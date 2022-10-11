[PRESS RELEASE – Hrodna, Belarus, 14th October 2022]. The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million and continues to delight investors. Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token created on the Ethereum platform, which is available for presale right now for every investor. Early-stage investors have more attractive terms of up to 200% than later-stage inventors. Girles Token is the main product of Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and Staking Contracts.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO