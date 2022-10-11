Read full article on original website
NBC12
Fall wildfire season begins Saturday in Virginia: What does that mean?
(WHSV) - Virginia’s fall wildfire season starts Saturday, Oct. 15 which means it’s the time of the year when burning is more dangerous due to several factors including weather. There are a few things that people do that cause fires to get out of control in Virginia. Chad...
Augusta Free Press
Foodies in Virginia: Get your fill of peanuts, pork on The Salty Southern Route
The Salty Southern Route takes riders through coastal Virginia and invites visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout.”. The state’s driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, includes nearly 100 rural attractions from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wights and Southampton counties and into the City of Suffolk.
Augusta Free Press
Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives
Virginia residents who want to start beehives may be able to get their beehive units for free, as part of the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program offered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents.
New Rt. 301 Nice/Middleton Bridge from Maryland to Virginia now open (+ Fly-over video)
MD Governor Larry Hogan (passenger) crossed the new bridge in a 1948 Ford Super Deluxe reflecting the era of the original bridge (1940)Courtesy of MDTA. The new bridge that carries Route 301 across the Potomac River and connects King George County, VA and Charles County, MD opened today, October 13, for traffic in both directions.
Inside Nova
Counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Virginia offering free beehive equipment
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited
FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
Virginia state trooper injured in crash in Fauquier
The trooper saw a traffic violation take place and began to pull forward into the roadway, according to police. While he was doing so, the driver of a tractor-trailer heading south went from the right lane to the left lane and ran into the cruiser.
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
Samurai wasps have arrived in Southwest Virginia to conquer stink bugs
Samurai wasp and brown momorated stink bugWikepedia. Stink bugs are a nuisance that came to America in the 1990s from Asia. They usually show up in late summer or early fall and can become annoying as they are invasive, buzz like bees, and when they feel threatened or you squash one they emit a powerful pungent odor. The scent of one of these insects can be nauseating. If you have been wondering how to get rid of these pests without killing them and risking that horrible smell or calling an exterminator there is good news.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
WHSV
Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley were called to the Cargill plant in Dayton for reports of a chemical release. Captain Clay Shiflet, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said no injuries were reported and the response was precautionary in nature. Shiflet said the incident happened in a building that housed chemicals and was located adjacent to the main Cargill work area.
wsvaonline.com
New trail guide for Harrisonburg and Rockingham
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have unveiled a new trail guide that features 15 of the area’s most popular paths. Harrisonburg Tourism Manager Jennifer Bell says the guide is a useful tool in connecting cyclists, hikers and trail runners with some of the most beautiful natural resources in the area.
Soros-backed Virginia prosecutor inadvertently freed suspect accused of murder
A Virginia prosecutor who received hundreds of thousands of dollars from George Soros-backed political action committees accidentally freed a suspect accused of murder.
WHSV
Crash caused delays on I-81 N
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash caused delays on I-81 at MM 248.6 in Harrisonburg. Traffic backups were up to 6 miles at one point. The crash was cleared as of 5:50 p.m.
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities obtain a felony warrant
The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis is sought in the disappearance investigation of Joshua Dee Bradford. Lewis has several tattoos and is a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing approximately 135 pounds with dark...
The Daily South
The Best Winter Resorts In Virginia For Southerners Who Love Snow
For many Southerners, dreaming of a white Christmas is exactly that—the stuff of our wildest, most fantastical dreams. While folks in the likes of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana would be lucky to get a light dusting every decade or two (and that's much more than we can say for poor Florida), there are a couple Southern states that experience their fair share of the fluffy stuff each winter. Note: These are the ones who don't sell out of bread and milk the minute that little snowflake appears on the The Weather Channel app.
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading because that is what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in beautiful places with a nice atmosphere.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering the purchase of a wide variety of trees through an online seedling store. The seedlings are bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, according to a news release from VDOF. In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several...
What are the most popular Halloween costumes in Virginia?
The Halloween season is upon us, and millions of Americans are checking the internet for places to buy their ideal costume, or checking to make sure they won't show up to their neighborhood Halloween party dressed the same as everyone else.
