BmoreArt’s Picks: October 11-17

This Week: Our VOISES our Truth at the Peale, Black Joy is My Protest opening reception at Busboys and Poets, CAHSS Colloquium at UMBC, the BMA hosts Schroeder Cherry, Cordially Invited V opening reception at Make Studio, Beacon of Light opening reception at Creative Alliance, Attorneys General performs at Bromo Arts, ABSTRACTION artist talk at C. Grimaldis Gallery, Stephanie Garon opening reception at Hamiltonian Artists DC, Baltimore Clayworks Fire Fest, and An Evening at the Walters — PLUS The Young Saturday ‘Visiter’ Awards and more featured opportunities.

BmoreArt’s Picks presents the best weekly art openings, events, and performances happening in Baltimore and surrounding areas. For a more comprehensive perspective, check the BmoreArt Calendar page, which includes ongoing exhibits and performances, and is updated on a daily basis.

Tuesday, October 11 • 4-7pm

@ The Peale

An evening specially curated for Baltimore’s youth to listen to stories about the struggles and triumphs of openly accepting their queer identity, and what it means to be a part of the community, told by members of the community.

Tuesday, October 11 • 6-8pm | Ongoing through January 31

@ Busboys and Poets Baltimore

Black Joy is My Protest is the follow-up exhibit to REVOLT: Black Joy Still Exists, It Always Will. This collection of art will be on display at Busboys and Poets Baltimore from August 15, 2022 – January 31, 2023 and features the words, photography, paintings, woodwork and film of 12 incredible artists. This showcase of Blackness exemplifies our beauty, creativity, honesty, courage, spirituality and love.

The opening reception will be October 11, 2022. Stay tuned for additional details.

The Black Joy Is My Protest exhibition is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council. We appreciate their support and want to also thank Busboys and Poets for partnering to showcase this important work.

Thursday, October 13 • 4-5:30pm

@ UMBC CIRCA

The five research centers in the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at UMBC present this panel discussion to kick off the 2022-23 CAHSS Colloquium series, designed to facilitate interdisciplinary conversations among faculty, staff, and students to build intellectual community within and beyond individual research interests and curricula offerings. The theme for 2022-23 is resilience. Resilience is the ability of an entity, a person, an institution, a technology, a community, a natural environment, to anticipate, respond to, and recover from adverse conditions. The concept of resilience generally has a positive connotation, but it has also been criticized for placing on individuals and communities the burden to adapt to adverse and potentially unjust contexts. Adapting to adverse conditions may not necessarily improve them, so what is the relationship between resilience, resistance and social change? This panel will explore resilience from a variety of different perspectives. The event will take place in the context of the exhibition Oletha DeVane: Spectrum of Light and Spirit. An open gallery and reception will follow the discussion.

Anne Brodsky, Professor and Chair of Psychology, will be the facilitator for the panel. Her work focuses on resilience, psychological sense of community, immigration and displacement, and the role of communities in creating and resisting societal risks and oppressions, including violence, war, poverty, sexism, and racism.

PANELISTS

Earl H. Brooks is an Assistant Professor of English, and his research interests include music, African-American rhetorical traditions, and composition. His forthcoming book, Resonance of Resistance, explores the rhetoric of Black music through the work of Scott Joplin, Duke Ellington, John Coltrane, Mary Lou Williams, and Mahalia Jackson.

Oletha DeVane is an accomplished multidisciplinary artist who explores diverse political, social identities and cultural interpretations. Her work has been in numerous solo and group exhibitions throughout the U.S. and in the United Arab Emirates and is in the collection of the Baltimore Museum of Art. Born in Baltimore, DeVane received a B.F.A. from Maryland Institute College of Art and M.F.A. from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Her solo exhibition Oletha Devane: Spectrum of Light and Spirit will be on view in the Center for Art, Design, and Visual Culture through December 17, 2022.

Marcela Sarmiento Mellinger is an Associate Professor in the School of Social Work where she teaches policy courses as well as an intimate partner violence elective. Her research interests include advocacy, intimate partner violence, and social work education.

Dominic Nell is a photographer, activist, and farmer-chef focused on healing communities through various mediums. Nell is the founder of CityWeeds, a trauma-informed food business that strives to eliminate food deserts and improve the health, wellness, and independence of Baltimore City residents through the growing and selling of micro-greens and cold-pressed juices. Nell’s vision for CityWeeds is to feed and heal the community by growing food out of vacant lots.

This event is co-hosted by the Center for Art, Design, and Visual Culture (CADVC), the Center for Innovation, Research, and Creativity in the Arts (CIRCA), the Center for Social Science Scholarship (CS3), the Dresher Center for the Humanities, and the Imaging Research Center (IRC) and is sponsored by the Office of the Dean of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences. UMBC is committed to making its events accessible to everyone. Please send an email to abbotts@umbc.edu to request specific accommodations. This event will be recorded and available for viewing following the event.

Thursday, October 14 • 6:30-7:30pm

@ Baltimore Museum of Art

Join the Joshua Johnson Council’s October meeting featuring artist Schroeder Cherry.

Watch on Facebook Live.

About the artist: Originally from Washington, D.C., Schroeder Cherry is now a Maryland-based artist and 2019 Sondheim competition finalist who captures everyday scenes of African diaspora life. He earned a bachelor’s degree in painting and puppetry from The University of Michigan; a master’s degree in museum education from George Washington University; and a doctorate in museum education from Columbia University. His works are found in private and public collections across the U.S. He has also performed puppetry across the U.S. in museums, cultural centers, libraries and schools. In 2020, he was awarded the Municipal Art Society of Baltimore City Artist Travel Prize for research in Bahia, Brazil. In 2021, he received an Individual Artist Award from the Maryland State Arts Council.

Over a span of 40 years, Cherry has worked in seven U.S. museums, including The Art Institute of Chicago; Smithsonian Institution’s Anacostia Museum; Studio Museum of Harlem; J.Paul Getty Museum; Baltimore Museum of Art; and Maryland Historical Society. He has held senior grantmaker positions at Lila Wallace-Reader’s Digest Foundation, and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, first as Deputy Director of Museums, and later Counselor to the Director. He taught graduate museum studies at Morgan State University, and in 2021 was appointed Curator of the James E Lewis Museum of Art.

Friday, October 14 • 5:30-8:30pm | Ongoing through November 5

@ Make Studio

Make Studio is pleased to present the 5th installment of Cordially Invited, our invitational exhibition and set of complementary programming featuring artworks created in innovative U.S. and international studios that serve artists with disabilities. Cordially Invited celebrates the exciting and thought-provoking art produced in progressive art studios as a way to better understand and appreciate our neuro-diverse world.

This year’s event will again be a hybrid in-person/online format, including a feature exhibition in Make Studio’s Showroom Gallery and a virtual exhibition on our website. With especially exciting timing this year, the exhibition coincides with the completion of renovations in the gallery and the recent launch of our newly reconstructed website! Participating artists come from 18 diverse studios including Art Enables (DC), National Access Arts Centre (Canada), Fresh Eye Arts (MN), Momentum Creative (CA), Project Ability (UK), Taller de Arte Terapia (Chile), Artists First (MO), and Gateway Arts (MA). Select works from Make Studio’s roster of member artists will also be on display.

Cordially Invited will be on view online and in-person beginning October 7th. The physical exhibition closes November 5th, and an artists’ reception with refreshments and musical performances will be held on October 14th from 5:30 – 8:30 PM in our gallery. Special workshops and other programming will be offered during the run of the show — further details for this event and other programming, including extended gallery hours, will be provided online at make-studio.org , as well as on social media.

Friday, October 14 • 6-9pm | Ongoing through December 3

@ Creative Alliance

Beacon of Light is an exhibition highlighting the quilting circle, Angel Quilters—comprising both seasoned and novice quilters— who are shining a light on the color and splendor of life. They hail from diverse backgrounds and experiences, and they eagerly offer their creative artistry in mixed media. These artist and quilters evoke expressions of cultural pride, humanity, resilience, faith, kindred ties, encouragement, inspiration, and a united voice echoing hope in challenging times.

Exhibition On View: OCT 10 – DEC 3, 2022

Opening Reception: OCT 14 | 6-9pm

Find out more about the artists.

