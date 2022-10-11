ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FAMU basketball teams preparing to turn the page, opening season with challenging schedule

By Gerald Thomas III, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
Florida A&M hoops are on the horizon.

For men's basketball, it returns from a 13-17 (11-7 SWAC) showing last season. The Rattlers have a new-look team, losing reigning SWAC Player of the Year, MJ Randolph and only returning four players from last season on the 13-man roster.

Head coach Robert McCullum begins his fifth season as the Rattlers tipoff on Nov. 7 at Oregon.

"We have so much to learn and are still finding out which of our players can carry out various roles so it's going to take a bit longer," McCullum said.

"They're adjusting — some faster than others. They bring various experiences to the program. I'm really pleased with the effort and how hard they're playing. It's a good group and they spend a lot of time in the gym or on their own — that's always a good sign.

"Our guys want to do well and want to be coached, so just a matter that we make the progress that will be necessary."

Women's basketball is looking to make a complete turnaround.

In coach Shalon Pillow's first season, the Rattlers went 3-25 (4-14 SWAC). But, six of their 13 players are back including last season's scoring leader, guard Dylan Horton and rebound leader, forward Staysha Allen.

Their season will tip off on Nov. 7 at Florida and they will play their first SWAC game on Jan. 2, 2023 at home against Bethune-Cookman.

"I'm really excited about this season, especially having a season under my belt," Pillow said. "The competitiveness makes it fun to come to practice with good group of girls.

"Having players back who know the expectations in what I'm looking for to help the newcomers help a lot. All of our transfers have played at Division I colleges knows what it looks like to win and compete at a high level.

"That mixture together has changed the outlook of the team."

A new leader emerges for FAMU Men's Basketball

Chase Barrs is the most experienced player in McCullum's system. Last season, Barrs played 10.8 minutes per game and averaged 1.9 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Barrs, 6-foot-9, 210 pounds, is currently out with an injury, but McCullum has watched the senior forward ascend as a leader.

"While Chase didn't start last year, he played some meaningful minutes," McCullum said. "His experience is really showing and he's one of the most vocal players on the team because of his familiarity.

"That's what a year experience would do and we need that."

FAMU men's basketball full schedule has not been released yet, but along with Oregon, the Rattlers will go against college basketball powerhouse, Kentucky as part of the Unity Series.

The Rattlers will travel to Rupp Arena to challenge coach John Calipari and the Wildcats on Dec. 21.

"It'll be very challenging on a number of levels," McCullum said. “We've played against top 20 programs before.

"It's an exciting opportunity for our players. Kentucky is one of the true bluebloods of college basketball and Rupp Arena is one of the premiere college basketball venues in the country.

"I'm looking forward to sharing the experience with them and hope they can make the most of it."

Lady Rattlers attempting to turn the corner in new season

Horton, a senior, led the Rattlers in scoring with 16.6 points per game over 19 contests in 2021.

She's entering her second season under Pillow after transferring from Virginia. The go-to scorer will be looked at to assist the newcomers in preparation for the season.

Along with leading by example, Horton has become more vocal as one of the oldest players on the team.

“It's been going well and we're getting to know each other to get the chemistry going," Horton, from Los Angeles said. "We got kind of a new team this year and it's a good vibe going.

"I've been trying to step into a vocal leadership role to encourage people and keep their heads up when they make a mistake."

The Rattlers' first 11 games will feature top-end Division I schools, Florida, Michigan State, and California before getting into SWAC competition.

Pillow will use the tough opponents to test her team and feels that it will assist them once conference games begin in January, 2023.

"It's always been my idea that we have harder competition in the pre-conference season because our conference is tough as is," Pillow said. "If we play people at a higher level, that helps us prepare for our conference."

Gerald Thomas III covers FAMU athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

