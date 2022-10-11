Because the one thing your holiday spread is missing is chocolate. In our humble opinion, the holiday spread is always lacking one thing: chocolate. The solution? These pecan pie brownies, which are gooey, rich and gilded with a nutty, caramelly topping just like your favorite pie. Even better, they start with a boxed mix, so making dessert has never been easier (or more impressive).

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO