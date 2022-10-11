Read full article on original website
Related
Matthew Judon Makes Bold Claim Regarding Start To Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon has been a hit in his first year-plus with the New England Patriots, but he thinks things could be a lot better. In 23 games with the Patriots, Judon has compiled 18.5 sacks, 37 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss and 80 total tackles. The 30-year-old has been playing his best football as of late, becoming the first player in Patriots history to record a sack in each of the team’s first five games — passing the previous record of four straight set by Andre Tippett in 1986. The game in which he accomplished that feat may have been his best as a Patriot, as he recorded two sacks and forced a fumble that was scooped up by Kyle Dugger and returned for a touchdown. For his effort, Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick offers shocking comments on Patriots’ QB situation
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe started his first NFL game last week while starting quarterback Mac Jones was nursing a high-ankle sprain. Zappe performed admirably, helping the New England Patriots get a dominant 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. Now there are some questions surrounding the team’s quarterback situation for long-time...
NFL Analysis Network
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More
Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
RELATED PEOPLE
How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Injuries Also Prove to Be Costly Off the Field
The Detroit Lions are paying a significant number of players to not play football for the team. At 1-4, it is quite challenging to look outside the organization to find talent that could help aid the team. According to overthecap.com, the Lions currently have $2,492,922 remaining in total cap space...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Special Teams Could Loom Large for Eagles Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA – A 5-0 record can cover a few warts. Right now, there’s one glaring witch-type wart on the end of the Eagles’ nose, and that is special teams. It’s a concern, and a big one heading into Sunday night’s primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mike Sielski: Protect Tom Brady? Prevent CTE? Ahead of the big Cowboys game, the Eagles worry the NFL is going soft.
PHILADELPHIA — In front of his locker Wednesday inside the NovaCare Complex, Brandon Graham used a gentle touch to sack a quarterback only he could see. He was talking about the controversy that has defined the discussion around the NFL this week: two ridiculous roughing-the-passer penalties, one against the Falcons’ Grady Jarrett, one against the Chiefs’ Chris Jones, and the confusion that comes with not knowing exactly how someone is supposed to tackle a quarterback. Graham, of course, is a defensive lineman, just like Jarrett and Jones. He had watched them get penalized and their teams get punished for hits that once wouldn’t have been noteworthy but now, in the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s terrifying concussion and in the name of protecting the rest of the league’s premium players, had instantly become outlawed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fantasy Football’s Top Waiver Wire Targets | Week 6
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season saw third-string quarterbacks earn a chance to shine, multiple tight ends score four touchdowns and big days for multiple wide-outs. Headed into this week's matchups, many owners are looking deep into the waiver-wire to pick up that hidden gem. Perhaps that diamond in the rough is a player listed below!
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Will the 49ers Ground (and Pound) the Atlanta Falcons?
A trap game is when a heavily favored team loses to a weaker team, due to focusing too much of their attention on a top team (such as the Chiefs), that they are set to play the following week. Overlooking any NFL team can be a deadly trap. This happened to the 49ers when they lost to a much weaker Falcons squad in 2019, just before a divisional showdown with the Rams, that had big time playoff seeding implications.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Josh Allen Cam’: WATCH: Buffalo Bills QB View Of Gabe Davis’ Big Play
With its explosive offensive endeavors and new heroes seemingly popping up every week, this Buffalo Bills season might feel like a movie to the team's expansive fanbase. It is, at the very least, looking like one, anyway. Viewers from Buffalo and beyond have been awed by the team's camera work...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Christian Darrisaw and the Vikings’ Offensive Line Keep Ascending
One great game can be a fluke. Three great games in a row probably means you're a great player. Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a third consecutive incredible outing in Sunday's win over the Bears, continuing his emergence as a star. Based on what he's putting on film right now, Darrisaw looks like a franchise cornerstone, a future All-Pro, and perhaps even the Vikings' second-best player behind Justin Jefferson. He needs to keep playing at an elite level to validate those lofty claims, but that's how good he's been in recent weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills’ Tre’Davious White practices for 1st time since injury
Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was cleared to practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left knee 11 months ago in opening a three-week window for the starter’s long-awaited return. In announcing White’s return to practice, coach Sean McDermott already ruled out the sixth-year player from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Lion-Backer’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Award
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance. Parsons finished that game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
49ers DE Nick Bosa Dealing with Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?
The Atlanta Falcons have their eyes lasered on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, but one notable opponent may not be making an appearance on Sunday. Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a groin injury in last week's win against the Carolina Panthers, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Comments / 2