Read full article on original website
Related
Washingtonian.com
Luxury Living with Private Terrace in Downtown Bethesda
Set atop a quiet corner overlooking vibrant downtown Bethesda, this is a rare opportunity to own a stunning, contemporary 2780sq ft residence in coveted Hampden Row with spectacular, one of a kind 2100sq ft private terrace. Contemporary architecture and open concept living featuring premium custom finishes, hardwood floors, and floor...
rockvillenights.com
An iconic figure is missing from the skyline in Rockville (Photos)
The Roman centurions who guard The Forum condominiums at 11801 Rockville Pike have been down at least one man recently. A signifcant renovation to the building's facade and pool has been taking place at the property this year. It has necessitated the temporary removal of one of the large centurion reliefs that adorn the sides of the condominium tower. These reliefs have made the building a landmark on the Pike over the years.
luxury-houses.net
Prominently Positioned Yet Discreetly Tucked Away on a Quiet, This Stunning House Lists for $12.5M in Bethesda
The House in Bethesda is one of those truly special homes where not a single detail has been overlooked, now available for sale. This home located at 8801 Fernwood Rd, Bethesda, Maryland; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 15,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 202-938-3685) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Bethesda.
mocoshow.com
Pines of Rome Looking to Open Second Location
Pines of Rome has been a Bethesda staple for over 50 years, serving it’s extremely popular white pizza, spaghetti & meatballs, and other traditional Italian dishes. The throwback Italian restaurant that still uses the classic red-checkered tablecloths has tabbed WashUrban to spearhead their first ever search for a second location, Danny Rubin (Co-founder, WashUrban) tells us. The restaurant is located at 4918 Cordell Ave. in Bethesda, where it moved in 2017. Pines of Rome was previously located at 4709 Hampden Lane, opening in 1972. They are currently targeting Potomac, Rockville, and Gaithersburg as possible location for the second restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
bethesdamagazine.com
Who’s that guy on the bike with a dog, pedaling the streets of Bethesda?
People often stare at Richard Hoye. He catches the eye—an older man on a bicycle with a poncho-clad black dog in the pedicab trailing behind him. Hoye often sports a large Western-style straw hat that he considers his signature. The hat is called “The Gus.” The black Lab mix...
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market
Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
tysonsreporter.com
Vertical Rock bouldering gym with coffee shop opens in Tysons
Like any cliff worth ascending, bringing the first indoor rock climbing gym to Tysons required perseverance, patience and a little faith in the process. Once expected to launch in December, Vertical Rock Climbing and Fitness Center had a soft opening this weekend. After 10 months of supply chain and permitting delays, it welcomed founding members only on Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 8-9) before expanding to all patrons yesterday (Monday).
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Big Greek Cafe Now Open in Urbana
$6 gyros are now available on Wednesdays in Frederick County as Big Greek Cafe has officially opened its new Urbana location in Village Square at Urbana– joining the likes of Chipotle, Jersey Mike’s, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Domino’s at the new retail development (3290 Bennett Creek Ave). After a few delays with supplies and kitchen equipment the restaurant officially opened on Monday, October 10th.
Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
northernvirginiamag.com
This Middleburg Winemaker Became the First Female to Win the Virginia’s Governor’s Cup
Melanie Natoli made history when Cana Vineyard’s 2019 Unité Reserve took home the top prize at this year’s Governor’s Cup. Guests of the Virginia Governor’s Cup Competition cheered as top honors went to Melanie Natoli of Cana Vineyards & Winery. Natoli kicked through the wine-glass ceiling, earning two entries among the 12 gold medal wines chosen for the Governor’s Cup Case. What gained her even more attention was winning the highest overall score for her 2019 Unité Reserve among the 615 entries. Natoli is the first female winemaker to win the modern Virginia Governor’s Cup competition. We asked the Loudoun County winemaker what it feels like to win this prestigious award.
7 Kid-Friendly Road Trips for Fall Fun near Washington, DC
Pack up the kids and set out on the open road because there’s no better time to visit one of these DMV destinations than right now. If fall foliage, u-pick farms, and holiday-themed amusement parks are topping your fall bucket list, make a weekend of it by sojourning at one of these near-by getaways for fall activities and autumn adventures. Take in the changing colors of the leaves as you head out of town for one of these quick, easy trips that will check off loads of must-do autumn events in a single weekend. From peeping leaves aboard a Strasburg train to enjoying a crisp, fall hike in the Appalachian Mountains to holiday thrills at Hersheypark, we’ve found the best places to get the most out of a fall weekend near Washington, DC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
popville.com
“Proper Irish Pub in DC?”
With the weather getting colder, I’m searching for an Irish pub where they know how to pour a Guinness properly and have the warm comfortable atmosphere. Do you have any recommendations on where I should go?”. So we got Nanny’s in Cleveland Park (obviously), Irish Channel in Chinatown, Duffy’s...
woay.com
National Pest Management Association offers prevention tips for a pest free home as temperatures drop
Fairfax, VA (WOAY) – While fighting off pests is a year-round battle; cooler temperatures send several unwanted guests seeking shelter and food wherever they can. The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is providing some tips to prevent infestations this fall. Once indoors, pests pose a serious risk to residents...
ffxnow.com
Undeveloped site on Route 50 could become a data center or warehouse
One of two options — a data center or a warehouse — is proposed for a nearly 79-acre parcel in Chantilly on what used to be called Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway. The property owner is seeking Fairfax County’s permission to rezone a nearly 5.4-acre portion of the property for a data center or warehouse, according to an Oct. 3 application. The project is coined Chantilly Premier.
theburn.com
Pardon My Cheesesteak latest ghost kitchen in Loudoun County
A new cheesesteak restaurant had debuted in Loudoun County, using the ghost kitchen concept made popular during the height of the pandemic. It’s called Pardon My Cheesesteak and we’ll give you one guess what their specialty is. Pardon My Cheesesteak is operating out of the Slapfish space at...
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia
Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
travelmag.com
A Comparison of Bus Services from NYC to Washington DC
While it might be tempting to hop on a flight between New York City and Washington DC, there are just 226 miles between these showstopping cities. For a fast and affordable transport option, the bus is best. Taking the bus might not be the most glamorous way to travel between...
Maryland city named safest in America
COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
Dog rescued from Fairfax County playground after paw got stuck
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — As Baloo the dog attempted to try the monkey bars for the first time at a playground in Fairfax County on Monday, officials say he got nervous and one of his toes got stuck in one of the holes on the playground. Fortunately, Baloo had...
Comments / 0