Wiscasset, ME

Education and the economy highlights third candidate forum

Candidates for Maine House of Representatives and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed education, business issues, and housing during the third of four political forums hosted by The Lincoln County News ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Held at the Waldoboro town office Thursday, Oct. 6, the panel...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
MAINE STATE
Oct. 13 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine

More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
Early voting begins in Maine

The General Election is less than a month away, and early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 11, in some communities in Maine. Others will start letting you cast your ballot on Wednesday. In other states, the term "early voting" is often used to indicate absentee voting; especially when absentee voting is...
MAINE STATE
Suzanne L. Keene

Suzanne Lewis Keene died on Oct. 9, 2022 at St. Andrews Village surrounded by family. The daughter of Richard B. Lewis and Althea Harrington Lewis, she was born in Boothbay Harbor on June 16, 1937. She attended schools in East Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor where she was the salutatorian of the high school graduating class of 1955. After attending Burdett School in Boston majoring in business she worked in the office at Hodgdon Brothers Shipyard in East Boothbay. She graduated from Framingham State College in Massachusetts in 1974 with a BS in elementary education. She was a substitute schoolteacher in Massachusetts for several years before teaching for 15 years at the Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MAINE STATE
4 Great Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
AUBURN, ME
Patti Brown Celebrates Five Years at Newcastle Realty

After a 40+ year career in higher education, Patti Brown brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as an Associate Broker at Newcastle Realty. Having found her current home with the help of a Newcastle Realty agent, Patti’s exceptional experience with the company sparked her interest in the real estate industry and assisted in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team where she has flourished for the last five years.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

