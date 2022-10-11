Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Related
Centre Daily
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback...
Centre Daily
Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor
Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. View the original article to see embedded...
Centre Daily
Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
Centre Daily
Bears and Commanders: Who Wins and Why
The Bears and Washington Commanders have impressed no one this season, although Matt Eberflus' team has understandably displayed more upside. A team in the first year of a rebuild always has the future on its side and coach Ron Rivera's Commanders are three seasons into this mess without much progress.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre Daily
Saints Bring Funk to New Orleans
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported that the New Orleans Saints have signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad on Wednesday evening. Funk is in his second NFL season and joins veteran RB Jordan Howard, signed earlier on Wednesday, as practice squad additions. The 24-year-old Funk had previously played...
Centre Daily
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Micah Parsons: ‘No Question,’ ‘No Beef’ with Eagles: Injury Update from Inside Practice
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons - a native of Harrisburg, Pa. - is set to head back to his home state Sunday night for a divisional bout with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The 123rd edition of the headed rivalry brings with it some heavy stakes, as Dallas aims for 5-1 and potentially first place in the NFC East.
Centre Daily
WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
Commanders vs. Bears: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights
The Washington Commanders (1-4) hope to snap a four-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football as they face the Chicago Bears (2-3). The Commanders are rolling out rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. for his first career start and he is expected to get a considerable amount of carries tonight.
Centre Daily
How the Jaguars’ Staff Views the NFL’s Treatments of QBs Since Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury
The NFL feels like a different world in the last two weeks, especially when it comes to rushing the passer. Quarterback has always been a protected position on the field, frequently benefitting from rules and the current structure of today's game. But following Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion vs. the Bengals on Thursday Night Football led to him being taken off the field with a stretcher, quarterbacks have seemingly been drawing more flags than ever.
Centre Daily
Texans Coach Lovie Smith: Bye Week Comes at ‘Perfect Time,’ Explains Why
The Houston Texans are one of four teams on a bye for Week 6, joining the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Detroit Lions. It's the first week that teams are designated to take their assigned annual week off from in-season play. Luckily for the Texans (1-3-1), they picked up...
Centre Daily
ESPN’s Troy Aikman addresses sexist ‘take the dresses off’ comment, says it was ‘dumb’
ESPN football analyst Troy Aikman apologized for a sexist comment he made during Monday Night Football on Oct. 10. Following a head-scratching roughing the passer call during the second quarter of the game between the Raiders and the Chiefs, Aikman voiced his displeasure with the officials with a comment some deemed misogynistic.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Ravens-Giants First Injury Report
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
‘Clueless!’: Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Speaks on Tom Brady Penalty, Kick for First Time
The biggest storyline out of the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday was the controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. On 3rd-and-5 with three minutes to play, Jarrett performed what appeared to be a routine sack on Buccaneers quarterback...
Centre Daily
Thunder Defense Continues to Impress in Preseason
Through three preseason games against NBA competition, the Oklahoma City defense continues to look legitimate. While hot shooting streaks and errant fiery games are bound to happen in the NBA preseason, defensive energy and rotations are much more replicable. And that’s exactly what OKC has brought to the table thus far.
Centre Daily
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Gets Emotional With Media after Win at Bears
CHICAGO - There's a cooldown period afforded to teams like the Washington Commanders following NFL games. A lot of times, that period is used for coaches and team captains to address their teams following the action, but it also gives all involved a chance to prepare for what's coming next.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Centre Daily
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Georgetown Guard
As the preseason began winding down, the Philadelphia 76ers made several signings and cuts over the last week. On Thursday night, the trend continued as the Sixers signed former Georgetown guard Aminu Mohammed, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac. The Mohammed signing comes after the Sixers waived former Atlanta Hawks...
Centre Daily
Frank Reich Reveals Colts’ Plan at Left Tackle Moving Forward
Left tackle is arguably the most important position along the offensive line. It protects the blindside of right-handed quarterbacks and is generally tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best pass rusher. Left tackles are generally the highest-paid players on the offensive line because of the importance of their job.
Centre Daily
Why didn’t Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey play more in the preseason?
The preseason is a good time for veterans to work on getting in game shape ahead of the regular season. It also serves as an opportunity for players fighting for a roster spot to state their case to stick around. This offseason, Philadelphia 76ers veterans Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey...
Centre Daily
Aaron Nesmith has rookie scale contract option exercised by Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers announced on Wednesday that they have picked up the fourth-year rookie scale team option in wing Aaron Nesmith's contract. Nesmith was traded to the Pacers in early July when Indiana sent Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. As a lottery pick in 2020, Nesmith was an important part of the deal.
Comments / 0