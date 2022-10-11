Read full article on original website
Cleveland police officer could face discipline for making public Instagram comment about active murder case
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Cleveland police officer who responded to a homicide call should be disciplined for commenting about the active case on a public Instagram forum, the city’s Civilian Police Review Board unanimously ruled Tuesday. Patrol Officer Ta’Lor Payne, who also engaged in a spat with the victim’s...
Former Warrensville Heights High School band director convicted of bribery, retaliation
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former Warrensville Heights High School band director pleaded guilty to bribery, retaliation, telecommunications harassment and possessing criminal tools. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Wanda Jones then sentenced Duane Keeton, 36, to three years probation. Judge Jones also ordered Keeton to have no contact...
Urinator strikes in Baldwin Wallace dorm room; car stolen outside Cleveland Browns practice field: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Criminal mischief: Tressel Street. Someone urinated inside a storage container kept in a dorm room on the Baldwin Wallace University campus, 135 Tressel. It happened between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4 in Carmel Hall. The victims said they used the container to store kitchen utensils. They opened the container, immediately smelled urine and saw a yellow liquid inside.
Domestic violence suspect dies after being transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man died Tuesday evening after being arrested by Cleveland police and transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. Cleveland police said the man was taken into custody around 8:20 p.m. at a home on Tyler Avenue during a domestic violence investigation. Police added two guns were taken from the home.
The Cuyahoga County Jail saga shows the power of organizing
In a move that would have been inconceivable a year ago, this past week on Oct. 4 the steering committee for the creation of a new Cuyahoga County Jail narrowly rejected the potential site at 2700 Transport Road in a 5-6-1 vote. While this vote is not necessarily the end of the story, this incredible victory would not have been possible without the Cuyahoga County Jail Coalition’s organization.
Shoplifter flees Walmart leaving behind three-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached for a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her three-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived there as well. She explained that she was shopping with her daughter but was not aware that her daughter failed to scan all her items at the self-checkout.
Grand jury indicts Elyria woman for the murder of her boyfriend
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a 30-year-old Elyria woman for the murder of her boyfriend at their home in August. Bonita Tracy Ann Wright was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Elyria police said Wright called 911 around 8:30...
Female suspect in dine-and-dash starts fight with server: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 2:40 p.m. Oct. 9, police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings, 12459 Cedar Road, on a report from management that a man and woman, in their late teens or early twenties, left the eatery without fully paying their bill. At the scene,...
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
Cuyahoga County set to pay $1M to parents of toddler who choked to death in foster care
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $1 million to the family of a 1-year-old girl who choked to death on a piece of paper product after she was placed in foster care. County Council is set to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the proposed settlement to the...
Vermilion police, Firelands Schools investigates alleged assault, racial slurs at house party
VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Vermilion Police Department and the Firelands School District are investigating exactly what happened at a high school football player’s house party in August. 16-year-old Ella Wojciechowski claims a group of Firelands High School football players assaulted her brother and their Black teammate while hurling...
Lawsuit: Man shot by Orange Village police carried gun legally, never pointed it at officer who shot him
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man shot by an Orange Village police officer responding to a 911 call about a person with a gun outside a popular shopping center has sued the village and police department. Theoplic Williams III lawfully carried the gun, wasn’t threatening anyone with it and never...
Neighbors relieved after Cleveland police arrest alleged serial thief
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday Cleveland police arrested a man that neighbors are calling a serial thief. Jeffrey Burgess, 53, is in custody and charged with breaking and entering. Neighbors told 19 News he had been targeting homes and yards in the Edgewater Cudell neighborhood since June, stealing from...
Woman cleans up her boyfriend after suspected cheating: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 9 that her boyfriend spilled rubbing alcohol and cleaning solution on her because he suspected her of cheating on him. Officers learned the two had been arguing after the woman recently caught the man cheating on her. During the argument, the woman received a phone call from a family member, but her boyfriend believed it was another man.
Man found guilty of murdering 22-year-old father of 2 in Painesville
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Common Pleas jury found 26-year-old Julian Lawrence guilty on Oct. 13 of the Nov. 2021 murder of Ollie Timall Gipson Jr. Gibson was 22 years old and a father of two when he was killed, police stated. Painesville Police said their officers responded...
East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
Nigerian man found guilty in Cleveland trial of running online marketplace for stolen credit card information
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A jury on Wednesday found a Nigerian man guilty of running an online marketplace that sold stolen bank account and credit card information, among other stolen personal information. Blessing Adeleke, 31, remained stoic with his right hand clenching his left wrist as U.S. District Judge James...
Woman arrested for threatening to stab two mall shoppers while robbing them: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Cedar Road. At 7:20 p.m. Oct. 6, it was reported that a woman in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, threatened to stab two victims with a screwdriver while robbing them. The suspect took multiple shopping bags...
Accused robber punches Home Depot employee to steal drill at Steelyard Commons, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect accused of punching a Home Depot employee as he was stealing a drill is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the man walked out of the Steelyard Commons Home Depot with a drill set without paying...
Cuyahoga County to pay $115,000 to man who accused jail officers of beating, pepper-spraying him after he asked for milk
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County settled a lawsuit for $115,000 with a former jail inmate who accused officers of attacking him after he asked for an extra carton of milk. They kicked and punched Michael Roarty-Nugent, pepper-sprayed his face as they held him to the ground and later threatened to “finish the job” in the middle of the night.
