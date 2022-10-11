ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Election 2022: Get to know the candidates for attorney general

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8CUA_0iUKnpkP00

After two terms as attorney general, Brian Frosh, a Democrat, is stepping down, and Marylanders will head to the polls this fall to select the state's next chief legal officer.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, but early voting runs from Oct. 27 through Nov. 3. A request for a mail-in ballot must be received by Tuesday, November 1.

The USA TODAY Network in Maryland, which includes Delmarva Now/The Daily Times in Salisbury and The Herald-Mail in Hagerstown, sent questionnaires to the Republican and Democrat seeking to be the state's chief legal officer.

Included were basic biographical questions, as well as opportunities to list websites and social media accounts so voters can learn beyond just answers to the questions that were asked. Responses were limited to 500 characters — the equivalent of more than two tweets.

Both candidates, Republican attorney Michael Peroutka and Democratic Congressman Anthony Brown, responded and their answers can be found below.

Republican

Michael Anthony Peroutka

On working with state's attorneys across Maryland

How do you plan to work with state's attorneys across Maryland to protect residents?

Article V Section 3(a)(3) of the Maryland Constitution provides that the Attorney General shall aide states attorneys or any other authorized prosecuting officer in investigating or prosecuting criminal suits or actions. As Attorney General I would cooperate with any states attorney on any constitutional matter as requested.

On addressing climate and environmental related challenges

What would you do if elected attorney general to address environmental and climate-related challenges?

Article V of the Maryland Constitution sets forth the duties of the Attorney General. Any action regarding environment or climate would only be taken if consistent with the constitution.

Top priority

What is your top priority if elected as attorney general?

Fidelity to the Constitution of the United States and to the Constitution of Maryland. Top priorities include the right to life, the right to self defense, the assurance of fair and transparent elections, and bringing to justice officials who have misused their authority under "plea of necessity."

Background information

Occupation: Attorney

Primary residence: Anne Arundel County

Age (at the date of election): 70

Campaign website: Patriots4Peroutka.com

Twitter account: @Patriots4Perou1

Campaign Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/patriots4peroutka

Other campaign social media: patriots4peroutka (Rumble.com)

Democrat

Anthony G. Brown

On working with state's attorneys across Maryland

How do you plan to work with state's attorneys across Maryland to protect residents?

The Attorney General must address violent crime. First, the AG must partner with State’s Attorneys and dedicate the necessary resources to support local crime-fighting that focuses on violent crimes. Second, I will advocate for policies that will take guns off the streets, including banning ghost guns which I testified in support of. And as AG, I will increase the size of the Organized Crime Unit to help them investigate and prosecute criminal gang activities, including gun trafficking.

On addressing climate and environmental related challenges

What would you do if elected attorney general to address environmental and climate-related challenges?

The AG plays a critical role in protecting the environment as well as protecting Marylanders from hazards such as air pollution and lead exposure which most often impact underserved and overburdened communities. As AG, I’ll prioritize environmental justice to ensure every Marylander has access to clean air and water, and I’ll advocate for climate solutions like investing in renewable energy and building 21st-century infrastructure that prioritizes green transportation.

Top priority

What is your top priority if elected as attorney general?

The Attorney General needs to focus on many issues. As I talk to voters across Maryland, a common concern is rising costs, and how the AG can help. As AG, I’ll protect your hard-earned money by fighting price-gouging, holding corporations accountable, and prosecuting scammers who prey on the public. I’ll also defend the rights of all Marylanders, from voting rights to reproductive rights, and I’ll work with State’s Attorneys to improve public safety across Maryland.

Background information

Occupation: U.S. Congressman

Primary residence: Largo, Prince George's County

Age (at the date of election): 60

Campaign website: anthonybrown.com

Twitter account: @BrownforMD

Campaign Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AnthonyBrown.Maryland

Other campaign social media: @BrownforMD (Instagram)

