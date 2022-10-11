ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechRadar

New Microsoft 365 app will try to do what the Office app never could

Microsoft has revealed that the cloud-based version of its Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, will be ported to a single desktop and mobile application. The move, announced (opens in new tab) at the company’s annual Ignite event, will put an end to the Office.com web portal from November 2022, with the existing Microsoft Office apps on desktop and mobile being phased out in January 2023.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Public Cloud#Intel Xeon Sapphire#Google Cloud Next#Hyperdisk#Iops#Svp#Gm
TechRadar

New Microsoft 365 app could solve one of the biggest hybrid working headaches

Microsoft has announced a new Microsoft 365 app called Microsoft Places that will look to “optimize” the management of hybrid workplaces. Introducing the app at its Ignite event, the company explained the idea is to inform team members as to when colleagues are coming into the office, and suggest whether certain meetings may be best held in-person.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Google's password-killer tool is now available on Chrome and Android

Google Chrome and Android are getting support for passkeys, a new security feature designed to replace traditional passwords, the company has revealed. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google said users will now be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices, which will be securely synchronized through the Google Password Manager (opens in new tab).
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Windows 11 22H2 bug breaks Windows Hello security feature

Windows 11’s first big update (22H2) has run into further trouble, this time related to Windows Hello logins. As Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) reports, Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 11 22H2 update is being blocked from some PCs due to compatibility issues with the security feature, namely that the upgrade breaks Windows Hello. Apparently the gremlin in the works doesn’t just affect biometric logins – like the webcam using facial recognition – but also PIN entry.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

AMD RDNA 3 flagship GPU could debut in December, but may fall short of Nvidia RTX 4090

AMD’s first RDNA 3 graphics cards will arrive in December, according to the latest rumor regarding the next-gen GPUs. As Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) reports, this comes from known leaker ECSM on Bilibili (opens in new tab) (a Chinese video sharing platform), and while this person has been right about things on the grapevine in the past, we’d still take this with a whole lot of seasoning. Particularly as the speculation is couched in somewhat vague terms (post-translation, that is – bear that in mind too).
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it

Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Ubuntu users angered by ‘advert’ in command line

Canonical, the maker of popular Linux distribution Ubuntu, has come under fire over an attempt to spread the word about a new promotion. As TechRadar Pro reported last week, Canonical is now offering free access to the enterprise-focused version of Ubuntu for up to five workstations. In an effort to advertise the scheme, the company is distributing a message via the command line to any user that updates the OS.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

More and more companies are now worried about open source security

Businesses are slowly moving away from open source software, due to growing fears of security risks that come from open source elements, new research has shown. Virtualization giant VMware recently released a report that states that the number of companies willing to deploy open source software in production environments fell from 95% last year, to 90% this year.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

A whole load of PCs still don't qualify for Windows 11

A significant proportion (43 percent) of all business devices are still unable to upgrade to Windows 11 because of hardware requirements imposed by Microsoft, according to new research (opens in new tab) published by IT management company Lansweeper. TechRadar Pro previously reported in March 2022 that many millions of business...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

This Microsoft Outlook update finally brings emails into the 21st century

Microsoft has unveiled plans for a new Outlook feature that’s set to blur the boundaries between traditional emails and more modern chat services. A post on the company’s roadmap has revealed “Outlook for Windows: Reactions”, where users on Windows machines will be able to “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear in reaction to emails”.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

PlayStation Stars vs Microsoft Rewards vs My Nintendo: which reward scheme is the best?

PlayStation Stars is now available globally, meaning all of the big three console makers have reward schemes for you to potentially benefit from. If you’re on PS5, you have the newly launched PlayStation Stars. Xbox Series X|S owners get Microsoft Rewards. And over on Nintendo Switch, there’s the My Nintendo rewards program. Each scheme lets you earn reward points for buying and playing games, but all three differ significantly.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Logitech Lift review

Not only does the wireless Logitech Lift ergonomic mouse put our hand in a more natural, neutral position to prioritize well-being, but it also offers a lot of productivity-minded features – most of them available via the Options+ app – saving you time and frustration when working. Pros.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Toyota reports major data leak after access key left open on Github

Toyota has admitted it mistakenly left a database of around 300,000 customer emails unsecured online, meaning anyone could have accessed private information. The leak appears to have affected Toyota's proprietary connectivity app, which allows drivers to connect their smartphones with the car, and use the in-car system to make calls, listen to music, use the navigation system, and similar.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

60 Black Friday-quality deals in Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale

Black Friday deals at Amazon: browse by category... Amazon has effectively started Black Friday early, launching its second Prime Day sale of the year today – officially called Prime Early Access. As with any Prime Day event, these offers are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Not a member? Sign up now for a 30-day trial (opens in new tab).)
