WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Suspected scammer wanted by authorities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on for felony theft. Marvin Smith, 47, is believed to have scammed a victim out of $5,000, according to officials. Smith is described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
L'Observateur

Kenner Police arrest juvenile in possession of burglar tools

On 10/10/22 officers were patrolling in the area of 11th St and Clay Street in regard to recent car burglaries. At approximately 11:25 p.m. officers observed a person acting in a suspicious manner, upon approaching the subject he fled into a resident’s backyard. The subject was located by officers and found in possession of a black mask, gloves and a flashlight. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙪𝙗𝙟𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙢𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙖 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙙𝙣’𝙩 𝙜𝙚𝙩 𝙞𝙣𝙩𝙤 𝙖𝙣𝙮 𝙫𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙪𝙨𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙙. The juvenile was arrested for status offenses and for being in possession of burglar tools.
NOLA.com

After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
WDSU

Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera

NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man charged with Terrorizing after allegedly hurling bricks at home

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anthony James Ewell, 58, of Napoleonville, remains behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center after an altercation that allegedly involved threats and bricks. The altercation allegedly took place at a location south of Napoleonville. That is where deputies met with the victim in this case. “Deputies were advised that Anthony […]
pelicanpostonline.com

Details from Monday homicide in Donaldsonville

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday October 10, at approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Lessard Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies found Trevon Henderson, 21, deceased from a single gunshot wound. The suspect, Perry Smith Jr., 33 remained at the scene. He was arrested and is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding burglary suspects

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two black male suspects, pictured below with the suspect’s car used for the burglary, involved in a vehicle burglary that occurred on October 8, 2022, in the area of Claiborne Drive Hammond. The subjects stole...
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject

Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
WDSU

2 juveniles arrested for armed robbery in Kenner

KENNER, La. — Kenner police reports that two teenage boys were arrested for armed robbery on Friday. According to police, a 15-year-old from Kenner and a 17-year-old from New Orleans were arrested for robbing three victims near the boat launch concession stand on Friday around 11 p.m. The victims...
L'Observateur

Boutte man killed in St. John Parish accident

Vacherie – On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was...
WAFB

Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
