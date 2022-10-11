On 10/10/22 officers were patrolling in the area of 11th St and Clay Street in regard to recent car burglaries. At approximately 11:25 p.m. officers observed a person acting in a suspicious manner, upon approaching the subject he fled into a resident’s backyard. The subject was located by officers and found in possession of a black mask, gloves and a flashlight. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙗𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙖 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙙𝙣’𝙩 𝙜𝙚𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙫𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙. The juvenile was arrested for status offenses and for being in possession of burglar tools.

KENNER, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO