German Healthcare Provider Selects Sectra to Improve Radiology Workflow

International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install the radiology module of its enterprise imaging solution throughout German ANregiomed’s healthcare system, featuring three hospitals and one medical care center. The enterprise-wide solution will facilitate efficient radiology workflows through tools for enhanced reporting efficiency as...
3 Hobbies That Can Make You Feel Better

Have you been thinking about taking up some hobbies lately? If the answer is yes then you might want to start looking into a few options as soon as possible. Sometimes taking up a hobby can make you feel better, especially if you are struggling, by giving you an outlet for your feelings. But, what kind of hobbies do we recommend for this purpose? That’s what this blog is all about. Keep reading if you would like to find out more.
Physical Therapy at Home: A New Operational & Outcome Opportunity for Hospitals – By Palak Shah, Co-founder of Luna

For decades, fiscal pressures on hospitals have come from all sides. Persistent downward limitations on pricing brought on by payers, the movement toward more accountable, value-based care, and budgetary restrictions from state and federal government programs. These influences are exacerbated further with the current and emerging demographic trends taking place...
