ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopotato.com

Binance Pool Unveils $500M Lending Project to Support Bitcoin Mining Industry

Binance believes the move will help maintain a healthy digital asset ecosystem. With the bear market taking a heavy toll on the crypto mining industry, Binance has announced a new lending project. The development follows the founder of Bitmain, Jihan Wu’s announcement of establishing a $250 million fund to purchase...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Cardano (ADA) Drops 13% Weekly, Bitcoin Flat at $19K (Weekend Watch)

While HT is up by almost 80% for the past week, ADA is down by about 13%. After the enhanced volatility at the end of the working week, bitcoin has calmed and stands firm at $19,000. Most altcoins are also quite stagnant now. On a weekly scale, though, there’re some...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Price Analysis#Price Action#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Bnb Tumbles 5#Rsi#Macd#Binance Futures
cryptopotato.com

Only the Smartest (and Most Foolish) Investors Own Bitcoin: Bank of Canada

A Bank of Canada survey showed that average literacy investors were the least likely to buy Bitcoin. A new report from the Bank of Canada has unearthed some intriguing facts about the state of Bitcoin ownership across the country. The report found that about 13% of Canadians owned Bitcoin in...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Justin Sun Says He’s One of the Biggest Holders of Huobi Token (HT)

TRON’s Founder – Justin Sun – said he started purchasing HT in 2013 and is currently among the largest holders of the asset. The Chinese entrepreneur and Founder of TRON Foundation – Justin Sun – claimed he holds “tens of millions” of Huobi Tokens.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run Will Start in 2023 According to Bitwise CEO

Hunter Horsley joined the list of people who think the best time to invest in bitcoin is during the ongoing crypto winter. Hunter Horsley – CEO of the technology solutions provider Bitwise – believes bear markets are a great period when investors could increase their exposure to bitcoin.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Price Analysis Oct-14: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and SOL

This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. After a very volatile week, Ethereum has managed to remain within its existing channel, closing the past seven days with a 1.4% loss. ETH found good support at $1,250 despite a long wick that violated this level briefly on Thursday. The resistance remains at $1,400.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Erth Points Trading on P2B

The world’s first evolved cryptocurrency with a genuinely productive global use has successfully completed several test projects and is poised to take its native Australia by storm. And with the third La Nina weather event in a row announced for the region – and the increasing concern about Bitcoin’s environmental impact – it couldn’t have come at a better time.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptopotato.com

Stablecoin Issuer Tether Now Holds Zero Commercial Paper

Tether has fully replaced its commercial paper holdings with U.S. Treasury bills. Stablecoin issuer Tether has revealed that it now holds zero commercial paper after months of gradually reducing its commercial debt holdings for its reserve assets. The development comes less than two weeks after the company announced that it...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

The Girles Token Project Successfully Raised Over $1.2 Million in Presale

[PRESS RELEASE – Hrodna, Belarus, 14th October 2022]. The thunderous presale of the NFT GameFi token raised more than $1.2 million and continues to delight investors. Girles Token is a decentralized NFT GameFi token created on the Ethereum platform, which is available for presale right now for every investor. Early-stage investors have more attractive terms of up to 200% than later-stage inventors. Girles Token is the main product of Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and Staking Contracts.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Michael Saylor’s Wish for Bitcoin Accounting Changes Has Arrived

Institutional holders of Bitcoin will be able to mark up the value of their holdings within their earnings statements when the coin’s price goes up. The Bitcoin-loving billionaire Michael Saylor has spent months pushing for rule changes surrounding cryptocurrencies and their accounting procedures. On Wednesday, was finally granted his wish.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO

[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin is an Insurance Policy Against Financial Disaster: Bill Miller

The legendary investor only finds Bitcoin and stocks more attractive during the bear market. Despite the market downturn of 2022, legendary value investor Bill Miller remains bullish on his two favorite investments: Amazon, and Bitcoin. In a recent interview, the former chief of Legg Mason called cryptocurrencies “misunderstood,” and referred...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Arbitrum Developer Acquires Ethereum Consensus Client Prysmatic Labs

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet. Ethereum smart contract scaling solution developer Offchain Labs announced that it is acquiring Prysmatic Labs, one of the core engineering teams that architected the Merge and built Prysm. According to the announcement, Prysmatic Labs chose to join Offchain Lab...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy