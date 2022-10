LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Mason Sisk, who stands accused of murdering his family, will head back to court sooner than what was expected. In a court document filed on Thursday, a judge ordered a motion in Sisk’s trial to be moved from its original hearing date, Dec. 2 to Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO