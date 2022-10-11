ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Business Insider

Elon Musk's ex-wife is reportedly the mysterious phone contact 'TJ' who texted him about fighting 'woke-ism' at Twitter, and called the banning of a conservative satire site 'crazy'

Recently revealed texts from Elon Musk included conversations with a contact 'TJ.'. The texts were from Elon Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Jane Riley, Bloomberg reported. In the weeks before his Twitter offer, she called on Musk to "fight woke-ism'' at the company. Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley texted the billionaire about...
CNBC

Trump SPAC shares slide after Elon Musk revives deal to buy Twitter

Shares of the SPAC set to take Trump Media public fell after Elon Musk revived his deal to buy Twitter. Former President Donald Trump launched the Truth Social platform after he was banned from Twitter following the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Musk has previously said he would lift Twitter's...
The Independent

Elon Musk throws temper tantrum in response to Robert Reich saying ‘self-made billionaires are a myth’

Elon Musk blasted Clinton Labor Secretary Robert Reich after he declared that “self-made billionaires are a myth – just like unicorns”. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, whose net worth is $219bn according to Forbes, called Mr Reich an “idiot and a liar” after he claimed that Mr Musk was able to amass his wealth because his family “owned an emerald mine”. The University of California, Berkeley professor said in a video that “being ‘self-made’ is a nice idea” because “it suggests that anybody can claw their way to the top if they’re willing to work hard enough”. “It’s...
Washington State
Fortune

Musk, Gates, and the late Steve Jobs all have one personality trait in common

One personality trait could offer a clue as to why these leaders have succeeded. Jordan Vonderhaar—Getty Images/Christian Marquardt—Getty Images/Justin Sullivan—Getty Images. Three of the world’s richest CEOs all have the same personality trait in common, which could offer some insight into why they’re so successful, according to...
The Verge

China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country

In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
Business Insider

Newly revealed private texts show Jack Dorsey tried to get Elon Musk involved with Twitter at least a year before the $44 billion deal. 'I trust you,' Dorsey wrote.

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey texted privately about Twitter several times before and after the Tesla billionaire became financially involved in the company, newly revealed court records show. Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO, first texted Musk on March 26, according to a text log filed as part of...
Elon Musk
The Hill

Three potential China problems if Elon Musk buys Twitter

Elon Musk’s decision to reverse course and offer to complete his $44 billion purchase of Twitter has again garnered concern about how his business interests in China could potentially affect his proclaimed approach to free speech on the social media platform, both inside and outside of China. As the...
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Musk knocks Trump’s app

Elon Musk knocked former President Trump’s app Truth Social as part of a wide-ranging interview that was published as Musk’s bid to buy Twitter forges ahead. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Send tips to The Hill’s Rebecca Klar and Ines Kagubare. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
Android Headlines

Twitter vs Elon Musk Trial Is Postponed To October 28

According to Engadget, Elon Musk and Twitter will appear in court on October 28. The trial was first scheduled for October 17. However, in recent days, Musk’s lawyers tried to close the Twitter deal before the court trial began. Elon Musk and Twitter are now in the middle of...
