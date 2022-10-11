ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Urinator strikes in Baldwin Wallace dorm room; car stolen outside Cleveland Browns practice field: Berea police blotter

BEREA, Ohio – Criminal mischief: Tressel Street. Someone urinated inside a storage container kept in a dorm room on the Baldwin Wallace University campus, 135 Tressel. It happened between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4 in Carmel Hall. The victims said they used the container to store kitchen utensils. They opened the container, immediately smelled urine and saw a yellow liquid inside.
BEREA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Berea, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Berea, OH
case.edu

The Cuyahoga County Jail saga shows the power of organizing

In a move that would have been inconceivable a year ago, this past week on Oct. 4 the steering committee for the creation of a new Cuyahoga County Jail narrowly rejected the potential site at 2700 Transport Road in a 5-6-1 vote. While this vote is not necessarily the end of the story, this incredible victory would not have been possible without the Cuyahoga County Jail Coalition’s organization.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Shoplifter flees Walmart leaving behind three-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter

A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached for a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her three-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived there as well. She explained that she was shopping with her daughter but was not aware that her daughter failed to scan all her items at the self-checkout.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Elyria woman for the murder of her boyfriend

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a 30-year-old Elyria woman for the murder of her boyfriend at their home in August. Bonita Tracy Ann Wright was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Elyria police said Wright called 911 around 8:30...
ELYRIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groping#Step Daughter#Criminal Case#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Neighbors relieved after Cleveland police arrest alleged serial thief

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday Cleveland police arrested a man that neighbors are calling a serial thief. Jeffrey Burgess, 53, is in custody and charged with breaking and entering. Neighbors told 19 News he had been targeting homes and yards in the Edgewater Cudell neighborhood since June, stealing from...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman cleans up her boyfriend after suspected cheating: Richmond Heights Police Blotter

A woman reported Oct. 9 that her boyfriend spilled rubbing alcohol and cleaning solution on her because he suspected her of cheating on him. Officers learned the two had been arguing after the woman recently caught the man cheating on her. During the argument, the woman received a phone call from a family member, but her boyfriend believed it was another man.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County to pay $115,000 to man who accused jail officers of beating, pepper-spraying him after he asked for milk

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County settled a lawsuit for $115,000 with a former jail inmate who accused officers of attacking him after he asked for an extra carton of milk. They kicked and punched Michael Roarty-Nugent, pepper-sprayed his face as they held him to the ground and later threatened to “finish the job” in the middle of the night.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy