1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
wbrz.com
Parade rolls through Port Allen in hopes to stop gun violence, raise awareness
PORT ALLEN - Bags of beads were hung up on several floats early Saturday morning while marching bands warmed up, but these floats were decorated a little differently than your average holiday parade. Each float represents a person killed by a bullet. One of the floats commemorates 24-year-old Queasha Hardy,...
NOLA.com
Family identifies off-duty New Orleans police officer shot in Mid-City; he was held up at gunpoint
An off-duty New Orleans police officer who was shot in the abdomen as he fended off an armed robber was sitting up and talking on Friday, according to family. Louis Blackmon III, a four-year veteran of the force who is assigned to the Fourth District, was shot late Thursday in Mid-City. He was approached in the 300 block of North Rendon Street around 10:35 p.m. by an armed subject who demanded his possessions, according to NOPD spokesperson Gary Scheets. The two struggled, and Blackmon was shot.
NOLA.com
Woman, teen injured in shooting near Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, NOPD says
A woman and a teen girl were injured in a shooting Wednesday night that led authorities to block off part of the area around the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office. New Orleans police said they learned of the violence at 7:04 p.m. Initially, they said the shooting was in the 3000 block of Perdido Street, which is the same block as OPSO's building. Later, they said investigators believe the shooting happened further away in the 600 block of South Gayoso Street.
JPSO: Suspect wanted for Marrero double homicide, should be considered armed and dangerous
Jefferson Parish deputies are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting a man and woman in Marrero last month.
pelicanpostonline.com
Details from Monday homicide in Donaldsonville
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday October 10, at approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Lessard Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies found Trevon Henderson, 21, deceased from a single gunshot wound. The suspect, Perry Smith Jr., 33 remained at the scene. He was arrested and is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.
brproud.com
BRPD identifies suspect and officers involved in shooting at apartment complex on Highland Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is identifying the two officers who were involved in a shooting on Highland Rd. Officer Willie Brown and Curtlan Williams have both been with the Baton Rouge Police Department for two years and our currently on administrative leave. The...
brproud.com
5 arrested for connection to armed robbery at casino, APSO says
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested five suspects in connection to an armed robbery at Cane Row Casino on Thursday, Sept. 29. According to APSO, the suspects contain three adults and two juveniles. The suspects are:. Jonathan Lopez, 19, of Harvey, La. Roller...
wbrz.com
Police: 16-year-old arrested after allegedly killing teen in midday shooting outside BR grocery store
BATON ROUGE - A 16-year-old allegedly shot and killed a teen outside a grocery store just east of I-10 late Monday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 17-year-old Dedrick Wagner was shot around 11:15 a.m. outside Terrace Grocery on Terrace Avenue. Video from the scene showed officers taping off the area around the store.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in vehicle on Franklin Avenue, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed in a vehicle at Franklin Avenue and North Roman streets, New Orleans police said Saturday. Officers said they were summoned to a report of gunfire Friday at 4:12 p.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics declared him dead at the scene.
brproud.com
Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Moore also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
theadvocate.com
Woman killed in shooting at Highland Club apartments; 16-year-old arrested, authorities say
A woman was shot and killed overnight at an apartment complex on Jefferson Highway, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said. A 16-year-old was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting, according to authorities. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the Highland...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Two Baton Rouge teens arrested in murder plot
Two Baton Rouge teens are under arrest in an alleged murder plot that left a woman dead Wednesday night. East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesperson Casey Hicks says deputies found the suspected shooter – a 16-year-old boy – not far from the scene of the crime, and he cracked quickly under questioning…
theadvocate.com
DA wants 16-year-old tried as adult in carjacking, killing of Southern University student
De'Arius Ellis was eight days past his 16th birthday on March 12 when he and another teenager cruised through north Baton Rouge in a silver sedan looking for someone to terrorize, according to recently filed court documents. When the teens spotted JoVonté Barber walking to his car, they pounced, prosecutors...
NOPD: Man dies from single gunshot wound in N.O. East
Initial investigation shows that just before 12:50 , a report of an unresponsive man was called in for the 5800 block of Plaza Drive.
gentillymessenger.com
Woman sought in shoplifting, assault at Chef Menteur business
The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Gwendolyn Carter, 38, in the investigation of an aggravated assault and theft that occurred on Oct. 1 in the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Carter is accused of shoplifting more than $300 worth of merchandise from the location. As an employee...
brproud.com
EBRSO investigating after alleged shootout between two women ends with one man shot on Quarters Lake Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are currently in front of the Louisiana State Archives building. They are there after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a beauty shop around 10:35 a.m. on Quarters Lake Rd. EBRSO said...
wbrz.com
Victim of Monday night shooting in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was shot and killed while entering a home in Donaldsonville on Monday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m., and when deputies arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Trevon Henderson dead from one gunshot wound. Perry Smith Jr.,...
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
His friends say there was never a dull moment. Javonte's memory will live on forever in them.