Attorneys General | GUEST PLAYERS: TERENCE HANNUM (LOCRIAN) & DAVE JONES (THE CARIBBEAN)

Friday, October 14 • 7pm

@ Bromo Arts Tower

Attorneys General, an experimental sound project led by Baltimore resident Matthew Byars, is proud to announce an upcoming set of special shows called the Bromo Series. These two improvisational music performances will take place in the Pendulum Room at the top of the Bromo Seltzer Clock Tower in downtown Baltimore. As Attorneys General, Byars manipulates sounds created by others through his mixing board to create something new, wholly improvisational, and unexpected.

The specific performances are:

FRI., 10/14, 7:00 PM | GUEST PLAYER: LUKE STEWART

Upright bassist Luke Stewart is a DC/NYC-based musician and organizer of important musical presentations, and has a strong presence in the national and international Improvised Music community. He is noted in Downbeat Magazine in 2020 as one of “25 most influential jazz artists” of his generation. He was profiled in the Washington Post in early 2017 as “holding down the jazz scene,” selected as “Best Musical Omnivore” in the Washington City Paper’s 2017 “Best of DC,” chosen as “Jazz Artist of the Year” for 2017 in the District Now, and in the 2014 People Issue of the Washington City Paper as a “Jazz Revolutionary,” citing his multi-faceted cultural activities throughout DC

FRI., 11/4, 7:00 PM | GUEST PLAYERS: TERENCE HANNUM (LOCRIAN) & DAVE JONES (THE CARIBBEAN)

Terence Hannum is a Baltimore based visual artist, musician and writer. He is an experienced educator in higher ed focusing on technology and fine art with a specialization in educating around additive and subtractive manufacturing processes.

Dave Jones is the guitarist and keyboard player in Washington, DC experimental pop band The Caribbean.

Each performance will last approximately 30 minutes, and tickets are $20.

Attorneys General is a project led by Matthew Byars of WYPR radio show and podcast Essential Tremors. A formative experience for Byars as a listener was hearing the work of soundman Martin Swope of Mission of Burma on their seminal 1985 live record, The Horrible Truth About Burma, in which Swope, using a reel-to-reel tape machine, captured, looped, manipulated, and destroyed elements of the band’s sound in spontaneous and unexpected ways. Byars has adapted this approach to having three-four people (different players every time, mostly) generate utterly improvised sound through a mixing board he controls, which allows him to capture, loop, manipulate, and destroy the sounds they create. Results vary from the transcendent to the disastrous, but the inherent risk involved is, ultimately, the point.

Tickets and more information available at the Attorneys General site

Saturday, October 15 • 12pm | Ongoing through November 5

@ C. Grimaldis Gallery

In conjunction with C. Grimaldis Gallery’s current group exhibition in abstraction, we will be hosting an artist conversation with three of our exhibiting artists to talk about their studio practices and answer questions about the evolving role of abstract painting in Contemporary Art. Each participating artist is based locally and offers a unique perspective on being part of the Baltimore City arts community.

Please join us on Saturday, October 15th at 12:00 PM at C. Grimaldis Gallery for this in-person event. We look forward to your presence and participation!

Saturday, October 15 • 5-7 | Ongoing through November 26

@ Hamiltonian Artists

Hamiltonian Artists is pleased to present Stephanie Garon’s solo exhibition, Gold Rush, on view from October 15 through November 26, 2022. Working with extracted rock cores from a mine located in Maine/Passamaquoddy land, the artist explores land claim, permanence, and labor. Hamiltonian Artists is located along the Potomac/Anacostan corridor, a hub of the 1830s gold rush.

Using sculpture, installation, video, sound, and photography, Garon reflects on our relationship to the land. The exhibition includes an interactive component that invites viewers to use a metal detector application on their cell phones to access the gold, silver, and copper components in the mined cores used as sculptural material whilst a stock market ticker flashes overhead. Also in the exhibition is a video that features interviews with art writer/activist Lucy Lippard and Wabanacki Museum Director Dwayne Tomah that explores the overlaps between cultural history and geological damage. Garon’s large-scale drawings and crushed rock core paintings on view incorporate DC tap water and chemicals used in mining, situating the work locally.

A virtual artist talk will be presented on Thursday November 3rd at 6pm-7pm. Link to register here. There will also be a special musical performance in conversation with the exhibition. Visit Hamiltonian Artists’ website and follow @hamiltonian_artists on Instagram for more information about this public program, details to be announced.

