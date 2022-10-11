ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, WI

stevenspoint.news

WIAA to release football playoff brackets on Bally Sports Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) is set to reveal the 2022 seven-division 11-player and one-division 8-player playoff brackets on a live show on Oct 15. The hour-long show starts at 10 a.m on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Regional analysts will be on the show to take...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Jim Leonhard Reveals Wisconsin Player Was Kicked Out Of Program

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Brown announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday night. On Thursday, interim head coach Jim Leonhard revealed that Brown got kicked off the team for an undisclosed reason. "The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program...
MADISON, WI
wxerfm.com

Jolly Good is Eliminated in Semi-Final Round of Wisconsin’s “Coolest Things”

Jolly Good Soda is done with its run in a contest to decide the “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin.” The competition is sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group in an annual contest that will conclude at 12:00 noon on October 19th. The winner will be announced later that day at the WMC’s Business Day in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

UWPD makes arrested in attack after Badgers game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a day after asking the public for help finding a person of interest in an attack that followed the Badgers football team’s loss to the University of Illinois, the UW’s police department has made an arrest. UWPD credited a tip for helping...
MADISON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
MADISON, WI
WISN

West Allis tornado caught on security camera

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
WEST ALLIS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

NWS confirms 4 weak tornadoes hit SE Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday. All four of the tornadoes were rated EF-0 — the weakest classification on the Enhanced Fujita scale. All of them touched down between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. The first tornado, packing...
WISCONSIN STATE
whbl.com

Body Found Inside Home That Burned Near Random Lake

RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (WHBL) – One person died in that house fire Tuesday morning in the Town of Sherman. Emergency Responders had been called via 911 to the home on Abbott Drive near County Road “I” in the Town of Sherman. That fire was extinguished, but not until causing extensive damage to the home.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Teens escape with minor injuries after scary crash in southeast Wisconsin

GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers at a police department in southeast Wisconsin are warning teenage drivers of the dangers of careless driving. In a Facebook post from the Village of Greendale Police Department, on October 10, officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries near Root River Parkway at Parkview Road.
GREENDALE, WI
97X

Wisconsin Teacher Chases Away High School Pranksters With His Flamethrower

Students from Baraboo High school as well as the athletic director were in loads of trouble after a prank went foul. Athletic director Jim Langkamp along with two other men are charged criminally after they attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the teenage boys with a flamethrower when they were TPing Wednesday night.
BARABOO, WI
UPMATTERS

4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

