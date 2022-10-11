Read full article on original website
Capital Area United Way host the annual Jambalaya Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Downtown Baton Rouge, the 35th annual Jambalaya Jam took place. Held on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., many guests were invited out to North Boulevard Town Square to enjoy some cold drinks, live music by After 8, and of course, sampling the many flavors of Jambalaya.
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
His friends say there was never a dull moment. Javonte's memory will live on forever in them.
‘Justice for Fatrell’ hosts annual Stop the Violence parade to help fight crime
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been since years since Fatrell Queen was found shot to death in his closet. Today his mother, Tara Snearl returned to the same home. “You wake up to a tragedy and your life is ripped apart you’re trying to pick up the pieces and you’re trying to find solace in this,” said Snearl, president of the ‘Justice for Fatrell’ organization.
Fire reported at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
You’re invited to a murder in Hammond, for fun and a good cause
HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause. It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at...
SU homecoming: Everything you need to know for ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jags have a week of festivities planned for their ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’ homecoming during the week of October 16-23. SUNDAY’S EVENTS:. ROAD CLOSURE: Roosevelt Steptoe Ave. and G. Leon Netterville Dr. from 2-8 p.m. Sounds of Praise Ecumenical...
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
East Baton Rouge city-parish introduces new stormwater utility fee
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The city-parish is under pressure to get a new stormwater fee passed to prevent the federal government from taking over. The stormwater utility fee was introduced to the public last week. This makes it a fee, rather than a tax, that it is a charge of service. On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council held a meeting to discuss how to move forward with this proposed fee.
Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish to close on Oct. 20, DOTD says
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — State transportation and development officials say the East Frontage Road under LA-1 Intracoastal Bridge will have closures on Oct. 20. Officials said there will be a one-way flagging operation on Oct. 20 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. for crews to pour...
Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche
Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
Traffic Alert: Crash on N. 22nd St. and Fuqua St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting a Thursday (October 13) afternoon crash on N. 22nd Street at Fuqua Street. The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution. For the latest news, weather,...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Ascension Parish experiences real estate woes for shelter relocation, construction
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) — As Ascension Parish has grown in population, so has the number of animals in shelters. The parish wants to expand its shelters, but high prices in real estate have caused quite a problem. Animals at Cara’s House will soon be getting a new $6 million...
Gulf fish pecan, crawfish boudin balls and ramen: Best things we ate this week
This one was a bit of a splurge, but Eliza’s Gulf fish pecan is worth it. The large, flaky drum filet was perfectly cooked, lightly pan-fried and covered with a luscious deep-brown meunière sauce and roasted pecans. It came with a simple but delicious oven-roasted okra and a side of crispy Brabant potatoes that had a subtle hint of rosemary. The price is on the higher end at $38, but worth it for the delicious dish that comes with the lovely service and atmosphere at Eliza Restaurant.
One year later, Ascension Parish woman remembers husband who died in chemical plant incident
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the BASF plant and the Zachry Industrial in Geismar on behalf of her late husband. Dexter Armstead died a year ago this month and his wife says she is still waiting to hear the...
Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
Details from Monday homicide in Donaldsonville
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday October 10, at approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Lessard Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies found Trevon Henderson, 21, deceased from a single gunshot wound. The suspect, Perry Smith Jr., 33 remained at the scene. He was arrested and is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.
