Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad
NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class. But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Injuries Also Prove to Be Costly Off the Field
The Detroit Lions are paying a significant number of players to not play football for the team. At 1-4, it is quite challenging to look outside the organization to find talent that could help aid the team. According to overthecap.com, the Lions currently have $2,492,922 remaining in total cap space...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Did Lions Make Mistake Drafting WR Jameson Williams?
Evaluating the Detroit Lions draft selection of wide receiver Jameson Williams at the bye week is not a reflection of his talent level or ability to help the team. When healthy, it is quite reasonable to expect the speedy wideout will contribute and become a valuable asset on the Lions' roster.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More
Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Herbert, Wilson take center stage when Chargers host Broncos
Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury. Whether Russell Wilson can do the same has turned into the leading storyline for Monday night's game. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers will host Wilson and the Denver Broncos in prime time in an AFC West...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Preview: NFC West Battle
The Seattle Seahawks return home to play the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West divisional showdown on Sunday from Lumen Field. While both teams are tied in the division at 2-3 and are coming off of defeats, Seattle also lost its starting running back Rashaad Penny for the season. In...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Special Teams Could Loom Large for Eagles Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA – A 5-0 record can cover a few warts. Right now, there’s one glaring witch-type wart on the end of the Eagles’ nose, and that is special teams. It’s a concern, and a big one heading into Sunday night’s primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom offensively, failing to reach the endzone in their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, heading into Week 6 with just six touchdowns scored all season, the team will consider changes to their play-caller. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Will the 49ers Ground (and Pound) the Atlanta Falcons?
A trap game is when a heavily favored team loses to a weaker team, due to focusing too much of their attention on a top team (such as the Chiefs), that they are set to play the following week. Overlooking any NFL team can be a deadly trap. This happened to the 49ers when they lost to a much weaker Falcons squad in 2019, just before a divisional showdown with the Rams, that had big time playoff seeding implications.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Christian Darrisaw and the Vikings’ Offensive Line Keep Ascending
One great game can be a fluke. Three great games in a row probably means you're a great player. Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a third consecutive incredible outing in Sunday's win over the Bears, continuing his emergence as a star. Based on what he's putting on film right now, Darrisaw looks like a franchise cornerstone, a future All-Pro, and perhaps even the Vikings' second-best player behind Justin Jefferson. He needs to keep playing at an elite level to validate those lofty claims, but that's how good he's been in recent weeks.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills’ Tre’Davious White practices for 1st time since injury
Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was cleared to practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left knee 11 months ago in opening a three-week window for the starter’s long-awaited return. In announcing White’s return to practice, coach Sean McDermott already ruled out the sixth-year player from...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Lion-Backer’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Award
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance. Parsons finished that game...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nashville visits the LA Galaxy following shutout win
Nashville SC (12-9-10, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. LA Galaxy (11-11-7, eighth in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -121, Nashville SC +302; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Los Angeles FC 1-0, Nashville plays...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Atlanta Hawks at New Orleans Pelicans Preseason Game Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans wrap up their preseason on Friday night with a neutral-site game in Birmingham, Alabama. Both teams have looked good through the early slate of games and want to get in one final dress rehearsal before Opening Night next week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dodgers News: Roberts, LA Know Regular Season Success ‘Has No Bearing’ on October
The Dodgers went 14-5 against the Padres in the 2022 regular season, but as the two teams prepare to face off in the National League Division Series beginning tonight, Los Angeles is keenly aware that everyone starts back at zero in this series. L.A. manager Dave Roberts spoke with the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
49ers DE Nick Bosa Dealing with Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?
The Atlanta Falcons have their eyes lasered on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, but one notable opponent may not be making an appearance on Sunday. Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a groin injury in last week's win against the Carolina Panthers, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Manoel and the New York Red Bulls host Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati (10-8-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. New York Red Bulls (14-9-8, third in the Conference during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -105, FC Cincinnati +263; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Elias Manoel leads the New York Red Bulls into...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants QB Daniel Jones Has Grown the Most in This Key Area, According to Eli Manning
Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning knows a thing or two about the challenges of playing in the NFL and the trajectory one should be taking in the position as he advances in his career. So when the Giants legend looks at Daniel Jones, who is trying in his...
Comments / 0