Best thin cases for the iPhone 12 Pro
Yes, putting a case on your iPhone 12 Pro may sound like a repulsive idea, especially if one of your key reasons for buying the device is its design. However, if you have been using your iPhone 12 Pro for the past few months/years, it must have picked up a few scratches and dents.
Prime Day’s best Windows laptops deals feature the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and more
Amazon’s Prime Day savings are still available and will also help you save on some of the best Windows laptops available. You have several options, but you will score significant savings with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, now available for $720 after the latest 35 percent discount. This means you can get this great new laptop with a 13.3-inch AMOLED display, 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, a long-lasting battery, and $380 savings.
TREBLAB’s HD-Max Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker is currently 30 percent off
Prime Day savings are great for those who love to save bug bucks on some of the best products around. Yesterday, we saw a nice selection of TREBLAB devices receiving up to 28 percent savings, but today’s best deal will help you shave off 30 percent off one of the company’s best Bluetooth speakers, as the TREBLAB HD-Max Big Loud Bluetooth Speaker is now available for just $119.
Best Deals Today: Apple’s MacBook Air, Galaxy Watch 5 bundles, Echo speakers, and more
Amazon Prime Day deals are still available to help you save on some of the best products on the market. Today’s selection features Apple’s latest M2-powered MacBook Air, as it not starts at $1,049 after receiving a 13 percent discount. This amazing laptop usually sells for $1,199, which means you score $150 on your purchase. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space, a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a new design. And the best part is that you can score the same $150 savings on the 512GB storage option, which is now available for $1,349.
Score up to 58 percent savings on Beats Headphones
Life can be very simple or somewhat complicated, depending on how you deal with everything thrown at you. However, good music will always help you to make any situation better. And good music can become amazing if you have a pair of Beats headphones to help you disconnect. Amazon’s latest...
Here's everything Microsoft announced today at the Surface event
Microsoft held its annual Surface event today – on October 12 – and the company just unveiled several new products. At the event, Microsoft introduced the new Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Surface Studio 2 Plus, and many other Adaptive accessories, Audio Dock speakers, and a new Microsoft Teams Remote.
Best Rugged Cases for Pixel 7
The new Google Pixel 7 series are the software giant's most recent flagships and some of the best Google Pixel devices. They primarily focus on improving the cameras, providing a better display, longer battery life, enhanced performance, and better durability. The new devices also look slightly different, and are now available in different color options than last year’s Google Pixel 6 series.
These are the best USB-C chargers for Pixel 7 series in 2022
Google Pixel 7 is available for purchase starting today (you can find the best deals right here). While the smartphones have seen an overall improvement over the previous generation, one of the quirks still remains — the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro ship without a charger in the box. While there are plenty of USB-C power adapters available out there, we have curated a list of the best USB-C-based chargers that you should pick up for your brand-new Pixel 7 series device.
Save up to $1,800 on Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Smart TV
We start today’s best offers with some lingering Prime Day deals, as there are several Samsung smart TV models on sale. Of course, there’s something for every budget, but we can’t deny that the best deal comes with the 65-inch model of Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K QN900B Series Mini LED Smart TV, which currently sells for $3,699 after picking up a 26 percent discount.
These are the best watch faces for Apple Watch Series 7
There is no doubt that the Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches on the market. The Apple Watch Series 7, especially now that it's down to ~$300 on Amazon, offers a lot. The larger display with small bezels and other improvements to the user experience makes this wearable a very appealing option, especially if you're already a part of the Apple ecosystem.