Saturday, October 15 • 5-8pm

@ Baltimore Clayworks

$10 with Student ID | $25 for General Admission | $30 at the door

Baltimore Clayworks invites you to Fire Fest on Saturday, October 15th, from 5:00-8:00 pm. Come for an evening of fiery celebrations including Clay Olympics, music, food, drinks, and live kiln firings. Tickets are $10 for students with valid ID, $25 for members, and $30 at the door.

Fire Fest is an exciting celebration of fire – one of a ceramic artist’s most important tools. Fire is essential to create ceramic wares, and can be seductive and dangerous. During the FireFest evening, artists will lead live Raku kiln firings and CCBC Essex Professor Trisha Kyner will lead her students in a live Obvara kiln firing. Baltimore Clayworks Noborigama kiln will also be firing during FireFest. Clayworks Woodkiln Technician Jeremy Wallace will lead Towson University, CCBC Essex, and Morgan State University students through the entire two-day firing process.

FireFest will also include a music soundtrack, food, beer, and a Clay Olympics where attendees are invited to take part in multiple competitions that will test their clay skills. Winners will earn a handmade clay prize.

Saturday, October 15 • 6pm

@ The Walters

Cocktail hour 6 p.m.

Dinner in the galleries 7:30 p.m.

Late Night Party 9 p.m. to midnight

We are excited to announce our reimagined gala, An Evening at the Walters, on Saturday, October 15, 2022. An Evening at the Walters raises essential support for the museum. These funds further the Walters Art Museum’s mission and priorities, broaden our reach through exhibitions and programming, and provide open access and free admission to our collections, both in person and online. This year’s party with a purpose will highlight arts education for families, students, and teachers, and celebrate the Walters’ collaboration with local artists and partners.

The Evening will begin with cocktails on the Sculpture Court, followed by an intimate dinner in the galleries. At 9 p.m., dancing, drinks, and dessert will kick off the Late Night Party. As part of the experience, local artists, community partners, and vendors will be highlighted during the event. Together, we look forward to celebrating the tremendous impact we have on our community.

We invite you to join us by sponsoring An Evening at the Walters.Individual tickets will go on sale in July. To discuss opportunities for support, please contact Hayley Frank, Manager of Special Events & Rentals, at hfrank@thewalters.org or 410-547-9000, ext. 212.

Please note that tickets and sponsorships are non-refundable. In light of COVID-19, the Walters will take all necessary precautions to ensure a safe and joyous celebration. If modifications to the format of the event are made, benefits and fair market value may change.

deadline October 15

posted by Asparagus Valley Pottery Trail

We are pleased to announce our inaugural Early Career Fellowship for BIPOC Ceramic Artists. The Fellowship has been established to support artists of color who are embarking on a career in functional ceramics.

We are a dedicated group of professional potters in Western Massachusetts. Every year since 2004 we have opened our studios to customers for the Asparagus Valley Pottery Trail, held on the last weekend of April. The Trail has continually grown in attendance and sales and has a forward momentum that we feel excited to share with the recipients of the Fellowship. We invite you to apply and experience the thriving pottery community and creative economy in Western MA.

Our customers and collectors travel from near and far to shop, learn, and explore the region. We mail our event brochure to over 10,000 homes and reach thousands through our email and social media campaigns. We feel confident about offering an excellent opportunity to an early career artist through this fellowship.

Recipients will join the 2023 Asparagus Valley Pottery Trail on April 28th-30th 2023 as guest potters at one of our host studios.

deadline October 31

posted by Baltimore National Heritage Area

The Young Saturday ‘Visiter’ Awards (SVAs) are a new honor, presented by Poe Baltimore and the Baltimore National Heritage Area, recognizing High School students in Maryland who create artistic works inspired by Edgar Allan Poe. The prizes honor media, art, performance and writing that adapts or is inspired by Poe’s life and works, created by a High School student (grade 9 – 12 or equivalent during the 2022-23 School Year) in the State of Maryland.

