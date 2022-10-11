Read full article on original website
eToro says over a third of US investors are pulling back to cover household bills
“High-rate, high-inflation environments can be painful, so it’s no wonder investors are shifting their priorities.”. Social trading paltform eToro has released its quarterly Retail Investor Beat, which revealed retail investor confidence has fallen, but 61% are still confident in their portfolios. The report adds that investors are more defensive,...
Wedbush becomes largest outside shareholder of Velocity Trade
“The combination of Wedbush’s expertise and competencies, combined with Velocity’s unique foreign exchange, derivatives and global multi-asset distribution platform will provide more opportunities and products to deliver on Velocity’s client first model.”. Wedbush Financial Services has become the largest outside shareholder of Velocity Trade after a significant...
Plus500 reports weak financials for Q3, but YTD metrics remain robust
Israeli-based, but London-stock market listed Plus500 said it expects annual revenue and earnings to be ahead of analysts’ estimates even as trading levels normalised from record volumes in the third quarter. As reported by the fintech company in its financial statements submitted this afternoon to London Stock Exchange, the...
DIGITEC launches D3 Lite, a plug-and-play FX pricing engine for smaller market participants
DIGITEC has launched D3 Lite, a new plug-and-play FX pricing engine offered as a web-based SaaS solution to enable clients to go live within days with no coding or hardware requirements. The firm, which is also behind the D3 Multi-Asset Pricing Engine and the DIGITEC/360T Swaps Data Feed (SDF) developed...
SGX reports record month for FX, derivative volumes
The Singapore Exchange (SGX), the country’s paramount exchange operator, has released its monthly volumes across its FX, derivatives and commodities segments for September 2022. SGX’s derivatives trading volume jumped to a record on the back of heightened activity in foreign exchange and commodity futures, as challenging macro conditions spurred...
BidX Markets adds 120 Crypto CFDs to multi asset offering for pros and brokerages
London-based trading technology provider BidX Markets has added over 120 Crypto CFDs to its product portfolio catering to professional traders and brokerages. BidX Markets boasts a white label solution for brokerages that covers a wide range of markets, including FX, Commodities, share CFDs, and index CFDs. The turnkey solution features MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and is connected to many leading broker hubs for liquidity distribution, including Your Bourse, Tools For Brokers, Solid., Gold-i, and FXCubic. As to connectivity, Beeks Financial Cloud, UltraFX VPS, and Liquidity Connect do the trick.
SIX’s crypto division launches custody solution powered by Fireblocks
SDX Web3, the newly launched business unit from SIX Digital Exchange, is now live with its Institutional Custody Service for Crypto Assets. SIX Digital Exchange is a subsidiary of world renowned Swiss-based and FINMA-regulated SIX Group. The Institutional Custody Service for Crypto Assets is designed for institutional clients that want...
FX volume at Exness takes step back in September
Exness, a multi-regulated foreign exchange and CFD platform, has released its monthly trading statistics for September 2022, which saw its turnover slightly down on a month-over-month basis. Activity on Exness’ platforms dropped last month to $2.74 trillion, which is lower on a monthly basis by -2.5 percent from a record...
Spain includes payment startup BVNK in its crypto registry
The Bank of Spain has registered the local unit of BVNK, the crypto-powered payments and banking platform for businesses, as a virtual currency platform. The new license comes as Madrid is seeking to police crypto activities through introducing a raft of new regulations, including tougher KYC rules for digital currency transactions. Spanish authorities want to prevent anonymity in cryptocurrency transactions thereby placing a ban on anonymous crypto accounts.
BUX Europe elevates Jean-Raphael Nahas to lead derivatives app Stryk
BUX Europe Ltd (formerly Hua Ren Cyprus Financial Limited) has promoted Jean-Raphael Nahas to take on an expanded role as managing director of its derivatives trading business, Stryk. Earlier in March, BUX rebranded its derivatives trading app from BUX X to Stryk to reflect the enhancement of the platform focused...
Is the US Stock market heading towards a disaster?
September’s CPI figures came in worse than expected, taking the US stock market on a rollercoaster ride. NAGA’s market analyst, Michalis Efthymiou thinks about it. NAGA’s market analysts have been speaking about the level of inflation and its effect on the stock market since the very beginning of summer 2022. Another set of CPI and Core CPI figures have been made public and what they’ve shown us is that inflation is not showing signs of slowdown. The situation does not seem to be any better and interest rate hikes don’t really seem to be working. So what does this mean for the US equities market?
Paxos’s blockchain settlement platform reports nearly $50 billion in settled precious metals
“While the over the counter (OTC) market offers many benefits, it also creates operational complexity and introduces settlement risk for participants.”. Paxos has reported nearly $50 billion in settlement volumes processed by the Paxos Settlement Service for Commodities, which handles the settlement process for market participants across gold, silver, platinum and palladium.
NAGA obtains Seychelles license, launches crypto business in Brazil
NAGA Group, a provider of brokerage services, cryptocurrency platform NAGAX and neo-banking app NAGA Pay, has received a financial license from the Seychelles regulator to accelerate its global business. The company said the move reflects its commitment to continue on the trajectory of expansion and growth, and that the decision...
BNY Mellon officially launches its crypto custody service
BNY Mellon, which oversees about $47 trillion in assets, has set up a new unit dedicated to providing its clients with ‘an integrated service’ for digital assets, which would cover classic cryptocurrencies and could be extended to stablecoins. Upon launch, BNY customers will be able to store Bitcoin...
HFM launches new mobile trading app in times of change within FX industry
“Our global audience, many of them are mobile-first, so we wanted to make mobile trading as intuitive and practicable as possible to empower them to access the global financial markets and enjoy seamless trading from within the application.”. CySEC-regulated FX and CFD broker has announced the launch of its new...
e-CNY transactions in China hit $14 billion so far in 2022
China had more than 360 million e-CNY – also known as the digital yuan – transactions, with a total volume topping 100 billion yuan (US$13.9 billion) as of October 10, People Bank of China (PBoC) said on its official WeChat. A total of 5.6 million commercial outlets across...
Vested secures FINRA license and expands offering to over 5,000 US stocks and ETFs
“The US regulations ensure that investors can participate in the market with confidence. Further, investors will now have access to a wider gamut of securities on our platform which gives them more investing options.”. Vested Finance has announced its US-affiliated entity, VF Securities, has become a FINRA-registered US broker-dealer in...
Trading 212 profit increases six-fold to £71 million
A boom in retail trading helped Trading 212 earn handsome fees from its clients’ trades, resulting in an 8 percent jump in revenue of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. Per its filing with the UK companies house, the FCA-regulated broker said revenue from online trading jumped to...
Simpler Trading hires subscription specialist Christina Komporlis as CEO
“The access we provide to John and our other 17 expert traders, who are conducting real trades in real time with real money, is a key differentiator in this market. I am confident that together we will harness the opportunity ahead to amplify our brand and grow our membership.”. Simpler...
Blockchain.com wins coveted license to operate in Singapore
Singapore continues to issue approvals to more cryptocurrency firms to provide digital asset services in the city-state even as it maintains a stringent licensing regime. Cryptocurrency wallet provider Blockchain.com was the latest company to get the nod from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, according to a statement on Wednesday. The in-principal approval allows the firm to conduct a spectrum of virtual assets business under the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence.
