IARN — As we roll through the harvest season, it is the only time that we are excited for dry conditions. However, the drought has expanded throughout most of the corn belt. We’ve seen increases in drought conditions in places like Minnesota South Dakota and even Wisconsin. Iowa has had its first D4 drought of the year, putting them on par with Texas. While this is bad for crops it’s even worse for the livestock that survives off the plant life that grows all year long. Not only are our pastures sparse but hay it’s going to be hard to come by in this winter season.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO