ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint

An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Donaldsonville, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Donaldsonville, LA
NOLA.com

Woman, teen injured in shooting near Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, NOPD says

A woman and a teen girl were injured in a shooting Wednesday night that led authorities to block off part of the area around the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. New Orleans police said they learned of the violence at 7:04 p.m. Initially, they said the shooting was in the 3000 block of Perdido Street, which is the same block as OPSO's building. Later, they said investigators believe the shooting happened further away in the 600 block of South Gayoso Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Details from Monday homicide in Donaldsonville

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday October 10, at approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Lessard Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies found Trevon Henderson, 21, deceased from a single gunshot wound. The suspect, Perry Smith Jr., 33 remained at the scene. He was arrested and is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Russia#Heroin#Ukraine#Police#Violent Crime#Apso#Ascension Parish Updated
brproud.com

5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting

UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
louisianaradionetwork.com

Two Baton Rouge teens arrested in murder plot

Two Baton Rouge teens are under arrest in an alleged murder plot that left a woman dead Wednesday night. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Hicks says deputies found the suspected shooter – a 16-year-old boy – not far from the scene of the crime, and he cracked quickly under questioning…
BATON ROUGE, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Woman sought in shoplifting, assault at Chef Menteur business

The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Gwendolyn Carter, 38, in the investigation of an aggravated assault and theft that occurred on Oct. 1 in the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Carter is accused of shoplifting more than $300 worth of merchandise from the location. As an employee...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy