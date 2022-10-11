Read full article on original website
Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III wants out of Washington less than two seasons after signing with the Commanders in free agency according to NFL Network. Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero broke the news on Thursday morning. "Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback...
Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor
Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. View the original article to see embedded...
Saints Bring Funk to New Orleans
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported that the New Orleans Saints have signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad on Wednesday evening. Funk is in his second NFL season and joins veteran RB Jordan Howard, signed earlier on Wednesday, as practice squad additions. The 24-year-old Funk had previously played...
Dallas Goedert Enjoying His Time in Space
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are doing a good job getting the ball to Dallas Goedert in space this season. Goedert has more space to operate because of the attention being given to the Eagles’ three Batmen – DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Quez Watkins?. “Any time you have...
Ravens-Giants First Injury Report
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens and Giants released their first injury report heading into their Week 6 game. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
How the Jaguars’ Staff Views the NFL’s Treatments of QBs Since Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury
The NFL feels like a different world in the last two weeks, especially when it comes to rushing the passer. Quarterback has always been a protected position on the field, frequently benefitting from rules and the current structure of today's game. But following Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion vs. the Bengals on Thursday Night Football led to him being taken off the field with a stretcher, quarterbacks have seemingly been drawing more flags than ever.
ESPN’s Troy Aikman addresses sexist ‘take the dresses off’ comment, says it was ‘dumb’
ESPN football analyst Troy Aikman apologized for a sexist comment he made during Monday Night Football on Oct. 10. Following a head-scratching roughing the passer call during the second quarter of the game between the Raiders and the Chiefs, Aikman voiced his displeasure with the officials with a comment some deemed misogynistic.
WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
‘Clueless!’: Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Speaks on Tom Brady Penalty, Kick for First Time
The biggest storyline out of the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday was the controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. On 3rd-and-5 with three minutes to play, Jarrett performed what appeared to be a routine sack on Buccaneers quarterback...
MVP for Mavs Luka Doncic: Assist, No NBA Three-Peats
Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *LukaDoncic has a pristine chance of winning 2023 NBA MVP. Mostly becausethe Dallas Mavericks’ star isan elite, ball-dominant player. But also partly because he’s not Nikola Jokic.
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Gets Emotional With Media after Win at Bears
CHICAGO - There's a cooldown period afforded to teams like the Washington Commanders following NFL games. A lot of times, that period is used for coaches and team captains to address their teams following the action, but it also gives all involved a chance to prepare for what's coming next.
Frank Reich Reveals Colts’ Plan at Left Tackle Moving Forward
Left tackle is arguably the most important position along the offensive line. It protects the blindside of right-handed quarterbacks and is generally tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best pass rusher. Left tackles are generally the highest-paid players on the offensive line because of the importance of their job.
Why didn’t Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey play more in the preseason?
The preseason is a good time for veterans to work on getting in game shape ahead of the regular season. It also serves as an opportunity for players fighting for a roster spot to state their case to stick around. This offseason, Philadelphia 76ers veterans Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey...
