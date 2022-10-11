ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Wedbush becomes largest outside shareholder of Velocity Trade

“The combination of Wedbush’s expertise and competencies, combined with Velocity’s unique foreign exchange, derivatives and global multi-asset distribution platform will provide more opportunities and products to deliver on Velocity’s client first model.”. Wedbush Financial Services has become the largest outside shareholder of Velocity Trade after a significant...
Alex Findlay joins TORA as US Sales Director

“I’m pleased to be joining TORA at an inflection point in the market where there’s a greater awareness of the benefits of the TORA all-in-one model.”. TORA has appointed Alex Findlay as the New York-based Director of Sales of the multi-asset order and execution management system (OEMS) and portfolio management system (PMS) provider.
Gabriel Peñailillo leaves Libertex to launch Compass Trading

Gabriel Peñailillo has parted ways with Libertex, as he launches a copy trading platform under the brand name ‘Compass Trading Solutions.’. He ends a two year tenure with Libertex where he was recently promoted to take on an expanded role as the company’s country head in Chile, a country in western South America.
DappRadar report shows blockchain games keep enduring crypto winter

Blockchain analytics firm, DappRadar has published its Q3 Dapp Industry Report, which shows how certain segments within the dapp industry appears to have found consolidation levels months after surviving the collapse of Terra. The report shines a spotlight on how the industry shows early signs of recovery after it has...
HFM launches new mobile trading app in times of change within FX industry

“Our global audience, many of them are mobile-first, so we wanted to make mobile trading as intuitive and practicable as possible to empower them to access the global financial markets and enjoy seamless trading from within the application.”. CySEC-regulated FX and CFD broker has announced the launch of its new...
