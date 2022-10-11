ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

Road diet improving Augusta Street, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greenville officials say a road diet, or a lane reduction, that was put in place on a stretch of Augusta Street in March is working to slow down traffic. Safety concerns about Augusta Street for both drivers and neighbors have been around for...
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Bridges Road

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers brought us concerns about Bridges Road’s condition and the structure of its bridge. This road is in Greenville County. It’s about a mile long from East Butler Road to Bethel Road, not far from Mauldin High School. Micah Valentine’s business “Pinnacle Wealth...
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash on I-85 North is causing some delays. The crash happened between exits 46A, 46B and 46C - South Carolina 291-Augusta Road and Mauldin Road- Greenville and Exit 48B-US-276 Northbound Greenville. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work...
FOX Carolina

Man wanted for assault on female, fleeing arrested in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man wanted on several crimes was arrested Thursday afternoon after attempting to flee and hide from police. Police said they made contact with Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, on Broadway Avenue in East Asheville. Brown fled on foot, running...
my40.tv

Drivers offer mixed opinions as Merrimon Avenue Conversion continues

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the city of Asheville approving a project to convert Merrimon Avenue into a three-lane configuration, the work officially began Monday night. Drivers began to feel the effect Monday, as there was a lot more traffic than usual. While none of the drivers were fond...
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
FOX Carolina

Fall for Greenville forecast

FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
FOX Carolina

2 men charged following shooting that happened near elementary school

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office charged two men after shots were fired across the street from an elementary school on Thursday. According to deputies, at around 11 a.m. the panic alarm was triggered at Washington Elementary School due to a staff member in the office hearing what she believed to be three gunshots outside.
FOX Carolina

2 men stabbed in 2nd Greenville Co. bar fight, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to two bar fights in one night that left people injured with stab wounds. The first stabbing took place at VIP Latino Bar and Grill around 1 a.m., according to deputies. Deputies said the second stabbing took place...
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Highway 9: The battle for saving rural life

Somewhere in the throes of trying to stop the state from turning their pastoral section of N.C. Highway 9 into a transportation giant, a few Polk County citizens embraced the David vs. Goliath metaphor. Although most people focus on the underdog angle of that tale, the biblical story also signified...
FOX Carolina

Fall for Greenville back in action

FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
FOX Carolina

Just for Today recovery fundraiser

Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
