18 months after collapsing on the field, Loyola Blakefield lacrosse standout Peter Laake commits to Maryland

By Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
After a life-threatening incident during his freshman season, Loyola Blakefield lacrosse star Peter Laake, pictured against Boys' Latin on May 9, 2021, had no doubt about returning to the game. Now, he takes nothing for granted. Baltimore Sun/TNS

Further removed from a life-threatening incident that occurred on the lacrosse field in his freshman year, Loyola Blakefield standout defenseman Peter Laake added another happy chapter to his resilient story.

The 17-year-old junior, who Inside Lacrosse rates a five-star player and 16th nationally in the 2024 class, has committed to play at Maryland.

On April 16, 2021, playing in a home game against McDonogh, Laake suffered commotio cordis after being struck in the chest by a shot. The traumatic blow, which came at a critical time during the cycle of a heartbeat, caused a rare disruption of heart rhythm.

After the then-freshman collapsed on the field , Loyola Blakefield’s training staff, aided by two doctors from the stands and an automated external defibrillator (AED), rendered emergency care on the field before he was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

After a brief stay and a series of tests, Laake was cleared to play. Less than a month later, he returned to help the Dons in their playoff run. He followed with a fine sophomore season and goes into his junior year considered to be one of the top defensemen in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference.

As for Maryland, Laake saw a winning program that was close to home and brought familiarity with Dons assistant coach Matt Dunn a star defenseman at College Park.

“I was excited but I think it was more relief because it’s pretty stressful throughout the process,” he said. “I weighed all the pros and cons to try to figure it out, where I wanted to go and it always came back to how much I liked Maryland. It took hard work to get there, but there’s more hard work once I get there. There’s zero guarantees and you got to fight for every minute you play, and that’s a challenge I’ll really like.”

More immediately, Laake, who maintains a ‘B’ average, is looking forward to a big junior season at Loyola. Part of a gifted defensive unit that included senior Under Armour All-Americans AJ Larkin and Billy Dwan last season, Laake takes on more responsibility as the glue and leader for the Dons this season.

Loyola coach Gene Ubriaco is confident the sturdy 6-foot-1, 200-pound Laake is prepared for the bigger role.

“He’s got every tool in the toolbox,” said Ubriaco. “He’s gifted with great natural size. And he’s got remarkably nimble, quick feet for a bigger guy to go with wonderful hands. He’s like trying to get by a refrigerator standing in front of you and never lets you get past you.”

After being cleared, Laake had no doubt about returning to the game. Now, he takes nothing for granted.

“I definitely love it because it’s always the best part of my day — going out and playing with all your best friends,” he said. “So even when there are tough days and days you don’t want to go out there, I just take everything one step at a time and try to enjoy it at all times because at one point it’s going to end and you’ll look back on it and miss it.”

Fellow junior defenseman Liam Powell, a Delaware commit, continues to be inspired by the example his best friend consistently sets.

“He’s special. He’s a great role model for our younger players and even me. I always try to be like him, just a very calm, great player,” Powell said.

“He’s just a great dude, a great friend, a great teammate. I just learn so much from him as a player and respect him so much.”

