Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
stevenspoint.news
WIAA to release football playoff brackets on Bally Sports Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) is set to reveal the 2022 seven-division 11-player and one-division 8-player playoff brackets on a live show on Oct 15. The hour-long show starts at 10 a.m on Bally Sports Wisconsin. Regional analysts will be on the show to take...
Big Ten Football Player Kicked Off Prominent Team For 'Internal Incident'
A Big Ten football player is being dismissed from a prominent team within the conference for an "internal incident" that recently took place. Wisconsin head football coach Jim Leonhard announced this Thursday that he is kicking offensive lineman Logan Brown off the team. Brown, who ...
Channel 3000
Second Badger announces plans to enter transfer portal following Chryst’s ouster
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown is leaving the team, becoming the second player to enter the transfer portal since former Head Coach Paul Chryst’s sudden ouster a week and a half ago. Brown, a six-foot-six junior from Grand Rapids, Michigan, announced on Twitter Wednesday...
Jim Leonhard Reveals Wisconsin Player Was Kicked Out Of Program
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Brown announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday night. On Thursday, interim head coach Jim Leonhard revealed that Brown got kicked off the team for an undisclosed reason. "The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxerfm.com
Jolly Good is Eliminated in Semi-Final Round of Wisconsin’s “Coolest Things”
Jolly Good Soda is done with its run in a contest to decide the “Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin.” The competition is sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group in an annual contest that will conclude at 12:00 noon on October 19th. The winner will be announced later that day at the WMC’s Business Day in Madison.
nbc15.com
UWPD makes arrested in attack after Badgers game
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a day after asking the public for help finding a person of interest in an attack that followed the Badgers football team’s loss to the University of Illinois, the UW’s police department has made an arrest. UWPD credited a tip for helping...
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
Thousands without power in Wisconsin following storms
According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
WISN
West Allis tornado caught on security camera
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NWS confirms 4 weak tornadoes hit SE Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday. All four of the tornadoes were rated EF-0 — the weakest classification on the Enhanced Fujita scale. All of them touched down between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. as a cold front packing strong winds moved across the state. The first tornado, packing...
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
whbl.com
Body Found Inside Home That Burned Near Random Lake
RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (WHBL) – One person died in that house fire Tuesday morning in the Town of Sherman. Emergency Responders had been called via 911 to the home on Abbott Drive near County Road “I” in the Town of Sherman. That fire was extinguished, but not until causing extensive damage to the home.
wearegreenbay.com
Teens escape with minor injuries after scary crash in southeast Wisconsin
GREENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers at a police department in southeast Wisconsin are warning teenage drivers of the dangers of careless driving. In a Facebook post from the Village of Greendale Police Department, on October 10, officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries near Root River Parkway at Parkview Road.
wearegreenbay.com
33-year-old Wisconsin man arrested for 7th OWI after driving ‘erratically’ on Hwy 60
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was arrested for his 7th OWI after authorities reportedly saw him weaving all over Hwy 60. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about a recent OWI incident that happened on October 10 around 5 p.m. Authorities saw a vehicle driving on Hwy 60 at a ‘high rate of speed’.
Wisconsin Teacher Chases Away High School Pranksters With His Flamethrower
Students from Baraboo High school as well as the athletic director were in loads of trouble after a prank went foul. Athletic director Jim Langkamp along with two other men are charged criminally after they attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the teenage boys with a flamethrower when they were TPing Wednesday night.
WBAY Green Bay
DNR responds to dairy farm discharge near Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County
LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Clover Hill Dairy Farm near Lomira is working to remove polluted water from a stream that leads to Lomira Creek. The pollution comes from a discharge of feed leachate -- which comes from the fermentation process to preserve corn...
UPMATTERS
4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
Comments / 0