Suzanne Lewis Keene died on Oct. 9, 2022 at St. Andrews Village surrounded by family. The daughter of Richard B. Lewis and Althea Harrington Lewis, she was born in Boothbay Harbor on June 16, 1937. She attended schools in East Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor where she was the salutatorian of the high school graduating class of 1955. After attending Burdett School in Boston majoring in business she worked in the office at Hodgdon Brothers Shipyard in East Boothbay. She graduated from Framingham State College in Massachusetts in 1974 with a BS in elementary education. She was a substitute schoolteacher in Massachusetts for several years before teaching for 15 years at the Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO