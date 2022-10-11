ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor

Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. View the original article to see embedded...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Saints Bring Funk to New Orleans

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported that the New Orleans Saints have signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad on Wednesday evening. Funk is in his second NFL season and joins veteran RB Jordan Howard, signed earlier on Wednesday, as practice squad additions. The 24-year-old Funk had previously played...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Dallas Goedert Enjoying His Time in Space

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are doing a good job getting the ball to Dallas Goedert in space this season. Goedert has more space to operate because of the attention being given to the Eagles’ three Batmen – DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Quez Watkins?. “Any time you have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Ravens-Giants First Injury Report

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?

Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

How the Jaguars’ Staff Views the NFL’s Treatments of QBs Since Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury

The NFL feels like a different world in the last two weeks, especially when it comes to rushing the passer. Quarterback has always been a protected position on the field, frequently benefitting from rules and the current structure of today's game. But following Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion vs. the Bengals on Thursday Night Football led to him being taken off the field with a stretcher, quarterbacks have seemingly been drawing more flags than ever.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

MVP for Mavs Luka Doncic: Assist, No NBA Three-Peats

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *LukaDoncic has a pristine chance of winning 2023 NBA MVP. Mostly becausethe Dallas Mavericks’ star isan elite, ball-dominant player. But also partly because he’s not Nikola Jokic.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Frank Reich Reveals Colts’ Plan at Left Tackle Moving Forward

Left tackle is arguably the most important position along the offensive line. It protects the blindside of right-handed quarterbacks and is generally tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best pass rusher. Left tackles are generally the highest-paid players on the offensive line because of the importance of their job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

