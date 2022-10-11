ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
wypr.org

The father of landscape architecture turns 200

The father of landscape architecture, Frederick Law Olmstead, and his sons, are acclaimed in Baltimore for spaces like Patterson Park and neighborhoods like Roland Park. We hear how the Friends of Maryland’s Olmsted Parks & Landscapes is celebrating 200 years since Olmstead Senior’s birth. Guests:. Jennifer Arndt Robinson...
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
Baltimore Times

BALTIMORE IS LIVE WITH ENTERTAINMENT FOR YOUR PLEASURE

I hope that everything is going well on your end. It is just so much going on this month; I really do not know where to start. First, we are going to mention an upcoming show that will be held at the American Legion #122, located at 3324 Painters Mill Rd. in Owings Mills, Maryland. Sharon Alfred-Cuffie will be there with her band called The Nu Band featuring Obasi. Also, the New World Outreach Jazz Orchestra will be there on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8 p.m. until midnight.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Traffic
City
Baltimore, MD
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Baltimore, Maryland

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Baltimore for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Baltimore. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for children coming to Maryland soon

Children between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 booster shot, however they aren’t available quite yet in Maryland. Baltimore County Deputy Health Official Della Leister said the state does not yet have the vaccine for children, but hopes to get vials and start administering them in the next couple days. Maryland will offer the shots for free at all of its public health clinics.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Underground Railroad#The B O Railroad Museum#The Legacy Of Slavery#Mt Clare Station
Daily Voice

Earthquake Strikes Central Maryland Overnight

Maryland experienced a magnitude 2.0 earthquake in the area of Sykesville and Randallstown overnight, officials say. The earthquake hit at 11:49 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, with the epicenter calculated at 2.9 miles East-Southeast of Sykesville and 6.3 miles west of Randallstown, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Nottingham MD

Baltimore man turns license plate number into winning Pick 5 digits

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore electrician has claimed a winning $25,000 Maryland Lottery ticket, thanks to his unique strategy for picking his numbers. Michael Jones, who has a habit of noting people’s license tag numbers, found his Pick 5 prize by playing a random tag number. The 52-year-old discovered his...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homeless advocates push Baltimore leaders for more resources

BALTIMORE - Members of the homeless encampment under the Jones Falls Expressway are speaking out about an incident that happened last weekend. That homeless encampment remains underneath I-83 in downtown Baltimore.For decades, those who are homeless have set up camp in that area."You've got more than 100 years of homeless underneath this bridge - 100 years," Baltimore resident David Dalton said. Homeless advocates and those in the homeless community want Baltimore City leaders to hear their concerns."You see it. It's wet, real wet," Ashford Ford said. "It's what it is. That's why I say we need housing." Many of those without a home...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

The Empanada Lady seeks first standalone restaurant in Baltimore

Baltimore's The Empanada Lady is searching for the right restaurant space to take her Puerto Rican food startup to the next level. The growing concept, known for its hand-rolled empanadas, currently operates out of North Avenue's artist hub, Motor House. But soon, owner Elisa Milan plans to expand the concept to her own standalone brick-and-mortar.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland city named safest in America

COLUMBIA, Maryland — On World Mental Health Day, it might make some local residents feel good to know they're living in America's safest city. At least, that's according to the personal finance website WalletHub. They compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 42 key metrics and Columbia, Maryland came out on top.
COLUMBIA, MD
wypr.org

Residents living near BWI likely to spend $800M more in health care costs, study says

University of Maryland researchers estimate that loud noise from aircraft at the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport may cause health issues among residents adding a medical cost burden of $800 million over 30 years. Other research studies have suggested that excessive aircraft noise near neighborhoods can cause residents to have anxiety, cardiovascular issues, deprive residents of sleep and even lead to low birth weight in children. University of Maryland’s School of Pharmacy Assistant Professor Zafar Zafari recently released a study exploring potential health issues for those living near the Baltimore airport due to excessive exposure to loud noises.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site

Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy