Ascension Parish, LA

brproud.com

Capital Area United Way host the annual Jambalaya Jam

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Downtown Baton Rouge, the 35th annual Jambalaya Jam took place. Held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., many guests were invited out to North Boulevard Town Square to enjoy some cold drinks, live music by After 8, and of course, sampling the many flavors of Jambalaya.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

‘Justice for Fatrell’ hosts annual Stop the Violence parade to help fight crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been since years since Fatrell Queen was found shot to death in his closet. Today his mother, Tara Snearl returned to the same home. “You wake up to a tragedy and your life is ripped apart you’re trying to pick up the pieces and you’re trying to find solace in this,” said Snearl, president of the ‘Justice for Fatrell’ organization.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fire reported at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wgno.com

You’re invited to a murder in Hammond, for fun and a good cause

HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause. It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

East Baton Rouge city-parish introduces new stormwater utility fee

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city-parish is under pressure to get a new stormwater fee passed to prevent the federal government from taking over. The stormwater utility fee was introduced to the public last week. This makes it a fee, rather than a tax, that it is a charge of service. On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council held a meeting to discuss how to move forward with this proposed fee.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche

Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on N. 22nd St. and Fuqua St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting a Thursday (October 13) afternoon crash on N. 22nd Street at Fuqua Street. The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution. For the latest news, weather,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Gulf fish pecan, crawfish boudin balls and ramen: Best things we ate this week

This one was a bit of a splurge, but Eliza’s Gulf fish pecan is worth it. The large, flaky drum filet was perfectly cooked, lightly pan-fried and covered with a luscious deep-brown meunière sauce and roasted pecans. It came with a simple but delicious oven-roasted okra and a side of crispy Brabant potatoes that had a subtle hint of rosemary. The price is on the higher end at $38, but worth it for the delicious dish that comes with the lovely service and atmosphere at Eliza Restaurant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Details from Monday homicide in Donaldsonville

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday October 10, at approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Lessard Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies found Trevon Henderson, 21, deceased from a single gunshot wound. The suspect, Perry Smith Jr., 33 remained at the scene. He was arrested and is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

