ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
winonaradio.com

Hiker Missing for 10 Hours Found in Good Health Condition

(KWNO)- On Thursday, Oct. 13th at approximately 7:22 the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a 75-year-old male subject that had not returned from his hike in the Tiffany Wildlife area, according to County officials. According to Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, the caller advised that...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County sheriff reports

A student at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School reported on Oct. 3 that Apple airpods were stolen from her backpack sometime on Sept. 28 (value: $100). Jodie Husemann reported on Oct. 4 that the catalytic converter was taken off of her RV while it was parked at Shade of Sherwood Campground in Zumbrota. The theft occurred sometime since October 2021, when it was last started (value estimate: $2,700).
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winona, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Winona, MN
Health
winonaradio.com

City Council Meeting Set for Oct. 17th

(KWNO)- The Winona City Council will host a meeting on Monday, Oct. 17th at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers on the third floor of City Hall. The meeting is open to the public. Issues that will be brought to the attention of the City Council will include, a...
WINONA, MN
winonaradio.com

Two-Vehicle Crash in Trempealeau County Causes Severe Injuries

(KWNO)- On Oct. 8th at approximately 10:00 a.m. Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two-vehicle, head-on collision on Crystal Valley Road in the Town of Gale. According to Trempealeau County Sheriff’s, vehicle one was traveling west on Crystal Valley Road and Vehicle two was traveling East....
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
winonapost.com

Mankato Ave. construction: Traffic changes and new roundabouts coming

Construction continues to progress on the 3/4-mile stretch of Hwy 43/Mankato Ave. between Sugar Loaf View and Belleview St. It’s been a while since we’ve checked in, so we wanted to give you an update. The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s contractor Hoffman Construction is reconstructing this important road...
WINONA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#General Health#Medical Services#Linus Influenza#Winona Health#The Winona Health Clinic
WEAU-TV 13

Costco proposing to open in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Costco is proposing to open in Eau Claire. According to the City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda, the proposed site plan is located between US Highway 53 and Black Avenue. The City of Eau Claire Plan Commission Agenda says the development proposes to include a...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Ready For Winter? There’s Snow in Rochester’s Forecast

The Farmer's Almanac released their long-term prediction for winter in Minnesota last month and said we should expect winter to arrive early this year. You can read their full winter forecast here, it calls for brutal temps and lots of snow. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel has just updated their forecast for the Rochester area and it looks like we're going to get a taste of winter tomorrow. See what's expected below.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rollover crash on Highway 52, one arrested

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash near Exit 47 on Highway 52 around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle, traveling westbound on 52, swerved off the road. There were no injuries or fatalities. Fifty-three-year-old Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez was...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
WEAU-TV 13

Fire damages Alma Hotel Tuesday afternoon

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire damaged the Alma Hotel on Tuesday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the fire was reported to first responders at 1:20 p.m. In a release, the Sheriff’s Department said that the first call to come in reported black smoke coming out of the hotel, which is located on North Main Street in Alma. Emergency crews found the fire in the wall of the kitchen behind the stove and extinguish it. The fire was contained to the first floor of the hotel.
ALMA, WI
cvpost.org

There’s a new sheriff in town…

. .or at least there will be following the Nov. 8 election for both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. Candidates for the office in both counties answered previously prepared questions at a Monday night candidate forum at the Community Table, organized by EXPO and JONAH. Some 60 people attended the event in person, along with online attendees, and both groups had an opportunity to submit questions toward the end of the forum.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
RICE LAKE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy