Las Vegas, NV

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class. But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Injuries Also Prove to Be Costly Off the Field

The Detroit Lions are paying a significant number of players to not play football for the team. At 1-4, it is quite challenging to look outside the organization to find talent that could help aid the team. According to overthecap.com, the Lions currently have $2,492,922 remaining in total cap space...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?

Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More

Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Herbert, Wilson take center stage when Chargers host Broncos

Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury. Whether Russell Wilson can do the same has turned into the leading storyline for Monday night's game. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers will host Wilson and the Denver Broncos in prime time in an AFC West...
DENVER, CO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Preview: NFC West Battle

The Seattle Seahawks return home to play the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West divisional showdown on Sunday from Lumen Field. While both teams are tied in the division at 2-3 and are coming off of defeats, Seattle also lost its starting running back Rashaad Penny for the season. In...
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Special Teams Could Loom Large for Eagles Against Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA – A 5-0 record can cover a few warts. Right now, there’s one glaring witch-type wart on the end of the Eagles’ nose, and that is special teams. It’s a concern, and a big one heading into Sunday night’s primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom offensively, failing to reach the endzone in their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, heading into Week 6 with just six touchdowns scored all season, the team will consider changes to their play-caller. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver And Black#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Will the 49ers Ground (and Pound) the Atlanta Falcons?

A trap game is when a heavily favored team loses to a weaker team, due to focusing too much of their attention on a top team (such as the Chiefs), that they are set to play the following week. Overlooking any NFL team can be a deadly trap. This happened to the 49ers when they lost to a much weaker Falcons squad in 2019, just before a divisional showdown with the Rams, that had big time playoff seeding implications.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Christian Darrisaw and the Vikings’ Offensive Line Keep Ascending

One great game can be a fluke. Three great games in a row probably means you're a great player. Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a third consecutive incredible outing in Sunday's win over the Bears, continuing his emergence as a star. Based on what he's putting on film right now, Darrisaw looks like a franchise cornerstone, a future All-Pro, and perhaps even the Vikings' second-best player behind Justin Jefferson. He needs to keep playing at an elite level to validate those lofty claims, but that's how good he's been in recent weeks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills’ Tre’Davious White practices for 1st time since injury

Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was cleared to practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left knee 11 months ago in opening a three-week window for the starter’s long-awaited return. In announcing White’s return to practice, coach Sean McDermott already ruled out the sixth-year player from...
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys ‘Lion-Backer’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Award

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance. Parsons finished that game...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Nashville visits the LA Galaxy following shutout win

Nashville SC (12-9-10, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. LA Galaxy (11-11-7, eighth in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -121, Nashville SC +302; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Los Angeles FC 1-0, Nashville plays...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans Preseason Game Preview

View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans wrap up their preseason on Friday night with a neutral-site game in Birmingham, Alabama. Both teams have looked good through the early slate of games and want to get in one final dress rehearsal before Opening Night next week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

49ers DE Nick Bosa Dealing with Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons have their eyes lasered on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, but one notable opponent may not be making an appearance on Sunday. Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a groin injury in last week's win against the Carolina Panthers, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Manoel and the New York Red Bulls host Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. New York Red Bulls (14-9-8, third in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -105, FC Cincinnati +263; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Elias Manoel leads the New York Red Bulls into...
CINCINNATI, OH

