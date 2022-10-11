Read full article on original website
CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
L'Observateur
Kenner Police arrest juvenile in possession of burglar tools
On 10/10/22 officers were patrolling in the area of 11th St and Clay Street in regard to recent car burglaries. At approximately 11:25 p.m. officers observed a person acting in a suspicious manner, upon approaching the subject he fled into a resident’s backyard. The subject was located by officers and found in possession of a black mask, gloves and a flashlight. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙗𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙖 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙙𝙣’𝙩 𝙜𝙚𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙫𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙. The juvenile was arrested for status offenses and for being in possession of burglar tools.
NOLA.com
After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
WDSU
Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera
NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
Authorities find 3 bags of drugs in Louisiana man’s rectum
A Louisiana man was allegedly found with three bags of drugs in his rectum during a traffic stop.
Louisiana man charged with Terrorizing after allegedly hurling bricks at home
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anthony James Ewell, 58, of Napoleonville, remains behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center after an altercation that allegedly involved threats and bricks. The altercation allegedly took place at a location south of Napoleonville. That is where deputies met with the victim in this case. “Deputies were advised that Anthony […]
pelicanpostonline.com
Details from Monday homicide in Donaldsonville
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday October 10, at approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Lessard Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies found Trevon Henderson, 21, deceased from a single gunshot wound. The suspect, Perry Smith Jr., 33 remained at the scene. He was arrested and is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Multiple agencies assist in arrest of five in armed robbery of video-poker casino
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of five suspects in connection with a Sept. 29 armed robbery of a video-poker casino near the Donaldsonville area. The truck stop, casino, and RV park, known as Cane Row, is located along Hwy. 70, south of Donaldsonville and west of the Sunshine Bridge.
41-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Vacherie (Vacherie, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday in Vacherie. Authorities confirmed that one person died in the collision. Officials stated that the accident occurred on Louisiana Highway 3127.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help finding burglary suspects
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two black male suspects, pictured below with the suspect’s car used for the burglary, involved in a vehicle burglary that occurred on October 8, 2022, in the area of Claiborne Drive Hammond. The subjects stole...
theadvocate.com
DA wants 16-year-old tried as adult in carjacking, killing of Southern University student
De'Arius Ellis was eight days past his 16th birthday on March 12 when he and another teenager cruised through north Baton Rouge in a silver sedan looking for someone to terrorize, according to recently filed court documents. When the teens spotted JoVonté Barber walking to his car, they pounced, prosecutors...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
WDSU
2 juveniles arrested for armed robbery in Kenner
KENNER, La. — Kenner police reports that two teenage boys were arrested for armed robbery on Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old from Kenner and a 17-year-old from New Orleans were arrested for robbing three victims near the boat launch concession stand on Friday around 11 p.m. The victims...
NOPD searches for Algiers car burglary suspect
Investigations revealed home surveillance camera's caught the suspect in the 2700 block of Somerset Drive.
wbrz.com
Police arrest suspected gunman after victims found shot along I-10 Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man for attempted murder after officers found two people shot along I-10 Tuesday night. The victims told police they were driving down 69th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when someone started shooting at their vehicle. One victim was struck in the leg, and the other was shot in the face.
Trio of car burglars wanted by NOPD
NOPD needs your help to trackdown a trio of car burglary suspects. The suspects have broken into cars in downtown and French Quarter.
Homeowner shoots suspected burglar in Livingston, authorities say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an alleged home burglary that led to a shooting. According to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard, the incident happened on Friendship Road around 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. “The homeowners were sleeping,”...
brproud.com
Two arrested in Louisiana after allegedly trying to flush drugs down the toilet
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Joseph Hiram Desmond Clark, 31, of Labadieville and Kristen Dena Duplechien, 36, of Thibodaux remain behind bars after they were arrested on Tuesday, October 11. Their arrests stem from an investigation into drug trafficking. The investigation was led by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
L'Observateur
Boutte man killed in St. John Parish accident
Vacherie – On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was...
Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
