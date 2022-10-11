Read full article on original website
eToro says over a third of US investors are pulling back to cover household bills
“High-rate, high-inflation environments can be painful, so it’s no wonder investors are shifting their priorities.”. Social trading paltform eToro has released its quarterly Retail Investor Beat, which revealed retail investor confidence has fallen, but 61% are still confident in their portfolios. The report adds that investors are more defensive,...
Plus500 reports weak financials for Q3, but YTD metrics remain robust
Israeli-based, but London-stock market listed Plus500 said it expects annual revenue and earnings to be ahead of analysts’ estimates even as trading levels normalised from record volumes in the third quarter. As reported by the fintech company in its financial statements submitted this afternoon to London Stock Exchange, the...
BidX Markets adds 120 Crypto CFDs to multi asset offering for pros and brokerages
London-based trading technology provider BidX Markets has added over 120 Crypto CFDs to its product portfolio catering to professional traders and brokerages. BidX Markets boasts a white label solution for brokerages that covers a wide range of markets, including FX, Commodities, share CFDs, and index CFDs. The turnkey solution features MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and is connected to many leading broker hubs for liquidity distribution, including Your Bourse, Tools For Brokers, Solid., Gold-i, and FXCubic. As to connectivity, Beeks Financial Cloud, UltraFX VPS, and Liquidity Connect do the trick.
SIX’s crypto division launches custody solution powered by Fireblocks
SDX Web3, the newly launched business unit from SIX Digital Exchange, is now live with its Institutional Custody Service for Crypto Assets. SIX Digital Exchange is a subsidiary of world renowned Swiss-based and FINMA-regulated SIX Group. The Institutional Custody Service for Crypto Assets is designed for institutional clients that want...
BUX Europe elevates Jean-Raphael Nahas to lead derivatives app Stryk
BUX Europe Ltd (formerly Hua Ren Cyprus Financial Limited) has promoted Jean-Raphael Nahas to take on an expanded role as managing director of its derivatives trading business, Stryk. Earlier in March, BUX rebranded its derivatives trading app from BUX X to Stryk to reflect the enhancement of the platform focused...
DIGITEC launches D3 Lite, a plug-and-play FX pricing engine for smaller market participants
DIGITEC has launched D3 Lite, a new plug-and-play FX pricing engine offered as a web-based SaaS solution to enable clients to go live within days with no coding or hardware requirements. The firm, which is also behind the D3 Multi-Asset Pricing Engine and the DIGITEC/360T Swaps Data Feed (SDF) developed...
Vested secures FINRA license and expands offering to over 5,000 US stocks and ETFs
“The US regulations ensure that investors can participate in the market with confidence. Further, investors will now have access to a wider gamut of securities on our platform which gives them more investing options.”. Vested Finance has announced its US-affiliated entity, VF Securities, has become a FINRA-registered US broker-dealer in...
Blockchain.com wins coveted license to operate in Singapore
Singapore continues to issue approvals to more cryptocurrency firms to provide digital asset services in the city-state even as it maintains a stringent licensing regime. Cryptocurrency wallet provider Blockchain.com was the latest company to get the nod from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, according to a statement on Wednesday. The in-principal approval allows the firm to conduct a spectrum of virtual assets business under the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence.
BNY Mellon officially launches its crypto custody service
BNY Mellon, which oversees about $47 trillion in assets, has set up a new unit dedicated to providing its clients with ‘an integrated service’ for digital assets, which would cover classic cryptocurrencies and could be extended to stablecoins. Upon launch, BNY customers will be able to store Bitcoin...
Crypto prime brokerage FPG integrates algo trading strategies from ML Tech
“Institutional investors are looking for new sources of uncorrelated alpha in crypto markets.”. Crypto prime brokerage platform Floating Point Group (FPG) has partnered with ML Tech, a non-custodial investment management and trading platform, to provide access and monitoring of ML Tech’s Algorithmic Trading Strategies from within FlowVault. FlowVault is...
Paxos’s blockchain settlement platform reports nearly $50 billion in settled precious metals
“While the over the counter (OTC) market offers many benefits, it also creates operational complexity and introduces settlement risk for participants.”. Paxos has reported nearly $50 billion in settlement volumes processed by the Paxos Settlement Service for Commodities, which handles the settlement process for market participants across gold, silver, platinum and palladium.
FX volume at Exness takes step back in September
Exness, a multi-regulated foreign exchange and CFD platform, has released its monthly trading statistics for September 2022, which saw its turnover slightly down on a month-over-month basis. Activity on Exness’ platforms dropped last month to $2.74 trillion, which is lower on a monthly basis by -2.5 percent from a record...
ThinkMarkets appoints Alexander Kolchev as CTO
Melbourne-based broker, ThinkMarkets has promoted Alexander Kolchev as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A former DXC Technology’s exec, Kolchev will be responsible for leading the development and delivery of ThinkMarkets’ products and services. As its chief technology officer, he will play a key role in the management and development of the group’s technological capabilities. His appointment also comes after several similar roles at other venues over the course of a career spanning ten years.
Broadridge taps MX to provide financial advisors with 360º customer view
“Investors today have an unprecedented level of control over their assets, but the current market environment has reminded us that it is still beneficial to have access to the personal touch of an advisor.”. Broadridge Financial Solutions has partnered with open finance specialist MX to utilize the company’s financial data...
Trading 212 profit increases six-fold to £71 million
A boom in retail trading helped Trading 212 earn handsome fees from its clients’ trades, resulting in an 8 percent jump in revenue of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. Per its filing with the UK companies house, the FCA-regulated broker said revenue from online trading jumped to...
Match-Trade elevates Przemyslaw Wojtyna to head of payments solutions
California-based FX technology provider Match-Trade Technologies LLC announced the appointment of Przemyslaw Wojtyna in the role of head of payments solutions. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, with a global remit, Wojtyna will lead the payments growth business, delivering end-to-end payments solutions to customers globally, and continuing to promote the product modernization journey. His focus will be on supporting new and existing customers on their digital transformation journeys.
Enter Boeing, as Airbus and Qatar resume court battle
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) and Qatar Airways fought in court in front of Boeing on Friday as a dispute over damage to A350 jets descended into a tug-of-war over confidential documents while the sums at stake in their unprecedented falling out topped $1.5 billion.
HFM launches new mobile trading app in times of change within FX industry
“Our global audience, many of them are mobile-first, so we wanted to make mobile trading as intuitive and practicable as possible to empower them to access the global financial markets and enjoy seamless trading from within the application.”. CySEC-regulated FX and CFD broker has announced the launch of its new...
Simpler Trading hires subscription specialist Christina Komporlis as CEO
“The access we provide to John and our other 17 expert traders, who are conducting real trades in real time with real money, is a key differentiator in this market. I am confident that together we will harness the opportunity ahead to amplify our brand and grow our membership.”. Simpler...
Alex Findlay joins TORA as US Sales Director
“I’m pleased to be joining TORA at an inflection point in the market where there’s a greater awareness of the benefits of the TORA all-in-one model.”. TORA has appointed Alex Findlay as the New York-based Director of Sales of the multi-asset order and execution management system (OEMS) and portfolio management system (PMS) provider.
