an Insurance Policy Against Financial Disaster: Bill Miller
The legendary investor only finds Bitcoin and stocks more attractive during the bear market. Despite the market downturn of 2022, legendary value investor Bill Miller remains bullish on his two favorite investments: Amazon, and Bitcoin. In a recent interview, the former chief of Legg Mason called cryptocurrencies “misunderstood,” and referred...
Arbitrum Developer Acquires Ethereum Consensus Client Prysmatic Labs
The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet. Ethereum smart contract scaling solution developer Offchain Labs announced that it is acquiring Prysmatic Labs, one of the core engineering teams that architected the Merge and built Prysm. According to the announcement, Prysmatic Labs chose to join Offchain Lab...
