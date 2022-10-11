Read full article on original website
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Corrie Discussion Friday October 14th 8pm : A Love Worth Waiting For
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, back to our regular Friday evening episode to kick the weekend of in true style. We will start, as ever with the spoilers. Stu's feeling lighter for knowing the truth but it's clearly a struggle for Yasmeen. Dee-Dee calls into Speed Daal and informs Alya...
Sheridan Smith 'set to return to the West End as Shirley Valentine in a one-woman show - 37 years after the original Willy Russell play went on tour'
Sheridan Smith is reportedly set to return to the West End in the role of Shirley Valentine. The actress, 41, will take the lead role in the play written by Willy Russell, 37 years after it first toured, according to The Sun. The one-character production takes the form of a...
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows
Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
Loretta Lynn Tells Her Sister Crystal Gayle To “Let Me Have That Damn Mic” During Last Perfomance At 87th Birthday Celebration
Loretta Lynn made an entire, legendary career out of simply being honest and saying what was on her mind. The country legend sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. And though she put on countless memorable and iconic performances over the...
Harry Potter: Alan Rickman, Helen McCrory, and other actors who have passed away
J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World is one of the highest-grossing franchises in the world, which according to Buisnessinsider, raked in $9 million in profits worldwide. The success of the Harry Potter books and the consecutive movies spans 10 years and counting, with children as well as adults enjoying and engaging with 7 books and 8 films, and recently the spin-off movies Fantastic Beasts.
Angela Lansbury’s Children: Who Are Her 3 Kids?
London-born actor Angela Lansbury had two biological children and another child she helped raise during her second marriage. Here's what to know.
Daniel Radcliffe Panicked When He Heard J.K. Rowling Was Writing Another ‘Harry Potter’ Book
Daniel Radcliffe once admitted that he experienced a bit of a panic when he heard J.K. Rowling might make another ‘Harry Potter’ book after believing he was done with the franchise.
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
'Hot Mess' Drew Barrymore Had Screaming Off-Air Meltdown Before Taping Talk Show Episode
Talk about waking up on the wrong side of the bed. Taping for Drew Barrymore's recent episode of her talk show was anything but a typical day at the office, with the actress seemingly losing her cool before the cameras rolled. According to an insider, Barrymore arrived to set late...
Royal Fans Are Devastated By Princess Anne's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral
The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II has devastated people all over the world, but royal fans were able to get some closure by watching her funeral. In the midst of the sadness of the day, many have paid particular attention to Elizabeth's only daughter, Princess Anne. Royal expert Tina...
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
'We All Want Brendan Fraser To Have A Great Comeback,' But Bros Actor Has A Problem With It Too
While this Bros actor wants Brendan Fraser to have a comeback, he has an issue with The Whale.
Loretta Lynn Said Conway Twitty Laughed at Her for Breaking Her First Grammy, but He Didn’t Laugh for Long
Loretta Lynn shared a Grammy win with Conway Twitty might, and it came with a memorable story.
Cops were called after a neighbour complained about my ‘obscene’ bush – but Instagram and TikTok fans love it
A CHEEKY gardener has told how cops were called to his home after a neighbour complained about his “obscene” bush. Richard Jackson's x-rated topiary has entertained passers-by for two decades, with Instagram and Tik-Tok fans desperate to feature it on their online profiles. He crafted the cheeky gesture...
Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?
For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner
The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall
“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
