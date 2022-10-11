Chicago police teaching street safety amid string of attacks against women in West Loop

Chicago police presenting on street safety amid string of attacks against women in West Loop 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS)-- West Loop community organizations and Chicago police are teaching neighbors street safety after a string of attacks against women in the area.

Two weeks ago a man was arrested for trying to kidnap a woman, near Sangamon and Adams. Police say, that same day Quavon Ewing exposed himself to another woman, and poured a bottle of his own urine on a third victim.

Community groups in the West Loop have been working to help women protect themselves.

Tuesday at 6 p.m., Chicago police will hold a one-hour presentation on street safety at the Chicago library's West Loop branch. The library is located at 122 N. Aberdeen St.