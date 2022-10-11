September’s CPI figures came in worse than expected, taking the US stock market on a rollercoaster ride. NAGA’s market analyst, Michalis Efthymiou thinks about it. NAGA’s market analysts have been speaking about the level of inflation and its effect on the stock market since the very beginning of summer 2022. Another set of CPI and Core CPI figures have been made public and what they’ve shown us is that inflation is not showing signs of slowdown. The situation does not seem to be any better and interest rate hikes don’t really seem to be working. So what does this mean for the US equities market?

