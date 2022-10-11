Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'
Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
Elon Musk says he and his brother have financially supported their 76-year-old father Errol since he 'ran out of money in the 1990s'
Elon Musk said he and his brother have supported their father since he "ran out of money in 90s." He was reacting to a tweet saying he was from a family that owned an African emerald mine. Musk has always appeared to have a complicated relationship with his 76-year-old father.
CNBC
Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter
Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’
Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Musk, Gates, and the late Steve Jobs all have one personality trait in common
One personality trait could offer a clue as to why these leaders have succeeded. Jordan Vonderhaar—Getty Images/Christian Marquardt—Getty Images/Justin Sullivan—Getty Images. Three of the world’s richest CEOs all have the same personality trait in common, which could offer some insight into why they’re so successful, according to...
The Verge
China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will accelerate the creation of X, his long-discussed 'everything app'
Elon Musk says buying Twitter will accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app." Musk has offered the buy Twitter for the original price of $44 billion he offered in April. The Tesla CEO has previously teased X.com as a possible Twitter competitor. Elon Musk's $44 billion deal to buy...
Three potential China problems if Elon Musk buys Twitter
Elon Musk’s decision to reverse course and offer to complete his $44 billion purchase of Twitter has again garnered concern about how his business interests in China could potentially affect his proclaimed approach to free speech on the social media platform, both inside and outside of China. As the...
New York Times column predicts ‘wild ride’ if Musk buys Twitter: He will ‘put thumb on scale’ of 2024 election
New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose warned that if billionaire Elon Musk purchases Twitter, society will be in for a "wild ride" as Musk brings back former President Donald Trump, fires the current CEO, and alters politics going forward. Roose warned about several dramatic shifts that he thought would...
Elon Musk asked for a 30% discount for his Twitter purchase before reviving his $44 billion bid, report says
Representatives for Musk were reportedly engaged in private discussions with Twitter, per the NYT. The talks centered on the price of the platform, with Musk's team reportedly seeking a reduction. They had asked for a 30% discount but Twitter rejected the request, per the NYT. Elon Musk reportedly sought a...
The Elon Musk Show – Russian designer ‘spat on young SpaceX founder’s shoe as he tried to buy rocket’
A RUSSIAN designer spat on a young Elon Musk's shoe as he tried to buy a rocket in the early days of his career, a documentary has claimed. Before he launched SpaceX in 2002, Musk was looking for a Russian-built rocket to do an experimental mission to Mars and develop his ambitious idea for creating a "multi-planetary species".
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Judge halts Elon Musk-Twitter litigation to allow time to finance $44bn takeover
A Delaware judge has postponed the Twitter v Elon Musk trial in order to give the Tesla chief executive time to complete his proposed $44bn takeover of the social media platform. The litigation was halted until 28 October to allow both parties to close the transaction, after Musk said he...
Hillicon Valley — Musk knocks Trump’s app
Elon Musk knocked former President Trump’s app Truth Social as part of a wide-ranging interview that was published as Musk’s bid to buy Twitter forges ahead. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Send tips to The Hill’s Rebecca Klar and Ines Kagubare. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
Benzinga
Elon Musk: Twitter Ordered Whistleblower To Eliminate Critical Evidence After Failing 'To Buy His Silence'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk reportedly accused Twitter Inc TWTR of asking whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko to destroy evidence just before he reinstated his offer to purchase the social media platform. What Happened: Zatko, a former head of security at Twitter, said he burned 10 handwritten notebooks and deleted...
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash react to Biden's gig worker rule
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash reacted Tuesday to the Department of Labor's proposed rule about classifying workers as employees versus independent contractors.
Elon Musk Turns 'Perfume Salesman,' Says Will Take Dogecoin For Upcoming 'Omnigender' Burnt Hair Fragrance
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk was seen touting a $100 bottle of perfume on Twitter Tuesday evening in his new role as “perfume salesman" and said Dogecoin DOGE/USD payments would be accepted for the product. What Happened: Musk promoted The Boring Company’s “Burnt Hair” perfume on Monday. The...
Android Headlines
Twitter vs Elon Musk Trial Is Postponed To October 28
According to Engadget, Elon Musk and Twitter will appear in court on October 28. The trial was first scheduled for October 17. However, in recent days, Musk’s lawyers tried to close the Twitter deal before the court trial began. Elon Musk and Twitter are now in the middle of...
