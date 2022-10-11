ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Asian Copperleaf makes it’s third visit to Iowa

IARN — If it isn’t one thing, it is another, right? It seems like the crop protection battle just never ends. Once we get a handle on one thing, two more issues pop up. In the world of weeds, we focus on a few major players: Lambsquarter, Pigweed, Waterhemp, and the list goes on. Some of these weeds are more stubborn than others and make it a challenge to get them out of our fields.
Iowa OC Brian Ferentz Addresses Offensive Futility

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz says he has not considered resigning in the midst of a horrific start by the Iowa offense. The Hawkeyes are ranked last in the country in total offense and have only scored seven touchdowns in a 3-3 start to the season. His comments come after...
Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location

This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
Brian Ferentz responds to question on possibility of stepping down as Iowa OC

Brian Ferentz got the question. It’s one most coaches get when their team is struggling. In this case, it’s the unit run by the offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, Ferentz was asked if he would ever step down as OC of the Hawkeyes as the unit continues to disappoint. Ferentz admitted he wouldn’t be able to do that and will always try and fight.
Iowa Football: Everything offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said during Wednesday's press conference

On Wednesday, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media for the first time since the Hawkeyes faced South Dakota State in week one. Ferentz directly addressed the criticism surrounding his offense, next steps to fix it, if he would consider stepping down and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz said during the 33-minute press conference.
Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?

The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa

NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
Next wave of Big Ten stars primed to shine after many exits

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Iowa has had a first team All-American in three consecutive seasons, two for Luka Garza and one for Keegan Murray, raising the natural question about who the next star will be for the Hawkeyes and how quickly he can emerge. Kris Murray, predictably, has everyone who follows the program staring straight at him. The third-year forward has the sleek frame at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, the unflappable demeanor on the court and the track record of sharp improvement after increasing his scoring average by more than nine additional points per game. But the tendency for comparison is unavoidable for the human brain, never more in the analysis of sports, and the fact that Kris Murray is Keegan Murray’s identical twin brother will hover over him as long as he puts on a Hawkeyes uniform.
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in North Iowa

A Powerball ticket purchased in north Iowa won $2 Million in Monday’s drawing. The Iowa Lottery says the lucky ticket was purchased at Casey’s on Highway 69 South in Forest City and came within one number of winning Monday night’s $403.9 million jackpot. The ticket matched all five white balls, but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize. But whoever bought the ticket also added the Power Play® option, which multiplies the prize at the Match 5 level to $2 million.
Iowa voters to decide if gun rights belong in state constitution

Jeff Wersal looks to become the next sheriff of Blue Earth County. One candidate is Lt. Jeff Wersal who has been the commander of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force since 2015. Quick Hits: Minnesota State looks to rebound against UMD, Minnesota. Updated: 4 hours ago. Maverick Hockey Quick...
Northwest Iowa farmers lead state in corn, beans harvested

Dry weather and conditions last week allowed Siouxland farmers to continue to make a major dent in bringing in their crops. About 34 percent of corn and 79 percent of soybeans had been harvested as of Sunday in the Northwest Iowa crop district, tops among all the state's crop districts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
IOWA’S PHEASANT SEASON IS EXPECTED TO BE A REPEAT OF 2021

DES MOINES — Iowa’s 2022 pheasant season is expected to be another good one when more than 60,000 plus blaze orange clad hunters take to the fields on Oct. 29. And based on the results of the August pheasant survey, hunters can afford to be optimistic. “Our bird...
Women’s Clothing Store to Open Two Eastern Iowa Locations

A fast-growing women's clothing retailer will be opening two locations in eastern Iowa, before the holidays. Daily Thread, which already has 50 locations open across the country, has announced they'll soon open 23 more stores, including in Cedar Rapids and Coralville. The women's clothing store, whose motto is "Affordable. Clothing. Everyday.", announced on September 11 that they would soon open a Cedar Rapids store.
