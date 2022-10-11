ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Centre Daily

Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Taysom Hill Receives Second Week-5 Honor

Taysom Hill, the reigning Week 5 NFC offensive player, received a second honor on Wednesday after fans voted him the FedEx Ground player of the week. He won the award over Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Cleveland Browns RB Nick Chubb. View the original article to see embedded...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Bears and Commanders: Who Wins and Why

The Bears and Washington Commanders have impressed no one this season, although Matt Eberflus' team has understandably displayed more upside. A team in the first year of a rebuild always has the future on its side and coach Ron Rivera's Commanders are three seasons into this mess without much progress.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Saints Bring Funk to New Orleans

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported that the New Orleans Saints have signed RB Jake Funk to their practice squad on Wednesday evening. Funk is in his second NFL season and joins veteran RB Jordan Howard, signed earlier on Wednesday, as practice squad additions. The 24-year-old Funk had previously played...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Dallas Goedert Enjoying His Time in Space

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are doing a good job getting the ball to Dallas Goedert in space this season. Goedert has more space to operate because of the attention being given to the Eagles’ three Batmen – DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Quez Watkins?. “Any time you have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Commanders vs. Bears: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights

The Washington Commanders (1-4) hope to snap a four-game losing streak on Thursday Night Football as they face the Chicago Bears (2-3). The Commanders are rolling out rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. for his first career start and he is expected to get a considerable amount of carries tonight.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

WATCH: Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Scores 1st NFL TD

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is celebrating his first career NFL touchdown in tonight's game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson scored from a yard out after the special teams came through with a huge takeaway following fellow rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffing the punt. Here's a look at...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

How the Jaguars’ Staff Views the NFL’s Treatments of QBs Since Tua Tagovailoa’s Injury

The NFL feels like a different world in the last two weeks, especially when it comes to rushing the passer. Quarterback has always been a protected position on the field, frequently benefitting from rules and the current structure of today's game. But following Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion vs. the Bengals on Thursday Night Football led to him being taken off the field with a stretcher, quarterbacks have seemingly been drawing more flags than ever.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Dodgers: Baseball World Reacts to On-Field Goose During Game 2

In the most emotional time of the baseball season anything can happen. One minute your team is one game closer to reach the ultimate goal, another minute passes by and the season officially comes to an end. Look no futher than the NLDS matchup between the Dodgers and Padres as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Frank Reich Reveals Colts’ Plan at Left Tackle Moving Forward

Left tackle is arguably the most important position along the offensive line. It protects the blindside of right-handed quarterbacks and is generally tasked with guarding the opposing team’s best pass rusher. Left tackles are generally the highest-paid players on the offensive line because of the importance of their job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

MVP for Mavs Luka Doncic: Assist, No NBA Three-Peats

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *LukaDoncic has a pristine chance of winning 2023 NBA MVP. Mostly becausethe Dallas Mavericks’ star isan elite, ball-dominant player. But also partly because he’s not Nikola Jokic.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Thunder Defense Continues to Impress in Preseason

Through three preseason games against NBA competition, the Oklahoma City defense continues to look legitimate. While hot shooting streaks and errant fiery games are bound to happen in the NBA preseason, defensive energy and rotations are much more replicable. And that’s exactly what OKC has brought to the table thus far.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Avoided His Teammates In A Pregame Huddle

It turns out that Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook's third quarter "snub" of a team huddle before the club eventually fell 118-113 to the Timberwolves in a meaningless preseason game last night actually marked the second instance in that game alone where the 6'3" point guard appeared to avoid a team huddle.
LOS ANGELES, CA

