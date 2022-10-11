ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Louisiana man ticketed for illegal possession and release of invasive snails

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it had received a call from a concerned homeowner who believed a man had released the snails into the pond. Agents investigated and found several egg bundles around the banks of the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.
Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision

Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 11, 2022, that agents arrested a Violet, Louisiana man for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) after a two-vessel boating incident in St. Bernard Parish on October 4.
VIOLET, LA
Deputy drove 85 mph before deadly wreck; new details laid out in crash report

LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish grand jury on Tuesday criminally charged a deputy in a crash that killed a woman during the summer. The grand jury charged Cory Winburn with careless operation in the death of 33-year-old Christinia Estave. The charge means Winburn will get a ticket rather than being booked into jail, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. They added his body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
House burns on Charlie Moss Road in Carlyss

Carlyss, LA (KPLC) - A house burned on Charlie Moss Road in Carlyss early this morning. Firefighters were called to the scene at 6 a.m. The Carlyss Fire Department worked the fire, with assistance from the Houston River Fire Department. Firefighters say the home is a total loss. The cause...
CARLYSS, LA
More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking

More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking. Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 13, 2022, that over the last several weeks, EBRSO Drugs launched an investigation into Jermaine Harris aka “UNC’s” alleged unlawful narcotics trafficking activities. Agents performed hundreds of hours of surveillance and many controlled purchases of fentanyl from Harris during the course of the investigation. Harris was allegedly accompanied by his 10-year-old son during one of the controlled purchases of fentanyl.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
CUT OFF, LA
Son of former Steelers QB arrested in deadly Louisiana hit-and-run crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The son of a former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Louisiana. Walter Andrew Brister IV turned himself in to police in Baton Rouge on Wednesday following a hit-and-run crash that happened near Louisiana State University's campus over the weekend, according to The Advocate. Brister is the son of former Steelers quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III. The QB spent seven seasons with Pittsburgh after being drafted by the squad in the third round of the 1986 draft.The 21-year-old is accused of hitting a pedestrian on Saturday, according to The Advocate. The victim, who died a the scene, was identified as Jude Jarreau. According to police, Jarreau was crossing the street when he was hit by the driver of an SUV, The Advocate reports. The driver allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.After turning himself in, Brister told police that he "knew he struck something but did not stop to render aid or contact police," booking documents obtained by The Advocate show. Brister was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on felony hit and run, according to The Advocate.
BATON ROUGE, LA

