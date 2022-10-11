Doc’s Diagnosis: Lesson for Husker Linebackers

Only a Rutgers penalty allowed the Huskers to get by with their mistakes on a running play broken down by Dr. Rob Zatechka

We won't often use a play that was called back because of a penalty. However, in this Doc's Diagnosis presented by Centris Federal Credit Union, Dr. Rob Zatechka uses a running play by Rutgers that was called back because of holding.

If the play had not been called back, it would have gone for some good yards because of the wrong assignments and bad angles. Dr. Rob uses this play from Saturday night's game in Piscataway as a teaching moment for Nebraska's linebackers.

View the original article to see embedded media.