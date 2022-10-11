ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Augusta Free Press

Foodies in Virginia: Get your fill of peanuts, pork on The Salty Southern Route

The Salty Southern Route takes riders through coastal Virginia and invites visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout.”. The state’s driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, includes nearly 100 rural attractions from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wights and Southampton counties and into the City of Suffolk.
VIRGINIA STATE
#Deer#Breeding Season
Henrico Citizen

Virginia offering free beehive equipment

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Fairfax County chairman wants new Virginia background check system expedited

FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials in Fairfax County hope the Commonwealth will expedite the process to improve how arrests of school employees are reported. Chairman Jeff McKay drafted a letter for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera to request several changes to the system months after Fairfax County Public Schools learned a middle school counselor remained on the job despite his sex conviction and arrest.
FAIRFAX, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Samurai wasps have arrived in Southwest Virginia to conquer stink bugs

Samurai wasp and brown momorated stink bugWikepedia. Stink bugs are a nuisance that came to America in the 1990s from Asia. They usually show up in late summer or early fall and can become annoying as they are invasive, buzz like bees, and when they feel threatened or you squash one they emit a powerful pungent odor. The scent of one of these insects can be nauseating. If you have been wondering how to get rid of these pests without killing them and risking that horrible smell or calling an exterminator there is good news.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley were called to the Cargill plant in Dayton for reports of a chemical release. Captain Clay Shiflet, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said no injuries were reported and the response was precautionary in nature. Shiflet said the incident happened in a building that housed chemicals and was located adjacent to the main Cargill work area.
DAYTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

New trail guide for Harrisonburg and Rockingham

Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have unveiled a new trail guide that features 15 of the area’s most popular paths. Harrisonburg Tourism Manager Jennifer Bell says the guide is a useful tool in connecting cyclists, hikers and trail runners with some of the most beautiful natural resources in the area.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Crash caused delays on I-81 N

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash caused delays on I-81 at MM 248.6 in Harrisonburg. Traffic backups were up to 6 miles at one point. The crash was cleared as of 5:50 p.m.
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Page County Authorities obtain a felony warrant

The Page County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have obtained a felony warrant for Marcus Lee Lewis. Lewis is sought in the disappearance investigation of Joshua Dee Bradford. Lewis has several tattoos and is a white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing approximately 135 pounds with dark...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
The Daily South

The Best Winter Resorts In Virginia For Southerners Who Love Snow

For many Southerners, dreaming of a white Christmas is exactly that—the stuff of our wildest, most fantastical dreams. While folks in the likes of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana would be lucky to get a light dusting every decade or two (and that's much more than we can say for poor Florida), there are a couple Southern states that experience their fair share of the fluffy stuff each winter. Note: These are the ones who don't sell out of bread and milk the minute that little snowflake appears on the The Weather Channel app.
VIRGINIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you love eating seafood, then keep on reading because that is what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these restaurants are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in beautiful places with a nice atmosphere.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store

The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering the purchase of a wide variety of trees through an online seedling store. The seedlings are bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, according to a news release from VDOF. In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several...
VIRGINIA STATE

