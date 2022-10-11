Read full article on original website
Check out this month’s Spooktacular events at the Tuscaloosa Public Library
The Tuscaloosa Public Library is hosting events from gaming sessions to storytimes to book clubs for people of all ages throughout October. And ending the month is a spooky fall festival for families. Spooktacular is happening Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the TPL parking lot and...
Alabama announces homecoming week events
Next week Tuscaloosa will be awash with even more crimson than usual, as the University of Alabama celebrates homecoming week ahead of the Oct. 22 game against Mississippi State. Here’s what’s happening when:. Sunday, Oct. 16. Roll Tide Run. Race begins at 4 p.m. Warm-up/check-in time is 3...
Alabama Fire College hosts statewide drills this week
TUSCALOOSA – It’s National Fire Prevention Week, and first responders from across the state are at the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa participating in special training. As many as 40 special operations teams are in Tuscaloosa so they can evaluate their preparedness and improve performance. “The main purpose...
Tuscaloosa City Schools holds series of community forums
TUSCALOOSA-Tuscaloosa City Schools invited parents, students and members of the community to Northridge High School on Monday for a discussion on the climate and culture within the school system. It was the first of a three-part series focused on creating an open space so parents can talk about any issues...
Visit Tuscaloosa announces new VP of marketing, communications
Visit Tuscaloosa has a new vice president of marketing and communications beginning Thursday, the organization announced today. Jimmy Hart has nearly 20 years of experience in the field, and is responsible for the University of Alabama’s “Where Legends Are Made” campaign. Hart was hired at UA in...
Wanna apply to Alabama? You can do it for free Oct. 17-21
The University of Alabama is taking part in Free App Week, meaning the college is waiving application fees for most prospective students between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21. Free App Week helps ensure students facing financial difficulties can still apply for college. “Over the last two years, UA welcomed a...
Tider Insider: Oct. 11, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s win over Texas A&M, which was closer-than-expected. We’ll give you our main takeaways on that and assess the Instagram drama surrounding Crimson Tide defensive back, Eli Ricks. Then, we will preview Alabama’s game with No. 6 Tennessee and give you are game predictions. Also, the Crimson Tide stay hot on the recruiting trail, and Alabama soccer stays hot on field. We’ll also answer viewer questions, on the phone and through e-mail.
