Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
How to Avoid a Gas Spill While Pumping Gas in Amarillo
Driving a car is a privilege and with great power comes great responsibility. When you learn to drive, you learn all the other things that come with driving a car. That includes making sure to check your tires to see if they are low and air them up if they are low. How to check the oil. How to change a tire.
Stinky Amarillo Problem Has A Solution On The Way.
One of the biggest complaints and gripes for Amarillo residents in 2022 COULD be getting close to nearing an end. This dirty, stinking problem has caused more chatter and loud noises from residents, and understandably so. The trash issue in Amarillo has been a big one. When the city moved...
Pics: The Beautiful Art You Find Along Polk In Downtown Amarillo
It's no secret that Amarillo has a fascination with murals. There's a ton of them all over the city. From pizza joints to corporate offices, it seems like everyone is itching to get one at some point. Have you taken time to notice all of the art along Polk Street...
Stealing from Amarillo’s Market Street? Not on Their Watch
Market Street is where I do all of my grocery shopping. So when I go in and they change something I tend to notice. The change that I noticed when I went in to do my shopping yesterday was noticed right away. Every cart in the store had a new...
Did You Know Amarillo Once Called Itself “The Friendly City”?
Amarillo goes by, and has gone by, several nicknames. Depending on how old you are, what part of town you grew up in, whether you were born here or not; it all influences how you see Amarillo. That being said, once in a while one of these nicknames will surprise me.
Leonard Farms is Ready to Scare the Heck Out of You in Amarillo
The Halloween season is all about being scared. Well, that and candy of course. We watch a ton of horror movies. We decorate our homes for trick-or-treaters. We, of course, make sure we have plenty of candy for them as well. We look for fun family activities to keep us...
Lights, Camera, Action? Amarillo Sports Fields Getting Upgraded.
As Kids Inc. continues to conjure up funds to build out the Rockrose sports complex, the current fields of Amarillo still continue to host events and games. Unfortunately, many of the city sports facilities are in MAJOR need of an upgrade. Playing every week on the baseball fields around the...
Slug Bugs Will be Taking Over Amarillo This Saturday
Nothing brings you back to your childhood faster than seeing a Slug Bug on the road. You know when you are able to punch your brother or sister and get away with it by screaming "Slug Bug." Oh, how much fun that was growing up. We would hunt the streets...
Watching the Stages of Amarillo’s Blue Sky Mural Recreation
One of the things I do a lot when I am not at work is walking around Amarillo. I am helping a friend train for a sixty-mile walk she is doing next month to raise money to put an end to breast cancer. When we are walking around Amarillo we...
Quick Question: Is Cadillac Ranch Really Worth Visiting?
Built in 1974 by artists Chip Lord, Hudson Marquez, and Doug Michels and funded by Stanley Marsh 3, Cadillac Ranch stands as one of Amarillo's most prominent landmarks. Located on private land off of I-40, it's difficult for travelers to miss the half-buried Cadillacs. Upon closer observation, visitors will notice...
Have You Seen The Weird Strobe Light In The Amarillo Sky?
When you see something strange that doesn't seem normal, your brain tends to take you in weird directions to process what you are seeing. A few months ago, we told you about alien sightings in Amarillo over the years. The sightings came in different forms and different lights so that's why I wonder.
3 Things to Look Forward to at Amarillo’s Anticipated Buc-ee’s
Offering an outstanding shopping experience to guests fortunate enough to enter through their doors, Buc-ee's massive gas stops remain sacred in the state of Texas due to their unique approach to the gas stop experience. Most of their locations are located in Central Texas, however, meaning that for the longest...
Here Is Another Reminder Of Amazing Concerts Amarillo Once Had
Believe it or not, Amarillo once was a hotbed of music. There have been many legendary concerts right here in Yellow City. From Elvis to, Twisted Sister we've seen it all. Here's another reminder of the amazing concerts Amarillo once had. London Calling From Amarillo Texas. The year was 1983....
Send Us Photos of All The Saucy Skeletons You See in Amarillo!
While many homes throw out a few Halloween decorations around their property, there are a few people who like to put a little oomph into their spooky decorations. Sometimes the ooomph could mean expensive scenes filled with ghosts, vampires, and other creatures of the night. But other times, the oomph can be the hilarious and wildly entertaining spectacle of a simple skeleton.
Amarillo Reddit. The New Way To Make Friends?
One of the toughest things about moving to a new city is having to make all new friends. A lot of times, you're looking for someone who is in a similar situation as you. For us, we want to find friends who have kids close to the same age as ours and adults who have similar interests as us.
PHOTOS: Check Out the Halloween Decorated Homes in Amarillo and Canyon
Halloween is a fun time of the year, and people get into the fun. I love driving around Amarillo and seeing all the amazing houses decorated for Halloween. It takes time, money, and creativity to come up with some of the amazing decorations put up all over our city. From...
California Burrito? You Can Find This Rare Deliciousness in Amarillo!
I love it when you're sitting in a group setting and all of a sudden you learn about something new that you didn't know existed. I found out about something new and I want one. I was introduced verbally to something that sounds so delicious that I want 5 of...
Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo
As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
Check Out This Haunted Car Wash In Amarillo For Halloween
The season of Halloween holds some of the best activities for friends and families: pumpkin carving, cornfield mazes, trick-or-treating, Halloween parties, and for older crowds, haunted houses. Giving guests a fun spook has been the plan of haunted houses during the spooky season. However, Tommy's Express Car Wash has a...
Opening Soon: The New Dillard’s Store is Going to Be Amazing
Amarillo is getting a new store, the store has been in Amarillo for decades but they have a brand-new remodeled home that will be opening soon. I had the opportunity to tour the new Dillard's Store and let's just say this building is beautiful. This used to be the old...
