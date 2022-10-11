Read full article on original website
Spain includes payment startup BVNK in its crypto registry
The Bank of Spain has registered the local unit of BVNK, the crypto-powered payments and banking platform for businesses, as a virtual currency platform. The new license comes as Madrid is seeking to police crypto activities through introducing a raft of new regulations, including tougher KYC rules for digital currency transactions. Spanish authorities want to prevent anonymity in cryptocurrency transactions thereby placing a ban on anonymous crypto accounts.
NAGA obtains Seychelles license, launches crypto business in Brazil
NAGA Group, a provider of brokerage services, cryptocurrency platform NAGAX and neo-banking app NAGA Pay, has received a financial license from the Seychelles regulator to accelerate its global business. The company said the move reflects its commitment to continue on the trajectory of expansion and growth, and that the decision...
Match-Trade elevates Przemyslaw Wojtyna to head of payments solutions
California-based FX technology provider Match-Trade Technologies LLC announced the appointment of Przemyslaw Wojtyna in the role of head of payments solutions. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, with a global remit, Wojtyna will lead the payments growth business, delivering end-to-end payments solutions to customers globally, and continuing to promote the product modernization journey. His focus will be on supporting new and existing customers on their digital transformation journeys.
SIX’s crypto division launches custody solution powered by Fireblocks
SDX Web3, the newly launched business unit from SIX Digital Exchange, is now live with its Institutional Custody Service for Crypto Assets. SIX Digital Exchange is a subsidiary of world renowned Swiss-based and FINMA-regulated SIX Group. The Institutional Custody Service for Crypto Assets is designed for institutional clients that want...
BidX Markets adds 120 Crypto CFDs to multi asset offering for pros and brokerages
London-based trading technology provider BidX Markets has added over 120 Crypto CFDs to its product portfolio catering to professional traders and brokerages. BidX Markets boasts a white label solution for brokerages that covers a wide range of markets, including FX, Commodities, share CFDs, and index CFDs. The turnkey solution features MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and is connected to many leading broker hubs for liquidity distribution, including Your Bourse, Tools For Brokers, Solid., Gold-i, and FXCubic. As to connectivity, Beeks Financial Cloud, UltraFX VPS, and Liquidity Connect do the trick.
eToro says over a third of US investors are pulling back to cover household bills
“High-rate, high-inflation environments can be painful, so it’s no wonder investors are shifting their priorities.”. Social trading paltform eToro has released its quarterly Retail Investor Beat, which revealed retail investor confidence has fallen, but 61% are still confident in their portfolios. The report adds that investors are more defensive,...
Wall St tumbles on profit drop from big banks, inflation worries
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as the earning season started with a drop in profit for big banks, with the main indexes quickly giving up an initial bounce after Russia signaled an end to its military mobilization.
Wall Street hires more bankers despite economic gloom
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - When Jamie Dimon was asked by an analyst on Friday if his bank would wait to hire employees for lower pay as the economy slows, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) had a blunt answer: "No."
ThinkMarkets appoints Alexander Kolchev as CTO
Melbourne-based broker, ThinkMarkets has promoted Alexander Kolchev as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A former DXC Technology’s exec, Kolchev will be responsible for leading the development and delivery of ThinkMarkets’ products and services. As its chief technology officer, he will play a key role in the management and development of the group’s technological capabilities. His appointment also comes after several similar roles at other venues over the course of a career spanning ten years.
HFM launches new mobile trading app in times of change within FX industry
“Our global audience, many of them are mobile-first, so we wanted to make mobile trading as intuitive and practicable as possible to empower them to access the global financial markets and enjoy seamless trading from within the application.”. CySEC-regulated FX and CFD broker has announced the launch of its new...
Alex Findlay joins TORA as US Sales Director
“I’m pleased to be joining TORA at an inflection point in the market where there’s a greater awareness of the benefits of the TORA all-in-one model.”. TORA has appointed Alex Findlay as the New York-based Director of Sales of the multi-asset order and execution management system (OEMS) and portfolio management system (PMS) provider.
Plus500 reports weak financials for Q3, but YTD metrics remain robust
Israeli-based, but London-stock market listed Plus500 said it expects annual revenue and earnings to be ahead of analysts’ estimates even as trading levels normalised from record volumes in the third quarter. As reported by the fintech company in its financial statements submitted this afternoon to London Stock Exchange, the...
Vested secures FINRA license and expands offering to over 5,000 US stocks and ETFs
“The US regulations ensure that investors can participate in the market with confidence. Further, investors will now have access to a wider gamut of securities on our platform which gives them more investing options.”. Vested Finance has announced its US-affiliated entity, VF Securities, has become a FINRA-registered US broker-dealer in...
Gabriel Peñailillo leaves Libertex to launch Compass Trading
Gabriel Peñailillo has parted ways with Libertex, as he launches a copy trading platform under the brand name ‘Compass Trading Solutions.’. He ends a two year tenure with Libertex where he was recently promoted to take on an expanded role as the company’s country head in Chile, a country in western South America.
Is the US Stock market heading towards a disaster?
September’s CPI figures came in worse than expected, taking the US stock market on a rollercoaster ride. NAGA’s market analyst, Michalis Efthymiou thinks about it. NAGA’s market analysts have been speaking about the level of inflation and its effect on the stock market since the very beginning of summer 2022. Another set of CPI and Core CPI figures have been made public and what they’ve shown us is that inflation is not showing signs of slowdown. The situation does not seem to be any better and interest rate hikes don’t really seem to be working. So what does this mean for the US equities market?
Simpler Trading hires subscription specialist Christina Komporlis as CEO
“The access we provide to John and our other 17 expert traders, who are conducting real trades in real time with real money, is a key differentiator in this market. I am confident that together we will harness the opportunity ahead to amplify our brand and grow our membership.”. Simpler...
e-CNY transactions in China hit $14 billion so far in 2022
China had more than 360 million e-CNY – also known as the digital yuan – transactions, with a total volume topping 100 billion yuan (US$13.9 billion) as of October 10, People Bank of China (PBoC) said on its official WeChat. A total of 5.6 million commercial outlets across...
SGX reports record month for FX, derivative volumes
The Singapore Exchange (SGX), the country’s paramount exchange operator, has released its monthly volumes across its FX, derivatives and commodities segments for September 2022. SGX’s derivatives trading volume jumped to a record on the back of heightened activity in foreign exchange and commodity futures, as challenging macro conditions spurred...
FX volume at Exness takes step back in September
Exness, a multi-regulated foreign exchange and CFD platform, has released its monthly trading statistics for September 2022, which saw its turnover slightly down on a month-over-month basis. Activity on Exness’ platforms dropped last month to $2.74 trillion, which is lower on a monthly basis by -2.5 percent from a record...
BUX Europe elevates Jean-Raphael Nahas to lead derivatives app Stryk
BUX Europe Ltd (formerly Hua Ren Cyprus Financial Limited) has promoted Jean-Raphael Nahas to take on an expanded role as managing director of its derivatives trading business, Stryk. Earlier in March, BUX rebranded its derivatives trading app from BUX X to Stryk to reflect the enhancement of the platform focused...
