Election 2022: Three-way race will determine who represents parts of Allentown

This is one in a series of 2022 general election previews.

State Rep. Mike Schlossberg, who has represented parts of Lehigh County for 10 years in Harrisburg, faces two challengers on the November ballot: Republican Beth Finch won a write-in campaign in the Republican primary in May, while Matt Schutter is running on the Libertarian ticket.

The 132nd House District covers parts of Allentown, and South Whitehall and Upper Macungie townships. It has a population of 63,677, according to Daves Redistricting , about 56% Democrats and 41.5% Republicans. The general election is Nov. 8.

The candidates

Mike Schlossberg , Democrat

Schlossberg is the incumbent for House District 132. He started his political career in 2009 when he joined Allentown City Council. He was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2012, and has been reelected four times. He serves as the House Democratic caucus administrator.

Beth Finch , Republican

Finch describes herself as a “constitutional conservative” on her website with goals such as lowering the state gas tax, supporting emergency responders and remaining “awake, not woke.” She also describes herself as the founder of a nonprofit, Freedom for Choice of the Lehigh Valley, that she says has about 3,000 members. It’s not clear from the group’s website how active it is.

Finch did not respond to multiple requests for comment through phone calls, emails and messages on social media.

Matt Schutter , Libertarian

Schutter previously worked as township auditor for Penn Forest Township in Carbon County from 2013-17 and later as judge of elections for South Whitehall Township from 2017-21. He works as an independent contractor to help candidates get enough signatures to appear on ballots.

The candidates’ positions on several key issues are based on interviews with Schlossberg and Schutter, and Finch’s campaign website and the Freedom for Choice website.

The issues

ABORTION

Schlossberg believes people have the right to an abortion at a time of their choosing, highlighting that Planned Parenthood has endorsed him and that such a procedure is a choice between patient and doctor.

Finch ’s sites don’t make clear her stance on abortion rights.

Schutter is personally against abortion but respects the right of people to have an abortion in the first trimester, with exceptions later for rape, incest and when the parent’s life is at risk. He said he wouldn’t vote to restrict access to the procedure and is against funding any efforts against or in support of abortion.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Schlossberg doesn’t consider Pennsylvania housing affordable “at all.” He said the best way to reduce housing prices is to build more, though that must be balanced with appropriate development and doing a better job of structuring development. “Sprawling and vastly unregulated” development that results in massive traffic jams contributes to the cost of housing, Schlossberg said.

Schlossberg supports giving more power to local municipalities to make infrastructure requirements of developers.

Finch ’s sites don’t make clear her stance on affordable housing.

Schutter believes housing isn’t affordable in the state and that it’s taking up more of residents’ cost of living, as housing is too scarce at the moment.

He advocated for loosening regulations so that private companies and entrepreneurs could build more apartment complexes to address demands and drive down prices in a “free market.” To counter the congestion that comes with growth, he said, he supports letting private entities boost transportation with new highway routes, additional highway lanes and reviving railroad systems for alternative means of travel.

ECONOMY

Schlossberg said the biggest problem every business faces is a lack of a qualified workforce. He would make a variety of early childhood education and primary education opportunities available for people regardless of their ZIP code or financial situation. Well-paid early education workers providing children with a good start to their education is a linchpin of the economy, he said.

Finch says one of her goals is to lower taxes, including the state gas tax.

Schutter said he’d expand the state’s economy by “[letting] the free market work.” He said he’d accomplish this by lowering the corporate tax rate (the tax rate is set to change from 9.99% to 8.99% on Jan. 1, then gradually reduce each year until 2031, when it reaches 4.99%) to make it easier for corporations to do business in the state, as well as reducing tax breaks to create an even playing field for businesses.

EDUCATION

Schlossberg believes the state needs to do whatever it can to increase education funding, adding that the state is 45th in the nation in terms of per capita state support for education. He advocated for a progressive income tax to fix this, saying Pennsylvania is one of only a few states that has a flat tax rate, at 3.07%, regardless of one’s income. He said the money secured from that change can fund education fairly and possibly even decrease property taxes.

Regarding the “made-up” controversy around curriculum and topics like critical race theory, Schlossberg said state schools have always been institutions for teaching the protection of democracy and values such as diversity, inclusiveness and anti-discrimination. He added he’d push against efforts to stop local school districts from teaching subjects like anti-racism, calling the notion “absurd” and adding that the country has enough divisiveness already.

Finch , according to her campaign site, is for school choice and parents’ rights. She said she has defended “children at Parkland school board meetings on topics like: CRT, illegal mandates and medical freedom.”

The Freedom for Choice site offers a section for teachers where they can learn how to opt out of unions. A “coming soon” section promises “sample letters and speeches to share with your school boards and superintendents” for parents, though it is not clear on what topics.

Schutter doesn’t believe the public school system works, but advocates for families to have a say in students’ education and curriculum. He said parents should receive money that allows them to choose where their child goes to school, and that parents should be able to object to schools teaching their student any particular subject or theory.

Schutter said education funding doesn’t go to the proper places, noting examples where teachers have to buy their own supplies for classrooms. He said he’d support cutting school administration salaries so that classes got the proper funding and teachers got increased pay.

ELECTIONS

Schlossberg thinks the state should do whatever it can to make it as easy, convenient and secure as possible for people to vote. He said mail-in voting and drop boxes have been part of that ideal, and that he’d also support legislation to allow people to drop off the ballots of immediate family members. Schlossberg added that he opposes voter ID, saying it is explicitly designed to make it as hard as possible for people, particularly Democrats, to vote, and that it doesn’t stop voter fraud.

Regarding the 2020 election, Schlossberg said there was no question it was legitimate, noting multiple audits and Republican officials found no instances of fraud.

Finch ’s sites don’t make clear her stance on voting rights or the 2020 election.

Schutter said he accepts the use of mail-in ballots but called for drop boxes to have 24/7 recorded surveillance available for the public for the sake of transparency. He also supports the use of voter ID as long as it isn’t discriminatory toward specific demographics.

Schutter does not believe the 2020 election was legitimate, though he said he couldn’t prove it.

LGBTQ RIGHTS

Schlossberg said he was completely supportive of rights for the LGBTQ community, such as in areas of anti-discrimination, same-sex marriage and protection of transgender children. He said Pennsylvania is one of the few states where it’s legal, outside of select municipalities, to fire or evict people based on their sexual or gender identity, adding the state needs to expand discrimination protection to include sexual orientation and gender identity. Schlossberg added he’d want to see same-sex marriage receive increased protections so that marriages aren’t nullified by any changes in judicial doctrines.

Finch ’s sites don’t make clear her stance on LGBTQ rights.

Schutter said he is openly gay and noted his rights don’t trump anyone else’s, adding that he objects to discrimination from the government when it comes to issues such as same-sex marriage. He supports replacing gendered bathrooms in government facilities with family bathrooms, highlighting how transgender people have the right to use a bathroom as they see fit.

Schutter said he objects to teaching LGBTQ issues to young students, adding that it should be up to parents to address that until any later curriculum in junior high. He added that the private sector has the right to discriminate and that he wouldn’t support legislation regarding discrimination, while highlighting that people can still protest discrimination.

MARIJUANA

Schlossberg supports the legalization of recreational marijuana with two caveats: minimizing the impact on traffic safety through law enforcement and education, and retroactively addressing arrests for minor and nonviolent marijuana-related crimes. He added that selling it in highly regulated locations would be safer and less of a waste of police resources than on the streets.

Finch ’s sites don’t make clear her stance on marijuana.

Schutter supports legalizing recreational marijuana only if people have the right to grow it for personal use and if the state can tax it.

Schutter offered support for pardons for people with nonviolent marijuana charges, and rehabilitation instead of jail time for those convicted of drug charges.