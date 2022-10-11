Read full article on original website
q101online.com
New trail guide for Harrisonburg and Rockingham
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have unveiled a new trail guide that features 15 of the area’s most popular paths. Harrisonburg Tourism Manager Jennifer Bell says the guide is a useful tool in connecting cyclists, hikers and trail runners with some of the most beautiful natural resources in the area.
American Red Cross helps 29-fire victims around Virginia in one week
The month of October has been quite busy for the Virginia Red Cross. Volunteers assisted Virginians in 29-fires last week alone. Volunteers were ready to help the occupants of a house on East Elizabeth Street in Harrisonburg that was damaged by a fire yesterday morning. However, Fire Chief Matt Tobia...
Page County Authorities Search for Person of Interest
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff’s Office is currently holds a felon warrant for Marcus Lewis, now identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of Joshua Dee Bradford, W/M, 5’11”, 170lbs, brown eyes, shaved head. Bradford was last seen on September 3, 2022 in the Luray area in the company of Marcus Lewis.
Dayton merchants not happy with town manager
A number of Dayton merchants are not happy with Town Manager Angela Lawrence and they made their feelings known last evening during the public comment portion of the town council meeting. One of those who spoke was Jean Halbeisen, who own Nanny’s Nook. She said in an emotional speech...
Martin Defends Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith
VERONA, Va – Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin came to the defense of Sheriff Donald Smith at Wednesday evening’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Martin told the supervisors that Sheriff Smith has been under attack by false accusations and has served his position with integrity. Martin added...
Get Your Pink On 2022
October is breast cancer awareness month so to raise awareness and encourage women to schedule their annual mammogram, we have a limited number of exclusive HRG Pink Tie-Dyed T-Shirts available at our station offices for a minimum $10 donation! A portion of the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
Eastern Mennonite Women’s Soccer gets blanked by Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s soccer team squared off with Lynchburg Wednesday, looking to hand the Hornets their first ODAC loss of the season. Unfortunately, Lynchburg used five first half goals en route to an 8-0 win over the Royals. Records: EMU 0-11-2, 0-5-0 ODAC | Lynchburg...
Royals’ Field Hockey loses to No. 17 Washington and Lee
LEXINGTON, Va. – The EMU field hockey team put its two-game win streak on the line Wednesday as they headed south to take on #17 Washington and Lee. The Royals defense held the Generals to just two goals in the first, third and fourth quarters but a six-goal second frame propelled W&L to an 8-2 win over EMU.
Eagles’ Field Hockey falls at home to Roanoke
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College field hockey team dropped a 6-1 contest to Roanoke in ODAC action at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Wednesday night. Records: Bridgewater 4-6, 1-2 ODAC; Roanoke 10-3, 4-0 ODAC. HOW IT HAPPENED. • Madison Filson got the scoring started less than five minutes...
Bridgewater Women’s Soccer ranked 8th in Region VI poll
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s soccer team made an appearance in the United Soccer Coaches Region VI poll released on Tuesday. The Eagles ranked in the No. 8 spot in in the region in their first appearance in the poll this season. BC currently sits tied...
JMU QB Centeio named to Maxwell Award midseason watch list
PHILADELPHIA – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio has been named to the midseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Through five games as JMU’s starting signal caller, Centeio is 93-of-141 for 1,312 passing yards and 15 touchdowns...
Bridgewater Volleyball outlasts EMU in five sets
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Bridgewater College volleyball team went across town for the latest installment of the Route 42 Rivalry with a 3-2 win on Tuesday night. Final Score: Bridgewater 3, Eastern Mennonite 2 (15-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12) Records: Bridgewater 14-7, 8-0 ODAC; Eastern Mennonite 7-8, 4-4 ODAC.
BC Women’s Soccer breaks multiple records in 19-0 victory
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s soccer broke multiple program records in its 19-0 win over Sweet Briar on Tuesday. Records: Bridgewater 9-3-0 (5-0-0 ODAC), Sweet Briar 1-8-0 (1-4-0 ODAC) How It Happened. • In the third minute Ashley Sabatino got the scoring started. The junior dribbled...
BC Men’s Soccer loses to Randolph-Macon, 2-1
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater men’s soccer team saw its four-game win streak come to an end in a 2-1 loss to Randolph-Macon on Wednesday afternoon. Records: Bridgewater 8-3-2 (4-2-0 ODAC); Randolph-Macon 6-4-3 (2-3-2 ODAC) How It Happened. • The Yellow Jackets had lots of early chances, including...
