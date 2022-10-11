ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?

The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Magic Trade Sends Mo Bamba To Miami

The NBA’s history is filled with dominant big men. Generally speaking, size has been an asset in the game of basketball. Bill Russell. Wilt Chamberlain. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Shaq. If you don’t know these names, you don’t know the history of the National Basketball Association. In recent years,...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook

“Tanking” has become a contentious issue in NBA circles. That’s understandable. There is something that feels undeniably wrong about teams intentionally losing. The lottery system is in place to help bad teams improve – not to incentivize teams to need improvement. Like any system, it has a loophole.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Report: Victor Oladipo passed on potential starting role with Wizards

Victor Oladipo signed a two-year, $18.2M contract to return to the Miami Heat this past summer. But before his re-signing with the Heat, Oladipo was reportedly pursued by a handful of teams. One team that appeared in the Oladipo sweepstakes was the Washington Wizards. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo!...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Rockets#Watch Udonis Haslem
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More

Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Special Teams Could Loom Large for Eagles Against Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA – A 5-0 record can cover a few warts. Right now, there’s one glaring witch-type wart on the end of the Eagles’ nose, and that is special teams. It’s a concern, and a big one heading into Sunday night’s primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mike Sielski: Protect Tom Brady? Prevent CTE? Ahead of the big Cowboys game, the Eagles worry the NFL is going soft.

PHILADELPHIA — In front of his locker Wednesday inside the NovaCare Complex, Brandon Graham used a gentle touch to sack a quarterback only he could see. He was talking about the controversy that has defined the discussion around the NFL this week: two ridiculous roughing-the-passer penalties, one against the Falcons’ Grady Jarrett, one against the Chiefs’ Chris Jones, and the confusion that comes with not knowing exactly how someone is supposed to tackle a quarterback. Graham, of course, is a defensive lineman, just like Jarrett and Jones. He had watched them get penalized and their teams get punished for hits that once wouldn’t have been noteworthy but now, in the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s terrifying concussion and in the name of protecting the rest of the league’s premium players, had instantly become outlawed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nashville visits the LA Galaxy following shutout win

Nashville SC (12-9-10, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. LA Galaxy (11-11-7, eighth in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -121, Nashville SC +302; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Los Angeles FC 1-0, Nashville plays...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy