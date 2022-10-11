Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
It's Time to Focus on Halloween Fun In MaineThe Maine WriterFreeport, ME
Another Maine School District Requesting Book "Gender Queer" be Removed From LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Education and the economy highlights third candidate forum
Candidates for Maine House of Representatives and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed education, business issues, and housing during the third of four political forums hosted by The Lincoln County News ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Held at the Waldoboro town office Thursday, Oct. 6, the panel...
Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline
(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
Golden, in rare break with Mills, calls for Maine to take a more aggressive stance in lobster fight
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, seen speaking Oct. 12 at the Portland rally, has made his name by bucking his party on major initiatives, a trait that has kept him in the swingable 2nd District for two terms. Photo by Caitlin Andrews. U.S. Rep. Jared Golden came to Portland Wednesday to...
Two Augusta, Maine Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One!
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Oct. 13 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Maine's housing and homeless crisis becomes statewide issue
The housing and homeless crisis in Maine has gone from being a local issue to a statewide problem, as WMTW viewers have selected it as one of their most important topics of the year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. The number of Mainers living without shelter...
Mainers experiencing homelessness need more resources, advocates say
PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland on Thursday, Shay Dufour prepares bags of dried ramen, pastries, and Narcan. Dufour distributes them to unsheltered people spending days waiting outside the shelter. Dufour hands out resources to unhoused Mainers multiple times a week. She said this is...
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller recently released its list of the most beautiful restaurants in the world. The 40 restaurants can be found worldwide, and that includes right here in the great state of Maine.
WMTW
Early voting begins in Maine
The General Election is less than a month away, and early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 11, in some communities in Maine. Others will start letting you cast your ballot on Wednesday. In other states, the term "early voting" is often used to indicate absentee voting; especially when absentee voting is...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Suzanne L. Keene
Suzanne Lewis Keene died on Oct. 9, 2022 at St. Andrews Village surrounded by family. The daughter of Richard B. Lewis and Althea Harrington Lewis, she was born in Boothbay Harbor on June 16, 1937. She attended schools in East Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor where she was the salutatorian of the high school graduating class of 1955. After attending Burdett School in Boston majoring in business she worked in the office at Hodgdon Brothers Shipyard in East Boothbay. She graduated from Framingham State College in Massachusetts in 1974 with a BS in elementary education. She was a substitute schoolteacher in Massachusetts for several years before teaching for 15 years at the Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going to restaurants with your close friends and family members, then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that serve absolutely delicious food and are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
This Central Maine House For Sale is Perfectly Landscaped w/ Leave it to Beaver Vibes
I don't know exactly why this house is giving me 'Leave it to Beaver' vibes, but it totally is. When I first saw the listing I immediately thought of the classic TV show. Probably because the Cleavers lived in a picturesque neighborhood and their yard was also always perfectly manicured.
LePage, Mills offered different approaches to economic challenges
AUGUSTA, Maine — As the economy took center stage in Maine’s gubernatorial race last week, attention focused on how the two major party candidates responded to very different economic challenges that took place during their terms in office. The contrast emerged when former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican,...
4 Great Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
Master shipbuilders celebrate 40 years at Bath Iron Works
BATH, Maine — Danny Nadeau remembers well the day he was hired as an electrician at Bath Iron Works. He was fresh out of trade school in northern Maine. “There wasn’t much work at the time up in northern Maine,” he said. “It was during a recession.”
WMTW
Maine's newest Target to open Nov. 6
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn is scheduled to open in November. The company announced Monday that a grand opening will be held on Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet. The...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Patti Brown Celebrates Five Years at Newcastle Realty
After a 40+ year career in higher education, Patti Brown brings competence, dedication, and integrity to her role as an Associate Broker at Newcastle Realty. Having found her current home with the help of a Newcastle Realty agent, Patti’s exceptional experience with the company sparked her interest in the real estate industry and assisted in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team where she has flourished for the last five years.
Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
Here Are 29 Unwritten Rules of Portland, Maine, That All Locals Should Know
Portland is the greatest city around. It really is, whether it's the food, arts, beer, music, ocean, architecture, or wonderfully diverse people. Portland recently had two restaurants named the best in the nation. It also was named one of the happiest cities in the U.S. The list goes on and...
