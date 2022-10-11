Read full article on original website
Highway 23 Project Between Foley and Milaca On Schedule
FOLEY -- It will be another month before Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca reopens. The 13 1/2 mile project is forcing drivers to detour around the work zone. Crews are repaving 12 1/2 miles of roadway from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River Bridge in Milaca.
2 People Killed in Pine County Crash
PINE CITY (WJON News) -- Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pine City. The Pine County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday just before 2:00 a.m. they were called to a crash at Pokegama Lake Road and Fairway Road South West in Pine City. Deputies responded and found...
St. James Man Cited In Becker Rollover
BECKER (WJON News) - Both the driver and a passenger walked away from a rollover crash Wednesday night in Becker. The Minnesota State Patrol was called to Highway 10 in Becker at about 9:30. A Chevrolet Avalanche pulling a trailer eastbound on Highway 10 had rolled. The driver, 37-year-old Denis...
Willmar Parents Find Sometimes a Rainbow is just a Rainbow
Recently there was some controversy over an elementary school classroom in Willmar. Some parents were concerned that there was a "Pride" flag hanging in a classroom. The controversy started when concerns were brought to the school Superintendent (Jeff Holm) and to the school board. Parents of children in that class thought that the "Pride" flag was inappropriate for young children and the concern continued as they thought that the kids were being taught sex education.
Montana Man Faces Several Charges Following Chase in Stolen Semi
AVON (WJON News) - A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi. Just after noon Thursday authorities received a call about a stolen white semi pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on the back of it. The semi was reported stolen from a Fridley parking lot and the owner was following it through Stearns County.
Overturned Semi Sends One Person to Hospital in Kandiyohi County
RAYMOND -- One person was hurt following a crash in Kandiyohi County Wednesday night. The incident happened after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of the Kandi-Chippewa Line Road and 75th Avenue Southwest in Edwards Township, near Raymond. Authorities say a semi hauling a trailer of sugar beats was heading east...
The Palmer House in Sauk Centre is Offering Paranormal Tours in October
One of Minnesota's most haunted locations is offering paranormal tours on weekends in October. The Palmer House Hotel is located right on Main Street in Sauk Centre and has a rich history. Being built on the location of the previously burnt-down Sauk Centre House, the town’s first hotel, the Palmer House has been operational in the area since 1901:
Rhythm and Brews This Sunday less than an hour from St. Cloud
Fall is definitely here! And it's time to enjoy everything that Minnesota and Fall have to offer. One of the things that is popular is craft beers. Breweries are popping up all over, and many events surrounding it. This is an event happening this weekend in Brooklyn Center. It's called...
Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
Stolen Semi Stopped Near Avon
AVON (WJON News) - A brief police chase on I-94 recovered a stolen semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon. Avon police officials say a semi-truck and trailer were reported stolen from Fridley and located on I-94 near Avon a short time later. Officers used spike strips and the truck went into...
Sauk Rapids Fire Department Hosting Open House
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids Fire Department is hosting its annual open house during Fire Prevention Week. Kids can get a free pumpkin, treats, and educational materials. The Fire Department will also demonstrate an extraction and all of the Fire Trucks will be on display. The event...
Coborn’s and Cash Wise Now Offering Annual Flu Shots
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Autumn is in full swing, and annual vaccinations are being offered in central Minnesota ahead of the upcoming flu season. All Coborn’s and Cash Wise Pharmacy locations are now offering flu shots to those ages five and up. The shots will be available all season long. Appointments are recommended, but not required.
REVIEW: Stoney Brook Farms In Foley
This past weekend featured prime pumpkin patch conditions with sunny skies, warm temps and the fact that it was still early enough in the season for there to be a large selection of pumpkins!. We checked out Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for the first time. Stoney Brook is easily...
Any Other Minnesotans Hitting The “Fall Wall?” Here Are Some Tips.
Man, Tuesday sure was nice wasn't it? It got up to 80 degrees in Sartell, families were out and about walking around and playing outside. It was great. Now we are facing the bleak reality that fall is upon us. Temperatures will soon struggle to reach 40 degrees, then 30 degrees then... well, you get the idea. I don't know about you but I had a hard time just getting out of bed this morning!
UPDATE: Vehicle, Suspect Involved in Stop Sign Shooting Found
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - Authorities say the person involved in shooting a stop sign in Little Falls has been found. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle, along with a person of interest was found Wednesday. On Monday, the sheriff's office received a call a man was shooting...
“Tackle Cancer” Week At Becker Public Schools
BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools is joining the fight to “Tackle Cancer” this week. The annual event raises money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. The event is sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Event chair Regan Hausmann explains this week’s...
Sartell Fire Department Holding Annual Open House
SARTELL (WJON News) - This is Fire Prevention Week and you're invited to tour the Sartell Public Safety Facility. The Sartell Fire Department is holding their annual open house Thursday. You can learn about fire safety in your home, fire prevention techniques, tour the fire trucks and the Life Link...
SJU Dedicates New Campus Housing
FLYNNTOWN (WJON News) - Students, alumni, and faculty gathered at St. John’s University Friday to dedicate the newly opened Saint Elizabeth Seton Townhomes. The 20 on-campus apartment-style dorms will house 94 upper-classmen near the shore of Stumpf Lake. President Brian Bruess says the new buildings are more than just...
Bikes Stolen in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting a couple of stolen bikes. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says both bikes were outside of businesses. One of them was taken on the 100 block of Waite Avenue South. The bike owner indicated that they locked the bike up with a cable and after a half hour noticed it was missing. Mages says the owner didn't know the brand or serial number of the bike. She says the owner indicated there was a blue milk crate on the back of the bike.
Two-Year-Old Stable After Getting Run Over By SUV
RAMSEY (WJON News) - A two-year-old is in stable condition after being run over Wednesday morning in Ramsey. The Ramsey Police were sent to Brookside Elementary School just after 9:00 am yesterday Wednesday morning on a report that a child had been run over by a car. Anoka County Sheriff’s officials say a woman was dropping off her children at school when a two-year-old opened the rear door of the SUV she was driving and fell under the vehicle. The woman ran over the child before she was able to stop.
