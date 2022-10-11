Amazon Prime Day deals are still available to help you save on some of the best products on the market. Today’s selection features Apple’s latest M2-powered MacBook Air, as it not starts at $1,049 after receiving a 13 percent discount. This amazing laptop usually sells for $1,199, which means you score $150 on your purchase. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space, a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and a new design. And the best part is that you can score the same $150 savings on the 512GB storage option, which is now available for $1,349.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO