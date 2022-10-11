ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Deion Sanders: 'If I Ain't SWAC' Remix

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
 3 days ago

A hilarious remix video of Deion Sanders' "If I Ain't SWAC" comments.

