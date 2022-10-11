Read full article on original website
Louisiana man ticketed for illegal possession and release of invasive snails
ST. LANDRY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it had received a call from a concerned homeowner who believed a man had released the snails into the pond. Agents investigated and found several egg bundles around the banks of the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails
Louisiana Man Cited After Allegedly Illegally Possessing and Releasing of Apple Snails. On October 13, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries revealed that on October 6, 2022, enforcement agents cited an Opelousas, Louisiana man for alleged illegal possession and release of an exotic species in St. Landry Parish.
Impaired Driver Arrested in Louisiana After Head-On Crash Kills One and Injures Another on US 61
Impaired Driver Arrested in Louisiana After Head-On Crash Kills One and Injures Another on US 61. Louisiana – On October 12, 2022, Troopers of Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 61 near Jackson Avenue in LaPlace shortly after 5:00 p.m. Earl Eschete, 71, of Raceland, Louisiana, died as a result of this crash.
Multiple People Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
Authorities reported a high-speed chase that resulted in a motor vehicle crash that injured multiple people. According to the Louisiana State Police, the troopers attempted to pull over a [..]
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 11, 2022, that agents arrested a Violet, Louisiana man for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) after a two-vessel boating incident in St. Bernard Parish on October 4.
Severed foot in bucket on Mississippi man’s property breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A severed foot found in Mississippi in 2019 has led Louisiana police to the identity of a man found dismembered along a rural stretch of highway in 2016. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office officials announced on Friday that the badly decomposed body found along...
Victim dies after being paralyzed from 1982 Louisiana shooting, police rule death as homicide
Four decades after a man was shot in New Orleans, a homicide investigation is underway following the victim's death earlier this year.
Deputy drove 85 mph before deadly wreck; new details laid out in crash report
LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish grand jury on Tuesday criminally charged a deputy in a crash that killed a woman during the summer. The grand jury charged Cory Winburn with careless operation in the death of 33-year-old Christinia Estave. The charge means Winburn will get a ticket rather than being booked into jail, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. They added his body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
House burns on Charlie Moss Road in Carlyss
Carlyss, LA (KPLC) - A house burned on Charlie Moss Road in Carlyss early this morning. Firefighters were called to the scene at 6 a.m. The Carlyss Fire Department worked the fire, with assistance from the Houston River Fire Department. Firefighters say the home is a total loss. The cause...
More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking
More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking. Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 13, 2022, that over the last several weeks, EBRSO Drugs launched an investigation into Jermaine Harris aka “UNC’s” alleged unlawful narcotics trafficking activities. Agents performed hundreds of hours of surveillance and many controlled purchases of fentanyl from Harris during the course of the investigation. Harris was allegedly accompanied by his 10-year-old son during one of the controlled purchases of fentanyl.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
Victim’s teen relative admits involvement in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told deputies that he had help from the victim’s 16-year-old relative. The relative confessed to her part in the shooting and will be booked into the juvenile...
16-Year-Old Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
New Orleans Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Oliver White Avenue and Benefit Street around 10:30 p.m. A 16-year-old truck driver died after crashing with [..]
Jeff Davis Parish woman arrested in Mississippi on cruelty to a juvenile charges
A Jeff Davis Parish woman was arrested in Mississippi on charges of cruelty to a juvenile.
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The attorney for Andrew Brister, the Louisiana Tech student who hit and killed a man on Ben Hur Road last Saturday, said his client did not realize he was the person responsible until the following morning. Attorney John McLindon says he notified authorities “within hours”...
Son of former Steelers QB arrested in deadly Louisiana hit-and-run crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The son of a former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Louisiana. Walter Andrew Brister IV turned himself in to police in Baton Rouge on Wednesday following a hit-and-run crash that happened near Louisiana State University's campus over the weekend, according to The Advocate. Brister is the son of former Steelers quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III. The QB spent seven seasons with Pittsburgh after being drafted by the squad in the third round of the 1986 draft.The 21-year-old is accused of hitting a pedestrian on Saturday, according to The Advocate. The victim, who died a the scene, was identified as Jude Jarreau. According to police, Jarreau was crossing the street when he was hit by the driver of an SUV, The Advocate reports. The driver allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.After turning himself in, Brister told police that he "knew he struck something but did not stop to render aid or contact police," booking documents obtained by The Advocate show. Brister was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on felony hit and run, according to The Advocate.
25-Year-Old Xavier Broussard Died In A Motorcycle Crash Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Kaliste Saloom Road and Lake Farm Road on Sunday. According to the police, 25-year-old Xavier Broussard was [..]
