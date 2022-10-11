ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
financefeeds.com

BNY Mellon officially launches its crypto custody service

BNY Mellon, which oversees about $47 trillion in assets, has set up a new unit dedicated to providing its clients with ‘an integrated service’ for digital assets, which would cover classic cryptocurrencies and could be extended to stablecoins. Upon launch, BNY customers will be able to store Bitcoin...
ECONOMY
financefeeds.com

Spain includes payment startup BVNK in its crypto registry

The Bank of Spain has registered the local unit of BVNK, the crypto-powered payments and banking platform for businesses, as a virtual currency platform. The new license comes as Madrid is seeking to police crypto activities through introducing a raft of new regulations, including tougher KYC rules for digital currency transactions. Spanish authorities want to prevent anonymity in cryptocurrency transactions thereby placing a ban on anonymous crypto accounts.
ECONOMY
financefeeds.com

SIX’s crypto division launches custody solution powered by Fireblocks

SDX Web3, the newly launched business unit from SIX Digital Exchange, is now live with its Institutional Custody Service for Crypto Assets. SIX Digital Exchange is a subsidiary of world renowned Swiss-based and FINMA-regulated SIX Group. The Institutional Custody Service for Crypto Assets is designed for institutional clients that want...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Citi Treasury#Trade Solutions
financefeeds.com

Vested secures FINRA license and expands offering to over 5,000 US stocks and ETFs

“The US regulations ensure that investors can participate in the market with confidence. Further, investors will now have access to a wider gamut of securities on our platform which gives them more investing options.”. Vested Finance has announced its US-affiliated entity, VF Securities, has become a FINRA-registered US broker-dealer in...
STOCKS
financefeeds.com

Paxos’s blockchain settlement platform reports nearly $50 billion in settled precious metals

“While the over the counter (OTC) market offers many benefits, it also creates operational complexity and introduces settlement risk for participants.”. Paxos has reported nearly $50 billion in settlement volumes processed by the Paxos Settlement Service for Commodities, which handles the settlement process for market participants across gold, silver, platinum and palladium.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
financefeeds.com

Wedbush becomes largest outside shareholder of Velocity Trade

“The combination of Wedbush’s expertise and competencies, combined with Velocity’s unique foreign exchange, derivatives and global multi-asset distribution platform will provide more opportunities and products to deliver on Velocity’s client first model.”. Wedbush Financial Services has become the largest outside shareholder of Velocity Trade after a significant...
ECONOMY
financefeeds.com

Gabriel Peñailillo leaves Libertex to launch Compass Trading

Gabriel Peñailillo has parted ways with Libertex, as he launches a copy trading platform under the brand name ‘Compass Trading Solutions.’. He ends a two year tenure with Libertex where he was recently promoted to take on an expanded role as the company’s country head in Chile, a country in western South America.
BUSINESS
financefeeds.com

Is the US Stock market heading towards a disaster?

September’s CPI figures came in worse than expected, taking the US stock market on a rollercoaster ride. NAGA’s market analyst, Michalis Efthymiou thinks about it. NAGA’s market analysts have been speaking about the level of inflation and its effect on the stock market since the very beginning of summer 2022. Another set of CPI and Core CPI figures have been made public and what they’ve shown us is that inflation is not showing signs of slowdown. The situation does not seem to be any better and interest rate hikes don’t really seem to be working. So what does this mean for the US equities market?
STOCKS
financefeeds.com

BidX Markets adds 120 Crypto CFDs to multi asset offering for pros and brokerages

London-based trading technology provider BidX Markets has added over 120 Crypto CFDs to its product portfolio catering to professional traders and brokerages. BidX Markets boasts a white label solution for brokerages that covers a wide range of markets, including FX, Commodities, share CFDs, and index CFDs. The turnkey solution features MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 and is connected to many leading broker hubs for liquidity distribution, including Your Bourse, Tools For Brokers, Solid., Gold-i, and FXCubic. As to connectivity, Beeks Financial Cloud, UltraFX VPS, and Liquidity Connect do the trick.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
financefeeds.com

Alex Findlay joins TORA as US Sales Director

“I’m pleased to be joining TORA at an inflection point in the market where there’s a greater awareness of the benefits of the TORA all-in-one model.”. TORA has appointed Alex Findlay as the New York-based Director of Sales of the multi-asset order and execution management system (OEMS) and portfolio management system (PMS) provider.
BUSINESS
financefeeds.com

FOREX.com announces free access to Capitalise.ai’s automated trading strategies

“We’re excited to be the first retail leveraged spot FX broker in the US to deploy this innovative technology and believe it will be a significant enhancement to the FOREX.com interface.”. FOREX.com, the US-based retail broker and subsidiary of StoneX, has partnered with Israeli AI-based trading automation specialist Capitalise.ai...
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Match-Trade elevates Przemyslaw Wojtyna to head of payments solutions

California-based FX technology provider Match-Trade Technologies LLC announced the appointment of Przemyslaw Wojtyna in the role of head of payments solutions. Based in Limassol, Cyprus, with a global remit, Wojtyna will lead the payments growth business, delivering end-to-end payments solutions to customers globally, and continuing to promote the product modernization journey. His focus will be on supporting new and existing customers on their digital transformation journeys.
BUSINESS
financefeeds.com

HFM launches new mobile trading app in times of change within FX industry

“Our global audience, many of them are mobile-first, so we wanted to make mobile trading as intuitive and practicable as possible to empower them to access the global financial markets and enjoy seamless trading from within the application.”. CySEC-regulated FX and CFD broker has announced the launch of its new...
CELL PHONES
financefeeds.com

DappRadar report shows blockchain games keep enduring crypto winter

Blockchain analytics firm, DappRadar has published its Q3 Dapp Industry Report, which shows how certain segments within the dapp industry appears to have found consolidation levels months after surviving the collapse of Terra. The report shines a spotlight on how the industry shows early signs of recovery after it has...
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

e-CNY transactions in China hit $14 billion so far in 2022

China had more than 360 million e-CNY – also known as the digital yuan – transactions, with a total volume topping 100 billion yuan (US$13.9 billion) as of October 10, People Bank of China (PBoC) said on its official WeChat. A total of 5.6 million commercial outlets across...
ECONOMY

