digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Friday October 14th 8pm : A Love Worth Waiting For

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, back to our regular Friday evening episode to kick the weekend of in true style. We will start, as ever with the spoilers. Stu's feeling lighter for knowing the truth but it's clearly a struggle for Yasmeen. Dee-Dee calls into Speed Daal and informs Alya...
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
ohmymag.co.uk

Harry Potter: Alan Rickman, Helen McCrory, and other actors who have passed away

J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World is one of the highest-grossing franchises in the world, which according to Buisnessinsider, raked in $9 million in profits worldwide. The success of the Harry Potter books and the consecutive movies spans 10 years and counting, with children as well as adults enjoying and engaging with 7 books and 8 films, and recently the spin-off movies Fantastic Beasts.
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
TVLine

The Big Bang Theory: The 4 Actresses That Could've Been 'Penny' — Including an Academy Award Winner

The Big Bang Theory almost had a very different girl next door. The forthcoming oral history The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series by Jessica Radloff (pre-order here) reveals the four well-known actresses who auditioned for the role of Penny, originally named Katie, in the 2006 pilot. “I read with Marisa Tomei,” series star Jim Parsons discloses in the book, out Oct. 11 (per THR). “I remember going to the snack room after we were done and telling [casting directors] Ken [Miller] and Nikki [Valko], ‘I’ve never been in someone else’s audition before!’ And they...
HollywoodLife

Kathy Najimy Breaks Silence on Being ‘Separate Friends’ With Sarah Jessica Parker & Kim Cattrall

“You know, we all can have separate friends,” Kathy Najimy told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of her new movie, Hocus Pocus 2. The comment came in regard to her friendship with Hocus Pocus costar Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarah’s former Sex In The City costar Kim Cattrall. With the ongoing rift between Sarah, 57, and Kim, 66, Kathy said that she’s been able to negotiate her relationship with the individual women. “You can love two people the same that are on, you know, different parts of the universe,” said Najimy, 65. “Being friends with one person doesn’t mean you’re not friends with the other person.”