Though he was not wealthy in his lifetime, Edgar Allan Poe was the first American writer to support himself entirely by his pen. The Saturday Visiter was the name—and spelling—of a local periodical that held a contest for poetry and short stories. Poe won the award for his short story “MS Found in a Bottle” (which he wrote at Poe House.) The Saturday Visiter Awards are named after the prize a young Edgar Allan Poe won while he lived in Baltimore which helped to launch the famed writer’s career.

Works in any medium and genre (including digital or web-based works) are eligible. Entries are not limited to writing; graphical works, film, comics, music, live performance etc. may all be eligible. Only works created or performed by an individual who is a Maryland High School Student (grades 9-12 or equivalent during the 2022-23 School Year) are eligible to be entered. Works published or created in a language other than English are eligible, but at this time the work must provide English-language subtitles.

Entries may be submitted by any student artist, producer, publisher, author or any member of the creative team. Only works created by the student are eligible: ensemble teams may not include non-student members except in an advisory role; if the student contributed to a greater ensemble work, only the portion created/performed by the student will be considered. (Should you have questions about eligibility before submitting, please contact the Awards administrator contact@poefestinternational.org)

Nominees for the Young Saturday ‘Visiter’ Awards will be announced November 30, 2022, and the award presented on or before Poe’s birthday, January 19, 2023. One award will be presented in each of two categories: Adaptation of Poe’s life and/or writing; Original works inspired by Poe’s life or writing.

deadline October 31

@ Alfred University

This residency program provides opportunities for a diverse group of artists that advances careers and knowledge of developing media studio technologies and practices. We support experimentation that can be instrumental in the production of an expanding and culturally significant catalog of time-based and new media artworks. Artists have access to a combination of emerging, contemporary, and historical media arts tools and materials, many are unique and not ordinarily available in a studio setting. The resident artists have 24-hour dedicated access to the IEA studio and equipment. The IEA research specialists will be available to work with the resident artist during their 9-5 workday. Additional technical staff and faculty are also available for consultation. The IEA video and sound studio offers artists an integrated system with real-time video image-processing software, hardware, and video capture. The print media studios have an extensive range of technologies that span across digital and tradition that explore many hybrid possibilities. The two-week residency supports artist with a stipend, travel-support, lodging, technology access, materials, and technical assistance. Each resident will be expected to give a public presentation that will target communities of Allegany County, the Greater Western New York area, selected activities will be streamed online to a national audience.

deadline October 31

posted by Solas Nua

The 17th annual Capital Irish Film Festival is now open for submissions.

We showcase Irish films and films by Ireland-based filmmakers. The four-day Festival is based in Washington, D.C. at American Film Institute’s Silver Theatre & Cultural Center (Silver Spring MD). We are supported by Culture Ireland, the Irish Film Institute and Screen Ireland.

The Festival also enjoys support from the Embassy of Ireland and the Northern Ireland Bureau.

CIFF 2023 will run from March 2 — 5, co-presented with the American Film Institute’s Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in downtown Silver Spring, MD.

Films accepted for the festival will be notified by late January 2023.

deadline October 31

In 1999, Wildacres Retreat opened our residency program for artists. Since that time, we have had the opportunity to host hundreds of writers, artisans, and musicians. Participants in the program stay in one of three self-catering cabins located just a quarter-mile beyond the retreat entrance. One of the cabins is completely ADA compliant and another can house two residents working on a project together.

Using the space provided by the three cabins, Wildacres hosts approximately seventy artists each year for one-week residencies from April through October. Residencies begin on Monday afternoons and run until Sunday mornings. While there are landlines at each residency cabin, there is no internet access in the cabins, and cellphones do not typically connect except in the main part of the retreat where we do have WiFi access. The residency program allows artists the solitude and inspiration needed to begin or continue work on a project in their particular field of creative arts. Past residents tell us that being able to work in such a secluded, natural setting provides them with an unparalleled opportunity to step away from outside distractions and completely focus on their work.

Candidates interested in a Wildacres residency may apply using our online application. Applications open each April, and completed forms must be submitted no later than midnight on October 31st to be considered for the next season by our selection committee. There is a $25 non-refundable processing fee to apply for a Wildacres residency.

Our Selection Committee is comprised of artists, writers, musicians, actors, scholars, and former residents. They review candidate applications by discipline. The residency program is open to all artistic disciplines. We ask that candidates who have been awarded residencies wait to apply for a subsequent residency for two years.