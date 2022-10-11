Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Road diet improving Augusta Street, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greenville officials say a road diet, or a lane reduction, that was put in place on a stretch of Augusta Street in March is working to slow down traffic. Safety concerns about Augusta Street for both drivers and neighbors have been around for...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
my40.tv
Nearby residents say history being torn down as demolition on Charlotte St. continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The demolition of several homes along Charlotte Street in Asheville has raised the concern of local residents. The homes, located in the 100 block, were all built in the early 20th century and represented the architecture of the period. In recent years, the homes had...
my40.tv
Construction of 120 town homes approved in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction of new town homes has been approved for the Avery's Creek area of South Buncombe County. The Board of Adjustment approved the 120-unit project at a meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The homes will be located on property along Glenn Bridge Road.
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Bridges Road
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers brought us concerns about Bridges Road’s condition and the structure of its bridge. This road is in Greenville County. It’s about a mile long from East Butler Road to Bethel Road, not far from Mauldin High School. Micah Valentine’s business “Pinnacle Wealth...
my40.tv
Portion of Sweeten Creek Road reopens after ruptured gas line prompts overnight closure
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the NCDOT reported that Sweeten Creek had reopened just before 9:45 a.m. A portion of Sweeten Creek Road in south Asheville has been closed off after a gas line was ruptured and officials anticipate the road won't reopen until around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash on I-85 North is causing some delays. The crash happened between exits 46A, 46B and 46C - South Carolina 291-Augusta Road and Mauldin Road- Greenville and Exit 48B-US-276 Northbound Greenville. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work...
FOX Carolina
Man wanted for assault on female, fleeing arrested in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man wanted on several crimes was arrested Thursday afternoon after attempting to flee and hide from police. Police said they made contact with Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, on Broadway Avenue in East Asheville. Brown fled on foot, running...
my40.tv
Drivers offer mixed opinions as Merrimon Avenue Conversion continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the city of Asheville approving a project to convert Merrimon Avenue into a three-lane configuration, the work officially began Monday night. Drivers began to feel the effect Monday, as there was a lot more traffic than usual. While none of the drivers were fond...
my40.tv
Couple shares frustration over parking issue after car towed at Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A couple who saw News 13's story on the parking problems at the Asheville Regional Airport said they were forced to spend the night in a hotel because they couldn't get their towed car. On Oct. 11, Mike and Caryn Black sent News 13 pictures...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
FOX Carolina
Fall for Greenville forecast
Fall for Greenville forecast
FOX Carolina
2 men charged following shooting that happened near elementary school
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office charged two men after shots were fired across the street from an elementary school on Thursday. According to deputies, at around 11 a.m. the panic alarm was triggered at Washington Elementary School due to a staff member in the office hearing what she believed to be three gunshots outside.
FOX Carolina
2 men stabbed in 2nd Greenville Co. bar fight, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to two bar fights in one night that left people injured with stab wounds. The first stabbing took place at VIP Latino Bar and Grill around 1 a.m., according to deputies. Deputies said the second stabbing took place...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life
Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
Building destroyed in Gatlinburg fatal fire demolished as investigation continues
After massive flames engulfed a building in downtown Gatlinburg, one person was found dead after crews spent hours putting out the fire.
FOX Carolina
Fall for Greenville back in action
Fall for Greenville back in action
FOX Carolina
Just for Today recovery fundraiser
Just for Today recovery fundraiser
