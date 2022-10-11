Read full article on original website
Google's password-killer tool is now available on Chrome and Android
Google Chrome and Android are getting support for passkeys, a new security feature designed to replace traditional passwords, the company has revealed. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google said users will now be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices, which will be securely synchronized through the Google Password Manager (opens in new tab).
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Surface Pro 8: is the new tablet better?
With Microsoft's 2022 Surface hardware reveal event all wrapped up, we now know what the next Windows tablet from the tech giant will be: the next-generation Surface Pro 9. We had some hands-on time with it and were impressed with what we saw, meaning that the Surface Pro 9 could soon be taking the top spot in our ranking of the best Windows tablets.
Windows 12 - new features, supported PCs, everything we know so far
Windows 12 is likely to be Microsoft's follow up to Windows 11 - and it could come sooner than you might think. Rumors suggest that the imaginatively titled OS could arrive in 2024, and the possibility that Windows 12 could follow so soon after Windows 11 has delighted some of us at TechRadar.
Ransomware posing as Windows antivirus update will just empty your wallet
A new strain of ransomware is posing as an update for Windows, forcing individual web users to pay roughly $2,500 in exchange for the safe return of their data. These are the findings of an investigation by HP Wolf Security, whose experts discovered the Magniber ransomware being distributed in September this year via a website owned by the attackers.
Minecraft server hit with record-breaking DDoS attack
A Minecraft server has been hit with a distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attack that Cloudflare claims is the largest attack, bitrate-wise, ever mitigated. As reported by BleepingComputer, the attack was conducted by a variant of Mirai (one of the world’s most notorious botnets), against a...
pCloud joins password manager fray with intriguing new service
Cloud storage specialist pCloud unveiled its password manager, known simply as Pass (opens in new tab), at a time where the need for such an application is becoming almost universal amidst a quasi-endless stream of stories about credential leaks and hacks. A potential addition to our best password manager or...
Google Cloud will soon accept payment in cryptocurrency
Some Google Cloud customers will soon be able to pay for services using cryptocurrency, courtesy of a new partnership between Coinbase Commerce and the cloud hosting giant. The feature is only set to be available for select blockchain-focused companies initially, but will be rolled out to more firms at a later date.
Shopify makes it easier for US ecommerce sites to manage taxes
Shopify (opens in new tab) has added a new tool to its offerings in a bid to simplify some of the managing processes facing sellers in the US. Shopify Tax includes a feature that helps to highlight when a business in the US is liable, as well as a solution for ecommerce platform (opens in new tab) owners to be able to collect the right amount of tax at the right time.
Microsoft Office 365 email encryption may not be as watertight as it seems
There is a flaw in the way Microsoft handles secure emails (opens in new tab) sent through Microsoft Office 365, a security researcher has claimed. As reported by ComputerWeekly, with a sufficiently large sample, a threat actor could apparently abuse the loophole to decipher the contents of encrypted emails. However,...
Microsoft’s tech to seriously speed up load times for Windows gamers is coming ‘soon’
Microsoft has announced that a fresh version of DirectStorage will be going out to game developers before the end of 2022, and it’ll come with an important step forward in terms of speeding up loading times with SSDs. As you may be aware, DirectStorage is the feature first seen...
Has Microsoft accidentally leaked what Windows 12 could look like?
Microsoft has allegedly showcased the next major version of Windows with a user interface that features a floating Taskbar alongside a translucent information bar at the top of a display. According to Zac Bowden at Windows Central (opens in new tab), the next major release of Windows is called 'Next...
Metaverse-style avatars are now available in Microsoft Teams
Microsoft has announced that animated avatars are now available in preview for its Teams collaboration platform. Via the Avatars app in the Microsoft Teams App Store, members of the Technical Access Program can now design up to three avatars for use during meetings, and choose from an array of reaction gestures.
Microsoft: Companies aren't holding back on cloud spending
One of Microsoft's most senior cloud executives claims he has "not seen organizations slow their efforts to move software programs to the cloud in the past few months". Scott Guthrie, who serves as EVP of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI division, told CNBC that he's not "seen the current situation cause people to pause cloud".
Google Translate is being hijacked by phishers to steal your data
A new phishing campaign has been discovered impersonating Google Translate in order to trick victims. The campaign was spotted by cybersecurity researchers from Avanan, which found numerous phishing emails, some of which were written in Spanish. The emails are in line with what one can expect from a phishing attack,...
How to use Windows 11's enhanced Taskbar in the new update
When Windows 11 launched in October 2021, Microsoft made numerous changes to the taskbar, not all of which were welcome, but since then there's been progress in improving upon it. With the release of Windows 11's 2022 Update in September 2022, lots of improvements have been made, such as making...
The dirty secret of high performance computing
In the decades since Seymour Cray developed what is widely considered the world’s first supercomputer, the CDC 6600 (opens in new tab), an arms race has been waged in the high performance computing (HPC) community. The objective: to enhance performance, by any means, at any cost. Propelled by advances...
Ubuntu users angered by ‘advert’ in command line
Canonical, the maker of popular Linux distribution Ubuntu, has come under fire over an attempt to spread the word about a new promotion. As TechRadar Pro reported last week, Canonical is now offering free access to the enterprise-focused version of Ubuntu for up to five workstations. In an effort to advertise the scheme, the company is distributing a message via the command line to any user that updates the OS.
Spammed if you do, spammed if you don't: is Truecaller putting your privacy at risk?
Disclaimer: This article has been updated with additional notes from Hitesh Raj Bhagat, Global Head of Corporate Communications. You can find these at the bottom of the article. You might take good care of your online privacy. You might use one of the best VPN services every time you go...
Your gadget attachments are getting in the way of recycling e-waste
Samsung recently published the findings of a survey it conducted on the attitudes American users have toward electronic waste (e-waste) and the results speak to their reluctance to recycle. As it turns out, a lot of people have a hard time letting go of their old devices and that’s contributing...
Microsoft teases major OneDrive changes in cryptic message
Microsoft has indicated that there could be some pretty seismic changes coming to the way it handles file sharing and collaboration through its OneDrive cloud storage solution, but its cryptic messaging leaves a lot to be answered for. The company regularly updates and adds new features to its entire lineup,...
