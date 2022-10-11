Read full article on original website
Related
purewow.com
Spanakopita Egg Muffins
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Inspired by the savory Greek pastry (and ready for your busiest mornings). Sad granola bars and burnt toast have nothing...
purewow.com
Crispy Chickpeas and Scallops with Garlic-Harissa Oil
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Consider this spicy, savory dish your gateway to making scallops at home. If you’re craving seafood but sick of the...
purewow.com
Pecan Pie Brownies
Because the one thing your holiday spread is missing is chocolate. In our humble opinion, the holiday spread is always lacking one thing: chocolate. The solution? These pecan pie brownies, which are gooey, rich and gilded with a nutty, caramelly topping just like your favorite pie. Even better, they start with a boxed mix, so making dessert has never been easier (or more impressive).
Comments / 0