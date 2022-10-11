ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

96.9 KISS FM

How to Avoid a Gas Spill While Pumping Gas in Amarillo

Driving a car is a privilege and with great power comes great responsibility. When you learn to drive, you learn all the other things that come with driving a car. That includes making sure to check your tires to see if they are low and air them up if they are low. How to check the oil. How to change a tire.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Stinky Amarillo Problem Has A Solution On The Way.

One of the biggest complaints and gripes for Amarillo residents in 2022 COULD be getting close to nearing an end. This dirty, stinking problem has caused more chatter and loud noises from residents, and understandably so. The trash issue in Amarillo has been a big one. When the city moved...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
96.9 KISS FM

Quick Question: Is Cadillac Ranch Really Worth Visiting?

Built in 1974 by artists Chip Lord, Hudson Marquez, and Doug Michels and funded by Stanley Marsh 3, Cadillac Ranch stands as one of Amarillo's most prominent landmarks. Located on private land off of I-40, it's difficult for travelers to miss the half-buried Cadillacs. Upon closer observation, visitors will notice...
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Have You Seen The Weird Strobe Light In The Amarillo Sky?

When you see something strange that doesn't seem normal, your brain tends to take you in weird directions to process what you are seeing. A few months ago, we told you about alien sightings in Amarillo over the years. The sightings came in different forms and different lights so that's why I wonder.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Send Us Photos of All The Saucy Skeletons You See in Amarillo!

While many homes throw out a few Halloween decorations around their property, there are a few people who like to put a little oomph into their spooky decorations. Sometimes the ooomph could mean expensive scenes filled with ghosts, vampires, and other creatures of the night. But other times, the oomph can be the hilarious and wildly entertaining spectacle of a simple skeleton.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo Reddit. The New Way To Make Friends?

One of the toughest things about moving to a new city is having to make all new friends. A lot of times, you're looking for someone who is in a similar situation as you. For us, we want to find friends who have kids close to the same age as ours and adults who have similar interests as us.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo

As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Check Out This Haunted Car Wash In Amarillo For Halloween

The season of Halloween holds some of the best activities for friends and families: pumpkin carving, cornfield mazes, trick-or-treating, Halloween parties, and for older crowds, haunted houses. Giving guests a fun spook has been the plan of haunted houses during the spooky season. However, Tommy's Express Car Wash has a...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

