ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Paul Muschick: Doug Mastriano is restricting media at his campaign rallies. So we should stop covering them.

By Paul Muschick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago

Doug Mastriano’s gubernatorial campaign stopped in Allentown last weekend.

If you didn’t hear about it, good. That’s how it should be.

Only a handful of media organizations considered Mastriano’s event to be newsworthy. The only local or state media to report about his speech were The Morning Call and LehighValleyNews.com .

The two other reporters there were with national or international media.

It’s surprising that the event was open to local reporters. Mastriano, the state senator from Franklin County who won a crowded GOP gubernatorial primary, typically shuns the mainstream media.

He refuses to answer questions about his radical agenda, such as his quest to ban all abortions, even if the woman has been raped or could die during childbirth. And his plan to make Pennsylvanians re-register to vote. And his failed attempt to decertify the state’s 2020 election results.

Mastriano doesn’t want to give his opponent sound bites or headlines that can be used against him. There already are plenty in circulation, of course, for Democratic opponent Josh Shapiro, the state attorney general, to choose from.

The reporters who attended Saturday’s campaign stop in Allentown were essentially caged.

They were required to remain in a 36 x 12-foot area, marked off by tape, at the back of the room. They were not permitted to talk to anyone inside the event, The Morning Call reported .

What’s the point of being there, then?

News organizations must be objective. That means reporting on all sides of an issue or an election.

Objective reporting includes being able to challenge. And the press doesn’t have the ability to do that under the conditions imposed by Mastriano’s campaign.

Mastriano won’t take questions from most mainstream media reporters, especially local ones, at his events. His campaign and state Senate offices rarely respond to reporters’ questions at other times.

I was ignored recently when I posed a harmless query.

I wanted to know whether Mastriano would honor a bipartisan pledge made by current Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative leaders. They had announced plans to prioritize legislation early next year on a referendum that would ask voters if the state Constitution should be amended.

The amendment would allow a two-year window for child sex abuse victims to sue, despite the statute of limitations having expired. The amendment was driven by a 2018 grand jury investigation, led by Shapiro, into the Catholic Church that exposed how children were molested by priests for decades.

That’s something voters deserve to know.

During his visit to Allentown on Saturday, Mastriano complained that America is losing its freedoms and starting “to look like East Germany.”

What about the freedom of the press?

While he’s not interfering with the ability of traditional media to publish and broadcast, Mastriano certainly isn’t respectful of it.

If he — Lord help us — is elected governor, will he continue to refuse to acknowledge the state’s newspapers, news websites, television stations and radio stations? Will he not recognize that many citizens of Pennsylvania still rely on traditional media to get information? Will he not recognize that interacting with the Fourth Estate is part of being accountable as a top public official?

I’m not suggesting the media stop covering Mastriano’s campaign. It’s our job to let voters know what he is doing and how he would operate as governor.

We must continue to monitor what he says on Twitter and in his fawning interviews with conservative media outlets. We must continue to follow his actions as a state senator.

But it’s time to stop attending Mastriano’s rallies and regurgitating what he says there. Until we can question him in those forums, we should not be reporting about them and giving him free publicity.

Morning Call columnist Paul Muschick can be reached at 610-820-6582 or paul.muschick@mcall.com

Comments / 11

Patricia Fleegal
2d ago

You don’t have anything good to say about him so why should you care. Maybe if you said something good about him he would want you there.

Reply(3)
4
Related
Monica Leigh French

Doug Mastriano & the State of Christian Nationalism

What is Christian Nationalism and how has it affected this candidate for the Governor of Pennsylvania?. Pennsylvania has two very important political races coming up in November of 2022. One is a race between Democrat and Lt. Governor, John Fetterman and former daytime TV star, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Republican from New Jersey (he moved in with his mother-in-law in PA to run for office) for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania GOP aims to change mail-in ballot counting guidance after Supreme Court ruling

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has dismissed a request by House Republicans to segregate undated mail-in ballots as an attempt "to sow confusion" and "disrupt our voting process."Earlier Thursday, the top two Pennsylvania State House Republicans, Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff and Bryan Cutler, sent Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman a letter asking her to change her guidance to county election officials following a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this week, which Republicans believe casts doubt over whether mail-in ballots should count if their outer envelopes are either undated or incorrectly dated. Benninghoff and Cutler...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Media, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Allentown, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
NBC Philadelphia

Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats."Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
gettysburgian.com

Opinion: Stop Doug Mastriano. Vote for Josh Shapiro on Nov. 8.

In a few short weeks, Americans will head to the polls and take part in the 2022 midterm elections. Pennsylvanians will be picking a new governor as incumbent Governor Wolf is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. After a close primary in May, Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for this coveted position. Josh Shapiro, incumbent Attorney General, ran uncontested and won the Democratic primary. Looking at both Shapiro’s and Mastriano’s records and campaigns, Shapiro is the better choice for governor of Pennsylvania.  
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
Centurion

Abortion Rights Panel at Lower Bucks turns Hectic

A panel of voting rights and abortion supporters as well as foes came to the Lower Bucks campus of Bucks County Community College to discuss the latest rulings on abortion and voting rights, and how they may affect our community. The panel met on Constitution Day in front of about...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania counties prepare for a marathon mail-in ballot count to earn their share of new state election money

Election boards in almost all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are gearing up for a monumental task. Sixty-four of them applied for and received a share of $45 million in new state grant money. The cash pool is designed to cover nine different types of election costs counties have had to bear by themselves for decades. Think staff salaries, ballot printing, and postage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano stand on raising it

Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Conservative Media#Gop#Pennsylvanians#Democratic
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Biden to hold a fundraiser for John Fetterman in Philadelphia next week

PHILADELPHIA — President Joe Biden will hold a fundraiser with Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia next week to boost his campaign in a tight and closely watched Senate race that could determine control of the chamber. The Oct. 20 fundraiser in Philadelphia comes days after Senate fundraising...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
WKBN

Pennsylvania Senate Race: GOP shows signs of coming home for Oz as Fetterman lead shrinks

It took a while, but Republicans are finally coming home for Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, putting him squarely in striking distance of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in the state’s Senate contest.   Over the last month, national and Pennsylvania Republicans alike have grown increasingly bullish over Oz’s chances as attacks on Fetterman’s campaign strategy amid his stroke […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy