Melbourne-based broker, ThinkMarkets has promoted Alexander Kolchev as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A former DXC Technology’s exec, Kolchev will be responsible for leading the development and delivery of ThinkMarkets’ products and services. As its chief technology officer, he will play a key role in the management and development of the group’s technological capabilities. His appointment also comes after several similar roles at other venues over the course of a career spanning ten years.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO