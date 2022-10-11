Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
DappRadar report shows blockchain games keep enduring crypto winter
Blockchain analytics firm, DappRadar has published its Q3 Dapp Industry Report, which shows how certain segments within the dapp industry appears to have found consolidation levels months after surviving the collapse of Terra. The report shines a spotlight on how the industry shows early signs of recovery after it has...
financefeeds.com
eToro says over a third of US investors are pulling back to cover household bills
“High-rate, high-inflation environments can be painful, so it’s no wonder investors are shifting their priorities.”. Social trading paltform eToro has released its quarterly Retail Investor Beat, which revealed retail investor confidence has fallen, but 61% are still confident in their portfolios. The report adds that investors are more defensive,...
financefeeds.com
BidX Markets adds 120 Crypto CFDs to multi asset offering for pros and brokerages
London-based trading technology provider BidX Markets has added over 120 Crypto CFDs to its product portfolio catering to professional traders and brokerages. BidX Markets boasts a white label solution for brokerages that covers a wide range of markets, including FX, Commodities, share CFDs, and index CFDs. The turnkey solution features MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and is connected to many leading broker hubs for liquidity distribution, including Your Bourse, Tools For Brokers, Solid., Gold-i, and FXCubic. As to connectivity, Beeks Financial Cloud, UltraFX VPS, and Liquidity Connect do the trick.
financefeeds.com
SIX’s crypto division launches custody solution powered by Fireblocks
SDX Web3, the newly launched business unit from SIX Digital Exchange, is now live with its Institutional Custody Service for Crypto Assets. SIX Digital Exchange is a subsidiary of world renowned Swiss-based and FINMA-regulated SIX Group. The Institutional Custody Service for Crypto Assets is designed for institutional clients that want...
RELATED PEOPLE
financefeeds.com
NAGA obtains Seychelles license, launches crypto business in Brazil
NAGA Group, a provider of brokerage services, cryptocurrency platform NAGAX and neo-banking app NAGA Pay, has received a financial license from the Seychelles regulator to accelerate its global business. The company said the move reflects its commitment to continue on the trajectory of expansion and growth, and that the decision...
financefeeds.com
BNY Mellon officially launches its crypto custody service
BNY Mellon, which oversees about $47 trillion in assets, has set up a new unit dedicated to providing its clients with ‘an integrated service’ for digital assets, which would cover classic cryptocurrencies and could be extended to stablecoins. Upon launch, BNY customers will be able to store Bitcoin...
financefeeds.com
Simpler Trading hires subscription specialist Christina Komporlis as CEO
“The access we provide to John and our other 17 expert traders, who are conducting real trades in real time with real money, is a key differentiator in this market. I am confident that together we will harness the opportunity ahead to amplify our brand and grow our membership.”. Simpler...
financefeeds.com
Spain includes payment startup BVNK in its crypto registry
The Bank of Spain has registered the local unit of BVNK, the crypto-powered payments and banking platform for businesses, as a virtual currency platform. The new license comes as Madrid is seeking to police crypto activities through introducing a raft of new regulations, including tougher KYC rules for digital currency transactions. Spanish authorities want to prevent anonymity in cryptocurrency transactions thereby placing a ban on anonymous crypto accounts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
financefeeds.com
Vested secures FINRA license and expands offering to over 5,000 US stocks and ETFs
“The US regulations ensure that investors can participate in the market with confidence. Further, investors will now have access to a wider gamut of securities on our platform which gives them more investing options.”. Vested Finance has announced its US-affiliated entity, VF Securities, has become a FINRA-registered US broker-dealer in...
Wall St tumbles on profit drop from big banks, inflation worries
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as the earning season started with a drop in profit for big banks, with the main indexes quickly giving up an initial bounce after Russia signaled an end to its military mobilization.
financefeeds.com
Paxos’s blockchain settlement platform reports nearly $50 billion in settled precious metals
“While the over the counter (OTC) market offers many benefits, it also creates operational complexity and introduces settlement risk for participants.”. Paxos has reported nearly $50 billion in settlement volumes processed by the Paxos Settlement Service for Commodities, which handles the settlement process for market participants across gold, silver, platinum and palladium.
financefeeds.com
Crypto prime brokerage FPG integrates algo trading strategies from ML Tech
“Institutional investors are looking for new sources of uncorrelated alpha in crypto markets.”. Crypto prime brokerage platform Floating Point Group (FPG) has partnered with ML Tech, a non-custodial investment management and trading platform, to provide access and monitoring of ML Tech’s Algorithmic Trading Strategies from within FlowVault. FlowVault is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wall Street hires more bankers despite economic gloom
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - When Jamie Dimon was asked by an analyst on Friday if his bank would wait to hire employees for lower pay as the economy slows, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) had a blunt answer: "No."
financefeeds.com
Broadridge taps MX to provide financial advisors with 360º customer view
“Investors today have an unprecedented level of control over their assets, but the current market environment has reminded us that it is still beneficial to have access to the personal touch of an advisor.”. Broadridge Financial Solutions has partnered with open finance specialist MX to utilize the company’s financial data...
financefeeds.com
FX volume at Exness takes step back in September
Exness, a multi-regulated foreign exchange and CFD platform, has released its monthly trading statistics for September 2022, which saw its turnover slightly down on a month-over-month basis. Activity on Exness’ platforms dropped last month to $2.74 trillion, which is lower on a monthly basis by -2.5 percent from a record...
financefeeds.com
BUX Europe elevates Jean-Raphael Nahas to lead derivatives app Stryk
BUX Europe Ltd (formerly Hua Ren Cyprus Financial Limited) has promoted Jean-Raphael Nahas to take on an expanded role as managing director of its derivatives trading business, Stryk. Earlier in March, BUX rebranded its derivatives trading app from BUX X to Stryk to reflect the enhancement of the platform focused...
financefeeds.com
e-CNY transactions in China hit $14 billion so far in 2022
China had more than 360 million e-CNY – also known as the digital yuan – transactions, with a total volume topping 100 billion yuan (US$13.9 billion) as of October 10, People Bank of China (PBoC) said on its official WeChat. A total of 5.6 million commercial outlets across...
financefeeds.com
Blockchain.com wins coveted license to operate in Singapore
Singapore continues to issue approvals to more cryptocurrency firms to provide digital asset services in the city-state even as it maintains a stringent licensing regime. Cryptocurrency wallet provider Blockchain.com was the latest company to get the nod from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, according to a statement on Wednesday. The in-principal approval allows the firm to conduct a spectrum of virtual assets business under the Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence.
financefeeds.com
B2Trader Now Offers 100×100 Order Book with Up to 100 Currency Pairs
B2Broker is excited to introduce the newest edition of B2Trader, the matching engine built for cryptocurrency exchanges, market makers, spot brokers, and MTF brokers. B2Broker is excited to introduce the newest edition of B2Trader, the matching engine built for cryptocurrency exchanges, market makers, spot brokers, and MTF brokers. With this version, we have increased the number of pairs accommodated to 100 while still maintaining the same order book depth. If you’re a trader, this upgrade will enable you to place larger orders and have a more smooth trading experience in general. If you are a broker, you will be able to offer your clients a more sophisticated trading platform that can handle larger trade sizes. By making this improvement, B2Broker is again demonstrating its commitment to providing the best possible service to all its customers.
financefeeds.com
Gabriel Peñailillo leaves Libertex to launch Compass Trading
Gabriel Peñailillo has parted ways with Libertex, as he launches a copy trading platform under the brand name ‘Compass Trading Solutions.’. He ends a two year tenure with Libertex where he was recently promoted to take on an expanded role as the company’s country head in Chile, a country in western South America.
Comments / 0