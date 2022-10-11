Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Microsoft announces Designer, its AI rival app to Canva and Adobe - but why?
Microsoft took the wraps off its image editing suite at its Surface event, called Designer. It's mostly powered by DALL-E 2, an OpenAI technology that looks to try to take on Adobe and Canva, but Microsoft could be too late to the party with this. There's been an explosion in...
TechRadar
Want to buy an RTX 4090 GPU? Nvidia’s testing a ‘priority access’ scheme with a catch
Nvidia is testing out a new idea to give folks a shot at buying an RTX 4090 with a ‘Verified Priority Access’ system that means you can avoid the pain of having to keep an eye out for stock online (though don’t forget, we do the hard work for you in that respect with our fully up-to-date guide to RTX 4090 stock that’s available).
TechRadar
Microsoft’s new Surface Studio 2+ is a minor upgrade, despite four-year wait
Microsoft doesn’t consider the Surface Studio range to be a priority, which is probably why it waited nearly four years to launch a follow up to the Surface Studio 2 and didn’t see it fit to call it a Studio 3. Instead, the sequel is called the Studio 2+ (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
New Microsoft 365 app will try to do what the Office app never could
Microsoft has revealed that the cloud-based version of its Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, will be ported to a single desktop and mobile application. The move, announced (opens in new tab) at the company’s annual Ignite event, will put an end to the Office.com web portal from November 2022, with the existing Microsoft Office apps on desktop and mobile being phased out in January 2023.
TechRadar
New Microsoft 365 app could solve one of the biggest hybrid working headaches
Microsoft has announced a new Microsoft 365 app called Microsoft Places that will look to “optimize” the management of hybrid workplaces. Introducing the app at its Ignite event, the company explained the idea is to inform team members as to when colleagues are coming into the office, and suggest whether certain meetings may be best held in-person.
TechRadar
Google's password-killer tool is now available on Chrome and Android
Google Chrome and Android are getting support for passkeys, a new security feature designed to replace traditional passwords, the company has revealed. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google said users will now be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices, which will be securely synchronized through the Google Password Manager (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
Windows 11 22H2 bug breaks Windows Hello security feature
Windows 11’s first big update (22H2) has run into further trouble, this time related to Windows Hello logins. As Bleeping Computer (opens in new tab) reports, Microsoft has confirmed that the Windows 11 22H2 update is being blocked from some PCs due to compatibility issues with the security feature, namely that the upgrade breaks Windows Hello. Apparently the gremlin in the works doesn’t just affect biometric logins – like the webcam using facial recognition – but also PIN entry.
TechRadar
AMD RDNA 3 flagship GPU could debut in December, but may fall short of Nvidia RTX 4090
AMD’s first RDNA 3 graphics cards will arrive in December, according to the latest rumor regarding the next-gen GPUs. As Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab) reports, this comes from known leaker ECSM on Bilibili (opens in new tab) (a Chinese video sharing platform), and while this person has been right about things on the grapevine in the past, we’d still take this with a whole lot of seasoning. Particularly as the speculation is couched in somewhat vague terms (post-translation, that is – bear that in mind too).
TechRadar
Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it
Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
TechRadar
Ubuntu users angered by ‘advert’ in command line
Canonical, the maker of popular Linux distribution Ubuntu, has come under fire over an attempt to spread the word about a new promotion. As TechRadar Pro reported last week, Canonical is now offering free access to the enterprise-focused version of Ubuntu for up to five workstations. In an effort to advertise the scheme, the company is distributing a message via the command line to any user that updates the OS.
TechRadar
More and more companies are now worried about open source security
Businesses are slowly moving away from open source software, due to growing fears of security risks that come from open source elements, new research has shown. Virtualization giant VMware recently released a report that states that the number of companies willing to deploy open source software in production environments fell from 95% last year, to 90% this year.
TechRadar
Need a new laptop, monitor or PC? Dell’s sale has some cracking deals with up to £800 off
Dell offers a vast range of PC hardware, so whatever your needs might be in this department, the company’s online store sells some top-notch products, and at bargain prices right now, too. Maybe you are looking for a new laptop? Perhaps a convertible (2-in-1 portable), or a gaming notebook,...
TechRadar
A whole load of PCs still don't qualify for Windows 11
A significant proportion (43 percent) of all business devices are still unable to upgrade to Windows 11 because of hardware requirements imposed by Microsoft, according to new research (opens in new tab) published by IT management company Lansweeper. TechRadar Pro previously reported in March 2022 that many millions of business...
TechRadar
Nvidia lists games that support DLSS 3 – and RTX 4090 buyers may be disappointed
Only a handful of games to begin with, and one big-name title – not Cyberpunk 2077, either. Nvidia’s RTX 4090 GPU has just hit the shelves, and Team Green has let us know which games will initially support the fresh take on its frame rate boosting tech, DLSS 3.
TechRadar
This Microsoft Outlook update finally brings emails into the 21st century
Microsoft has unveiled plans for a new Outlook feature that’s set to blur the boundaries between traditional emails and more modern chat services. A post on the company’s roadmap has revealed “Outlook for Windows: Reactions”, where users on Windows machines will be able to “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear in reaction to emails”.
TechRadar
PlayStation Stars vs Microsoft Rewards vs My Nintendo: which reward scheme is the best?
PlayStation Stars is now available globally, meaning all of the big three console makers have reward schemes for you to potentially benefit from. If you’re on PS5, you have the newly launched PlayStation Stars. Xbox Series X|S owners get Microsoft Rewards. And over on Nintendo Switch, there’s the My Nintendo rewards program. Each scheme lets you earn reward points for buying and playing games, but all three differ significantly.
TechRadar
Logitech Lift review
Not only does the wireless Logitech Lift ergonomic mouse put our hand in a more natural, neutral position to prioritize well-being, but it also offers a lot of productivity-minded features – most of them available via the Options+ app – saving you time and frustration when working. Pros.
TechRadar
Toyota reports major data leak after access key left open on Github
Toyota has admitted it mistakenly left a database of around 300,000 customer emails unsecured online, meaning anyone could have accessed private information. The leak appears to have affected Toyota's proprietary connectivity app, which allows drivers to connect their smartphones with the car, and use the in-car system to make calls, listen to music, use the navigation system, and similar.
TechRadar
Spammed if you do, spammed if you don't: is Truecaller putting your privacy at risk?
Disclaimer: This article has been updated with additional notes from Hitesh Raj Bhagat, Global Head of Corporate Communications. You can find these at the bottom of the article. You might take good care of your online privacy. You might use one of the best VPN services every time you go...
TechRadar
60 Black Friday-quality deals in Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale
Black Friday deals at Amazon: browse by category... Amazon has effectively started Black Friday early, launching its second Prime Day sale of the year today – officially called Prime Early Access. As with any Prime Day event, these offers are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers. (Not a member? Sign up now for a 30-day trial (opens in new tab).)
